Grand Rapids, OH

The North Coast Big Band to perform free concert along Maumee River

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — The North Coast Big Band will perform a free concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street.

The band will perform jazz, swing music, and big band songs, and concert-goers are asked to bring chairs and blankets for seating, according to the Grand Rapids Historical Society, which is sponsoring the event.

The concert is part of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series, in which other scheduled shows include the Fostoria Lake Plains Chorus Barbershop on Sept. 11 and the Otsego Swing Choir & Marching Band on Oct. 2. Those shows also begin at 4 p.m. at the Wright Pavilion.

In the event of inclement weather, events are moved to the old fire station at 24232 Front St.

Information about the event can be found at www.grandrapidshistoricalsociety.org .

