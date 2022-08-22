The large spruce tree outside of City Hall will be cut down during the week of September 5 and replaced with a new tree. The tree, lit each December at Heart of Biddeford’s Downtown Holiday Festival Tree Lighting, has outgrown the available space underground for its roots. Additionally, the tree only sees sunlight from one side, causing it to grow crooked. The needles on the interior of the City Hall side of tree are beginning to turn brown and die, and branches may begin to hang into Adams Street if the issue is not addressed.

BIDDEFORD, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO