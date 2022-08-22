ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WMTW

Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure

PORTLAND, Maine — Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

Drought conditions continue along coastal Maine

Despite recent rainfall, much of coastal Maine is still experiencing severe drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor released an update Thursday. It shows a severe drought along the coast from Kittery to southern Waldo County. Many inland areas are experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. Meanwhile, there is no...
MAINE STATE
Maine State
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Maine Society
Maine Government
Portland, ME
penbaypilot.com

Maine collecting unwanted pesticides free of charge this October

Each October, the Maine Board of Pesticides Control conducts a program to collect and properly dispose of banned and unusable pesticides from homeowners and farms. This year, collection days will be held one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Some Maine communities break rainfall records

Heavy rain falling in southern Maine on Monday broke records in some communities. Many areas picked up over 2 inches of rain on Monday. The most was in York County where some spots reported over 4 inches of rain with heavy downpours. Portland set a new record of 2.19 inches...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine got how much rain?!?! Old records broken

PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy rain fell for several hours across southern Maine Monday, setting some records. In Portland, 2.19 inches of rain fell, smashing the old record for rainfall on August 22. The previous record was 1.85 inches set in 1885. Before Tuesday's rain, Portland was facing an 8.66...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Avian flu concerns force changes at Maine fairs

FRYEBURG, Maine (WMTW) - The Fryeburg Fair announced Monday that the Poultry Barn will be closed during the fair this year. They also said the duck herding demonstrations planned for the fair are canceled, and Old McDonald’s Farm will not have poultry this year. Fryeburg Fair runs from Oct....
FRYEBURG, ME
biddefordmaine.org

Tree Outside City Hall Too Big for Location; Will Be Removed and Replaced

The large spruce tree outside of City Hall will be cut down during the week of September 5 and replaced with a new tree. The tree, lit each December at Heart of Biddeford’s Downtown Holiday Festival Tree Lighting, has outgrown the available space underground for its roots. Additionally, the tree only sees sunlight from one side, causing it to grow crooked. The needles on the interior of the City Hall side of tree are beginning to turn brown and die, and branches may begin to hang into Adams Street if the issue is not addressed.
BIDDEFORD, ME
boothbayregister.com

What to do about ‘blueberry pigs’

Well, THAT was the week that WAS. Fun. Games. Music. Food. rowing races. triathlon. Historical reenactments. The week-long event called Schoonerfest was a smash. Every time you turned around last week, something was happening as Wiscasset hosted a second annual Schoonerfest. Beginning Thursday, there was music on several stages each from ‘60s rock and roll by the Two Salty Dogs to “Bygone ballads of Maine”.
WISCASSET, ME
observer-me.com

Deering Oaks Park situation showcases public policy failures

Deering Oaks Park is an iconic part of the Portland cityscape, with more than 55 acres devoted to providing residents with a lush, beautiful place to gather and enjoy 55 acres of green public space in the heart of downtown. Being a resident of southern Maine, I’ve really enjoyed spending time at the park as it has been a great place to bring your family.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Soaking showers end overnight

Maine continues to be very parched with severe drought underway along the coastline. However more beneficial rain arrived Monday afternoon. The heaviest of rain continues to fall across York and Cumberland counties. This area should get a good steady rain right through midnight. Watch for ponding on roads, especially with our dry soil not absorbing all the water. We could receive more than an inch of rainfall in many areas and even over 2 inches with some localized showers.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston police identify body found in river

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police identified a body found in the Androscoggin River on Saturday evening. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Thursday identified the body as Isar Coleman, 39, of Lewiston. An autopsy has been performed, and police are awaiting test results before "making a...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Inside the home of Maine's only U.S. Vice President

PARIS, Maine — A celebration is being held on Paris Hill in South Paris this weekend to honor former Maine governor, U.S. senator and Vice President Hannibal Hamlin. Hamlin was born inside a home on Paris Hill on Aug. 27, 1809, and is the only U.S. president or vice president ever from Maine.
MAINE STATE

