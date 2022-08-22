Read full article on original website
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Rangers Need Sammy Blais to Step up This Season
The New York Rangers lost a big piece of their team when they traded Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Sammy Blais and a second-round pick. Unfortunately, Blais tore his ACL when P.K. Subban clipped his skate in a game in November and he ended up missing the rest of the season.
Comparing Oilers’ Bouchard’s Next Contract to Islanders’ Dobson
The Edmonton Oilers selected Evan Bouchard 10th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Just two picks later, Noah Dobson of the New York Islanders heard his name called. These two young defencemen will have their names and careers linked because of how close they were drafted, despite starting out in opposite conferences.
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Toronto Maple Leafs
The 2022-23 season is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean that the Detroit Red Wings should stop making moves. At the time of writing, they have just over $9 million of cap space and only need to re-sign one restricted free agent (RFA), Filip Zadina. As a result, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position to make another trade or two if he wants.
Rangers Roundup: Kaapo Kakko rips 107 mph shot, Barclay Goodrow training, and more
New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko apparently has a secret weapon we need to see more of this season. While skating in Finland, Kakko ripped a slap shot that was clocked at 107 mph. I repeat… 107 MPH!. The video, which was uploaded to TikTok and shared by BarDown...
Red Wings Should Sign P.K. Subban
The Detroit Red Wings have had a very busy offseason and are heading into the 2022-23 season with higher expectations because of it. Yet, even after their summer of spending, they still have over $9 million in cap space available. I think they should make a last-minute signing and bring in P.K. Subban on a one-year deal. Here’s why general manager Steve Yzerman should sign the 33-year-old defenseman.
Canadiens 2022-23 Training Camp Predictions
Rookie training camp is coming up, and the main camps are not far behind. For the Montreal Canadiens, a team in transition, there will be several jobs available for newcomers to compete for and win. Despite a very busy year for general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, his work is far from over.
Red Wings Prospects Report: Checking in on Farm System Depth
As you know, the Red Wings prospect pool is remarkably deep and full of shining talents. The big European names are typically Simon Edvinsson, William Wallinder, Jonatan Berggren, Elmer Soderblom, and Albert Johansson. Looking at North America, there’s Sebastian Cossa and Carter Mazur. However, these names don’t even make a dent in the list of prospects that give this organization so much depth.
Bellemare using NHL European Player Media Tour to grow hockey in France
PARIS -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was understandably the most excited among the 19 players at the NHL European Player Media Tour in Paris on Wednesday. Born in the Paris suburb of Le Blanc-Mesnil, the Tampa Bay Lightning forward normally returns to the City of Lights once a year with his family to visit his sister. But like everyone else, he didn't travel much the past two offseasons because of the coronarius pandemic.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Niemela, Gaudette, Mete & Kessel
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll look at the changing of the guard on the team’s defense that will take place over the next three seasons. Furthering that topic, I’ll review Topi Niemela’s recent play with Team Finland in the World Juniors. I’ll wonder when he might show up on the Maple Leafs’ roster.
Islanders’ Defensive Future Following Dobson & Romanov Deals
Finally, Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov have signed their restricted free agent (RFA) contracts for the 2022-23 season. In classic Lou Lamoriello fashion, these deals were announced over a month after the free agency window opened and right after Nazem Kadri picked Calgary over New York. Once the options for high-priced free agents were gone, the New York Islanders announced the signings of their RFAs. Kieffer Bellows signed a $1.2 million deal for one season with RFA rights for next season. He will need to prove his place on the team next season to get a longer-term contract next year. The other two deals signed were the future defensive partners in Romanov and Dobson. Both contracts lead to a short-term, win-now future for the team.
Detroit Red Wings: 4 Storylines to Follow in the 2022-23 Season
The Detroit Red Wings have had an intriguing offseason, to say the least, making bold moves in free agency as well as in the 2022 draft. Big moves make sense since the team didn’t take much of a step forward in the 2021-22 season, finishing 25 th in the league by points following a promising start to the season, where they looked like they could compete for a wild card spot.
Flawed Flyers present obstacles for Tortorella
One month from now, the John Tortorella era begins when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Boston Bruins on September 24th, 2022 in at the Wells Fargo Center. There are still a ton more questions than answers surrounding this team. Ultimately, can Tortorella make lemonade from the lemons he received?
Tortorella, Hayes Bring Intriguing New Dynamic to Flyers
Kevin Hayes has been a captivating figure in the world of the Philadelphia Flyers since general manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher traded for his rights in June 2019 before the free agency period began and quickly inked him to a seven-year, $50 million contract. Immediate skepticism from a fan base waned away when Hayes hit the ground running as a core contributor in 2019-20. Many criticized a lucrative investment in a player who had never produced offensively at a first-line rate, but they quickly saw the overall value he brought to the table.
Flyers: Ellis’ Injury Situation Opens Opportunity for York
There are less than two months until the start of the NHL season for the Philadelphia Flyers and bad news is already rolling out. Head coach John Tortorella believes defenseman Ryan Ellis will miss the start of the 2022-23 season, as he continues to battle with a “multilayered” pelvic injury that kept him out of all but four games last season. The 31-year-old defenseman is entering his 12th season in the NHL and second with the Flyers organization.
Golden Knights to run goalie tandem of Logan Thompson, Laurent Brossoit next season
Following last night’s signing of Phil Kessel to a one-year deal, Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon spoke to the media and answered questions on a wide variety of topics. One of the most pressing topics he addressed was the team’s goaltending. As relayed by The Athletic’s Jesse Granger, McCrimmon stated that the team will run a goalie tandem of Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit for the entirety of next season, if possible. McCrimmon elaborated on that decision, stating that the timing of Lehner’s surgery all but made adding a goalie through free agency impossible and that the organization believes that this tandem can get them where they want to go.
Report: Paul Stastny turned down more lucrative contract with Golden Knights to sign with Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes solidified their situation down the middle with the addition of veteran center Paul Stastny on a one-year, $1.5M deal. With the departure of Vincent Trocheck to the New York Rangers, the Hurricanes’ center corps is relatively unsettled. Armed with an eight-year, $4.82M AAV contract, 2018 third overall pick Jesperi Kotkaniemi will likely receive the first crack at replacing Trocheck as the Hurricanes’ second-line center. But if Kotkaniemi struggles in that role, look for Stastny to fill in and provide his usual steady production.
CBJ F Alexandre Texier will not join club for 2022-23 NHL Season
Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today that forward Alexandre Texier, per the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program, will not join the club for the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. The rights of the club and player will...
Flames News & Rumors: Kessel, Weegar, Boudreau & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, we’ll look at the reports that general manager Brad Treliving is looking to move one of his defensemen in exchange for a winger. Meanwhile, there have also been rumors that he may have interest in bringing in Phil Kessel, who remains a free agent. In other news, Mackenzie Weegar arrived in Calgary days ago and expressed his excitement to get the 2022-23 season underway. Last but not least, in a recent interview, Bruce Boudreau was very complimentary of the job the Flames have done this offseason.
New York Rangers need another big season from Chris Kreider in 2022-23
Chris Kreider had a career year in 2021-2022 for the New York Rangers. He finally reached the goal-scoring potential so many believed he had after storming on to the scene as a 20 year-old in the 2011-12 playoffs. The 10-year Rangers veteran recorded 52 goals (tied with Adam Graves second...
Former first-round pick German Rubtsov signs in KHL
2016 Philadelphia Flyers first-round pick German Rubtsov signed a one-year contract with Spartak Moskva in the KHL, per the team. Rubtsov, a 24-year-old center, was taken 22nd overall in 2016 with the upside of being a high-end, two-way, middle-six center. Things have never quite panned out for him at the professional level, though, as his AHL production steadily decreased over the past few seasons. The Flyers dealt Rubtsov to the Florida Panthers as part of the Claude Giroux trade last season.
