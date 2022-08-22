Read full article on original website
Related
Hundreds of watermelons flood the streets of Pasco from collision
PASCO, Wash. — Afternoon commuters ran into a “sticky situation,” as described by responding Pasco police officers when a two-vehicle collision destroyed 150 watermelons that were spread across the sidewalk Thursday. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, a car crashed into a...
Pasco man shot by unknown suspect, suffered “serious injuries”
PASCO, Wash. — Officers are following leads in hopes of identifying suspect(s) who shot and injured a 19-year-old in Pasco. They are currently asking that anyone with further details on the shooting contact them immediately. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police, officers were dispatched for...
Watermelon Spill on Busy Tri-Cities Roadway, What Else Has Spilled?
A truck lost a load of watermelons the other day in Pasco. Sticky situation yesterday at Rd 68 and Sandifur Parkway. 150 watermelons were destroyed when the trailer carrying them was hit by a vehicle. The at-fault driver turned into the trailer by ex"seed”ing the speed limit when the light turned yellow. 😂#ripmelons.
nbcrightnow.com
Man shot in Pasco early Friday morning
PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 26, 3:27 p.m. The 19-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting shot several times, according to Sergeant Rigo Pruneda, PPD PIO. The man had called 9-1-1 himself and was eventually taken to the hospital. Pruneda says the shooting was gang-related, but PPD...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Detour in place Friday night on US97 south of Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a planned detour around US 97 south of Toppenish due to emergency work to replace a damaged culvert starting Friday evening, August, 26th. On Tuesday, August, 23rd, a blocked culvert caused water to pool and the embankment to erode. On Friday...
Pasco man, Ellensburg woman hurt in crash on S.R. 17 west of Connell
CONNELL, Wash. — Two people were hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County when a vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway and collided with another driver, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a memo issued on Wednesday night, WSP investigators confirmed that the collision occurred...
Police Investigate Early Friday Morning Shooting in East Pasco
After shots rang out in East Pasco early Friday morning, officers found a wounded man. Pasco Police responded to an early morning shooting. Information released by the Pasco PD indicates around 12:28 AM they responded to an area near the intersection of Owen Ave. and Butte St., a location east of Highway 397 and 2 blocks or so south of Kurtzman Park.
northeastoregonnow.com
Motor Vehicle Accident in Hermiston Sends 1 Person to Hospital
One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning following a motor vehicle accident in Hermiston. At 10:32 a.m. Umatilla County Fire District #1 (UCFD#1) responded to an accident at the intersection of Highway 395 and Sturgis Street involving a Ford Focus and a truck pulling a trailer. Upon arrival,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEPR
POLICE: 19-year-old man shot in Pasco, gunman at large
PASCO, Wash. — A 19-year-old man was in stable condition in the hospital Friday morning, after being shot in Pasco shortly after midnight. According to the Pasco Police Department, at approximately 12:28 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Owen Ave and Butte St., after the victim called 911 to report he had been shot.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in collision near Chelan identified
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — A motorcyclist killed in a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday morning near Chelan has been identified. State troopers say 75-year-old Richland resident Steven M. King was killed after being struck by a 2008 Dodge Dakota as King was attempting a U-turn on Highway 97 north of Chelan.
UPDATE-Police Issue Another Vulnerable Missing Alert for Carly
There have been several missing person alerts for this person in the past (UPDATE BELOW) Kennewick Police Friday morning August 26th issued another missing person alert for Carly, who has been the subject of several in the past. She was last seen around 6 AM. Carly is 30, but Police...
nbcrightnow.com
New Love's Travel Stops opens in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - Love's Travel Stops newest Washington location is in Pasco, now open for customers. The seventh Love's location in the state opened August 25, bringing 57 truck parking spots, 78 regular spaces and 70 new jobs. "We're excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
Prosser power outage on Friday afternoon
PROSSER, Wash.- As of 2 p.m. Friday, August, 26th, Benton PUD crews in Prosser are still working to safely and quickly replace a damaged power pole. Earlier 525 customers lost power when a truck hit a power pole. Crews estimate that it could be five hours until power is restored.
Kennewick detectives need help identifying duo involved in fraud investigation
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people shown below? Kennewick police detectives would like to hear from you. According to a social media alert issued by the Kennewick Police Department, investigators haven’t been able to secure information about the man or woman shown here. These images appear to have been captured on the security camera at a business in the KPD’s jurisdiction.
Tri-City Herald
Crews repair Richland light post where 3 died in suspected street racing crash
Overnight Monday, Richland crews worked to replace a traffic signal pole involved in a horrific February fatal collision. The utility pole at the corner of George Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue was to be taken apart, repaired and reassembled before 6 a.m. Tuesday. It was damaged on Feb. 26 when...
nbcrightnow.com
Police need help identifying four suspects in Zillah corner store break-in
ZILLAH, Wash. - The Zillah Police Department is asking for information after the Cherry Patch was broken into and merchandise was stolen. The convenience store, located at the corner of 1st Avenue and Cheyne Road, was broken into around 12:40 a.m. on August 21. Four men are suspected of breaking...
Driver hospitalized from I-182 E accident in Richland, car nearly rolled into Yakima River
RICHLAND, Wash. — Traffic was seriously delayed on I-182 near the Queensgate area in Richland on Monday afternoon when a driver lost control of her vehicle and rolled off the roadway, nearly plummeting into the Yakima River. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Sgt. Daniel Munder of the Washington State Patrol. He confirmed that the accident occurred on the eastbound lane...
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Kennewick 17-Year-Old
Tuesday afternoon August 23rd, Kennewick Police announced a pair of arrests made in a fatal shooting in April. Sgt. Joe Santoy of the KPD released information indicating that 18-year-old Jacob Young Jr. and a 15-year-old juvenile are in custody for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera on April 28th.
FOX 11 and 41
Clear the Shelters: “When we don’t have the fosters we need, we have to turn [dogs] away,” said a Pronto Puppy Rescue foster, adoption event
BENTON CITY, Wash. — Pronto Puppy Rescue fosters help care for abandoned dogs to make sure they’re happy and healthy for adoption. Without fosters, dumped dogs would have to stay on the streets and fend for themselves. Pronto Puppy Rescue is hosting an adoption event Saturday 8/27 from...
KEPR
Detectives arrest two people suspected of murdering teen
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives have arrested two people suspected of murdering 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera in Kennewick on April 28th. KPD Detectives said they have worked closely with the Benton County Prosecutor's Office and probable cause was developed for the arrest of two of the alleged suspects in the case.
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1