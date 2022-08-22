ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Comments / 1

Related
NEWStalk 870

Watermelon Spill on Busy Tri-Cities Roadway, What Else Has Spilled?

A truck lost a load of watermelons the other day in Pasco. Sticky situation yesterday at Rd 68 and Sandifur Parkway. 150 watermelons were destroyed when the trailer carrying them was hit by a vehicle. The at-fault driver turned into the trailer by ex"seed”ing the speed limit when the light turned yellow. 😂#ripmelons.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man shot in Pasco early Friday morning

PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 26, 3:27 p.m. The 19-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting shot several times, according to Sergeant Rigo Pruneda, PPD PIO. The man had called 9-1-1 himself and was eventually taken to the hospital. Pruneda says the shooting was gang-related, but PPD...
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Detour in place Friday night on US97 south of Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a planned detour around US 97 south of Toppenish due to emergency work to replace a damaged culvert starting Friday evening, August, 26th. On Tuesday, August, 23rd, a blocked culvert caused water to pool and the embankment to erode. On Friday...
TOPPENISH, WA
NEWStalk 870

Police Investigate Early Friday Morning Shooting in East Pasco

After shots rang out in East Pasco early Friday morning, officers found a wounded man. Pasco Police responded to an early morning shooting. Information released by the Pasco PD indicates around 12:28 AM they responded to an area near the intersection of Owen Ave. and Butte St., a location east of Highway 397 and 2 blocks or so south of Kurtzman Park.
PASCO, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Motor Vehicle Accident in Hermiston Sends 1 Person to Hospital

One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning following a motor vehicle accident in Hermiston. At 10:32 a.m. Umatilla County Fire District #1 (UCFD#1) responded to an accident at the intersection of Highway 395 and Sturgis Street involving a Ford Focus and a truck pulling a trailer. Upon arrival,...
HERMISTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Bike#Pasco Fire
KEPR

POLICE: 19-year-old man shot in Pasco, gunman at large

PASCO, Wash. — A 19-year-old man was in stable condition in the hospital Friday morning, after being shot in Pasco shortly after midnight. According to the Pasco Police Department, at approximately 12:28 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Owen Ave and Butte St., after the victim called 911 to report he had been shot.
PASCO, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in collision near Chelan identified

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — A motorcyclist killed in a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday morning near Chelan has been identified. State troopers say 75-year-old Richland resident Steven M. King was killed after being struck by a 2008 Dodge Dakota as King was attempting a U-turn on Highway 97 north of Chelan.
CHELAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New Love's Travel Stops opens in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - Love's Travel Stops newest Washington location is in Pasco, now open for customers. The seventh Love's location in the state opened August 25, bringing 57 truck parking spots, 78 regular spaces and 70 new jobs. "We're excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and...
PASCO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
nbcrightnow.com

Prosser power outage on Friday afternoon

PROSSER, Wash.- As of 2 p.m. Friday, August, 26th, Benton PUD crews in Prosser are still working to safely and quickly replace a damaged power pole. Earlier 525 customers lost power when a truck hit a power pole. Crews estimate that it could be five hours until power is restored.
PROSSER, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick detectives need help identifying duo involved in fraud investigation

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people shown below? Kennewick police detectives would like to hear from you. According to a social media alert issued by the Kennewick Police Department, investigators haven’t been able to secure information about the man or woman shown here. These images appear to have been captured on the security camera at a business in the KPD’s jurisdiction.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver hospitalized from I-182 E accident in Richland, car nearly rolled into Yakima River

RICHLAND, Wash. — Traffic was seriously delayed on I-182 near the Queensgate area in Richland on Monday afternoon when a driver lost control of her vehicle and rolled off the roadway, nearly plummeting into the Yakima River. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Sgt. Daniel Munder of the Washington State Patrol. He confirmed that the accident occurred on the eastbound lane...
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Kennewick 17-Year-Old

Tuesday afternoon August 23rd, Kennewick Police announced a pair of arrests made in a fatal shooting in April. Sgt. Joe Santoy of the KPD released information indicating that 18-year-old Jacob Young Jr. and a 15-year-old juvenile are in custody for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera on April 28th.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Detectives arrest two people suspected of murdering teen

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives have arrested two people suspected of murdering 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera in Kennewick on April 28th. KPD Detectives said they have worked closely with the Benton County Prosecutor's Office and probable cause was developed for the arrest of two of the alleged suspects in the case.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy