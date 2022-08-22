MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another day of rain and rumbles is ahead for Alabama on Thursday. Scattered areas of rain and thunderstorms will likely be ongoing when you wake up, and they’ll grow larger as the day progresses. Some of the storms may be slow movers; if that’s the case, isolated pockets of flash flooding could be a problem again by tomorrow afternoon and evening.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO