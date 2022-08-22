ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bearcat Pipeline: St. Francis grad Bumphis looks to take next step for Cincinnati

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

This is the third of a four-story series focusing on the Toledo area’s impact on the University of Cincinnati football roster.

WEST HARRISON, Ind. — Todd Bumphis had a front-row seat to the best college cornerback duo in college football last season.

Bumphis, a St. Francis de Sales graduate, was a sponge behind Cincinnati cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant. Gardner was the No. 4 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft by the New York Jets. Bryant, who Bumphis backed up last season, was chosen in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks.

This season, Bumphis is looking to apply what he absorbed, possibly in a starting role.

“He had a chance to learn and be around the maturity, the pros, how those guys have handled themselves,” Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell said. “Coby being the ultimate competitor. And then Ahmad obviously, in my mind, becoming a real pro, went into that last year where he put 12 pounds on his body, changed a lot of the ways he does things physically to take him to the next level. I think that Todd got the chance to see all that.

“Now he's got an opportunity to take what he learned from those guys and see if he can take the next step himself.”

Bumphis is prepared for any role that is the best fit for the Bearcats.

“Playing to the best of my abilities with everybody on the team, because it's a team game at the end of the day,” Bumphis said after a recent practice at Higher Ground Retreat Center. “We make each other better. We like to say iron sharpens iron. I'm just here to make everybody else better and make myself better.”

Bryant took Bumphis under his wing last year. As receiver Tyler Scott told the Cincinnati Enquirer last season: "If Coby was in the hot tub, Todd was in the hot tub."

His biggest takeaway from his time with Bryant was learning about mental toughness.

“Coby really just taught me, when stuff gets hard, you just got to keep going no matter what,” Bumphis said after a recent practice.

Cincinnati is looking to fill the void of the departure of Gardner and Bryant to the NFL. The Bearcats defense last season was second in the country in passing yards allowed per game (169.2), fourth in yards per play (4.47), and tied for seventh in opposing touchdowns allowed (28).

Bumphis could be in the mix to earn a starting position.

He appeared in all 14 games last season, including the Bearcats’ American Athletic Conference championship game and the College Football Playoff semifinal.

In 2021, he recorded nine tackles, six solo, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup. In Cincinnati’s win over Notre Dame, the program’s first victory over an AP top 10 opponent on the road, Bumphis totaled a season-high three tackles. He played 54 defensive snaps last season.

“Todd's done a really good job at continuing to hone his craft and learn and compete and push himself so that when this opportunity arises, he's in the mix,” Fickell said. “Obviously, we're going to play more than two guys like we have in the past, but he's done a really good job, not just this year, but even last year, pushing himself through those things.”

Bumphis was a 2019 All-Ohio first team honoree as a defensive back. He was a former three-star prospect for the Knights, according to 247sports.

Cincinnati quarterback Brady Lichtenberg attended St. Francis rival St. John’s Jesuit. The two played against each other for three seasons

“He's a really good corner,” Lichtenberg said. “He's going to do big things here.”

Bumphis saw game action in two contests in 2020, against Memphis and Houston, before redshirting.

Last season, Bumphis learned to stay true to his technique, which he hopes to build upon this fall under the guidance of new cornerbacks coach Kerry Coombs, who served as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons.

“[I learned] to just keep competing and play to the best of my ability,” Bumphis said. “[to] only control what I can control and just keep doing the best I can do.”

