Bacteria advisory back on for Maumee Bay State Park beaches

In response to heavy rain of late, Maumee Bay State Park visitors are once again urgent to stay out of the water near both of the park’s two beaches because of likely high bacteria present.

The Ohio Department of Health’s latest warnings for the park’s Lake Erie Beach and its inland beach were issued shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, based on a predictive model used by University of Toledo researchers.

Bacteria spikes are common at beaches after heavy rainfall. They usually are temporary.

Both beaches have had multiple swimming advisories this summer.