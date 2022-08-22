Two teens hospitalized after separate South Toledo shootings

A 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were shot in separate incidents this weekend in South Toledo.

Andrew Carroll, of the 1300 block of Walbridge Street, suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to police. As of Monday, he is listed in stable condition at an undisclosed hospital.

According to a report, the police located the young teen at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Gordon Street; however, the shooting may have occurred at Western and Hawley Streets, as shell casings were located nearby on Curtis Street, the report stated.

In a separate incident, Leiba Diamond, of the 4200 block of Asbury Drive, sought care at ProMedica Toledo Hospital about 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a gunshot wound to her leg. According to a report, a friend drove her to the hospital for treatment. Police found shell casings in the 1000 block of Fries Avenue, where the shooting occurred, the report stated.