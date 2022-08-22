ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Women's equality day to feature speakers, group discussions

Women of Toledo, a local non-profit organization supporting inclusive and diverse programming, will present the 4th Annual Northwest Ohio Women’s Equality Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at The Summit, 23 N Summit St. in Toledo.

With the theme “Stay Furious, Build Power,” guest speakers and roundtable dialogues will focus on topics including economic equity, healthcare access, political representation, violence, and workplace and marketplace equity, the organization said.

Participants will learn about gender equity issues and connect with Toledo-area leaders to create change, they said.

Cost for single admission to the event is $38.00 with additional sponsorship levels available.

To register for the event, visit www.womenoftoledo.org .

