WMTW
Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure
PORTLAND, Maine — Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
NECN
Dogs, Lasers & a Fan Boat All Floated as Solutions to Maine City's Goose Poop Problem
It’s in the grass and spread onto the sidewalk. For years, people visiting Mill Creek Park in South Portland, Maine have had to watch their step to avoid droppings from resident and migrating ducks and geese. But now the amount of mess the birds are causing has prompted the...
wgan.com
Drought conditions continue along coastal Maine
Despite recent rainfall, much of coastal Maine is still experiencing severe drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor released an update Thursday. It shows a severe drought along the coast from Kittery to southern Waldo County. Many inland areas are experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. Meanwhile, there is no...
mainebiz.biz
Eastern Trail brings national kudos, and growing dollars, to southern Maine
The Eastern Trail — a greenway that ultimately will run 65 miles between Kittery and South Portland — is steadily bolstering Maine’s outdoor recreation economy. And now a national conservation group has honored the trail for the path it’s blazed. The ET was inducted this month...
penbaypilot.com
Maine collecting unwanted pesticides free of charge this October
Each October, the Maine Board of Pesticides Control conducts a program to collect and properly dispose of banned and unusable pesticides from homeowners and farms. This year, collection days will be held one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural...
phl17.com
“To EV or Not To EV!” The decision to do 1,400 mile vacation trek from Philly to Maine
“To EV or Not To EV!” That’s the most common automotive question I get these days. We all know the electric revolution is happening but many people are not quite ready to make the leap. Recently we were planning to take the really impressive new Hyundai Ioniq 5...
WMTW
South Portland beachgoer fined based on surreptitious photos taken by local
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland has specificregulations on beachgoers with dogs. People who support the regulations say they ensure that everyone can enjoy the beach safely and comfortably. “It’s a public park and it really should be available and accessible to everyone," said South Portland resident John Pani....
WPFO
Some Maine communities break rainfall records
Heavy rain falling in southern Maine on Monday broke records in some communities. Many areas picked up over 2 inches of rain on Monday. The most was in York County where some spots reported over 4 inches of rain with heavy downpours. Portland set a new record of 2.19 inches...
WMTW
Maine got how much rain?!?! Old records broken
PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy rain fell for several hours across southern Maine Monday, setting some records. In Portland, 2.19 inches of rain fell, smashing the old record for rainfall on August 22. The previous record was 1.85 inches set in 1885. Before Tuesday's rain, Portland was facing an 8.66...
Charming Beach House for Sale in Saco, Maine, Just Steps Away From Ocean, Fully Turnkey With Private Beach
It’s a dream for many to be able to live right on the water. Luckily for many people in Maine, that dream can be a reality. Whether it’s on the coast, on one of our many lakes, or resting on a pond, our state offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy water views from the privacy of your own home.
wabi.tv
Avian flu concerns force changes at Maine fairs
FRYEBURG, Maine (WMTW) - The Fryeburg Fair announced Monday that the Poultry Barn will be closed during the fair this year. They also said the duck herding demonstrations planned for the fair are canceled, and Old McDonald’s Farm will not have poultry this year. Fryeburg Fair runs from Oct....
mainepublic.org
A shortage of volunteer drivers is threatening transportation programs across Maine
Lewiston-based Community Concepts has shuttered a long-time transportation program that provided rides to seniors and others in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin Counties. The program doesn't have enough volunteers. What's more, it's not the only organization facing the same struggle. Signs of trouble began a few years ago. Like other community...
biddefordmaine.org
Tree Outside City Hall Too Big for Location; Will Be Removed and Replaced
The large spruce tree outside of City Hall will be cut down during the week of September 5 and replaced with a new tree. The tree, lit each December at Heart of Biddeford’s Downtown Holiday Festival Tree Lighting, has outgrown the available space underground for its roots. Additionally, the tree only sees sunlight from one side, causing it to grow crooked. The needles on the interior of the City Hall side of tree are beginning to turn brown and die, and branches may begin to hang into Adams Street if the issue is not addressed.
boothbayregister.com
What to do about ‘blueberry pigs’
Well, THAT was the week that WAS. Fun. Games. Music. Food. rowing races. triathlon. Historical reenactments. The week-long event called Schoonerfest was a smash. Every time you turned around last week, something was happening as Wiscasset hosted a second annual Schoonerfest. Beginning Thursday, there was music on several stages each from ‘60s rock and roll by the Two Salty Dogs to “Bygone ballads of Maine”.
Dinner Mates helps locals meet over food and drink
PORTLAND, Maine — For many of us, when we move on from high school, our number of friends starts dropping. Then college happens. People find a few good friends and hope to stay close. Then people move to another city, enter work life, some get married, and lose touch...
observer-me.com
Deering Oaks Park situation showcases public policy failures
Deering Oaks Park is an iconic part of the Portland cityscape, with more than 55 acres devoted to providing residents with a lush, beautiful place to gather and enjoy 55 acres of green public space in the heart of downtown. Being a resident of southern Maine, I’ve really enjoyed spending time at the park as it has been a great place to bring your family.
WMTW
Soaking showers end overnight
Maine continues to be very parched with severe drought underway along the coastline. However more beneficial rain arrived Monday afternoon. The heaviest of rain continues to fall across York and Cumberland counties. This area should get a good steady rain right through midnight. Watch for ponding on roads, especially with our dry soil not absorbing all the water. We could receive more than an inch of rainfall in many areas and even over 2 inches with some localized showers.
Lewiston police identify body found in river
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police identified a body found in the Androscoggin River on Saturday evening. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Thursday identified the body as Isar Coleman, 39, of Lewiston. An autopsy has been performed, and police are awaiting test results before "making a...
WMTW
Inside the home of Maine's only U.S. Vice President
PARIS, Maine — A celebration is being held on Paris Hill in South Paris this weekend to honor former Maine governor, U.S. senator and Vice President Hannibal Hamlin. Hamlin was born inside a home on Paris Hill on Aug. 27, 1809, and is the only U.S. president or vice president ever from Maine.
