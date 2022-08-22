ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

KEAN 105

When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?

Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
Abilene area forecast: Thursday August 25th

Rain chances may have slacked off across the Big Country but we will continue to see cooler weather accompany some slight shower chances as we go through the forecast period. For today, we will keep the 20% chance of showers early otherwise mostly sunny skies and we will see a high of 89 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5 mph. For this evening, we will keep a 20% chance of showers early otherwise it will be mostly clear and the low dropping to around 69 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the east northeast.
Old windfarm blades causing problems in Nolan County

SWEETWATER, Texas — The wind farms in Nolan County brought big bucks into the area, but with those turbines needing new blades after a few years, finding a place to store the old blades was becoming a challenge. However, one company approached offered a possible solution and the city...
Abilene nearing record for deadly car accidents

ABILENE, Texas — This year is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years on Abilene roads. Accidents involving motorcycles are causing alarm according to Officer Travis Fortune from Abilene Police Department’s Motorcycle unit,. “There’s been six fatalities this year on motorcycles alone. So it’s becoming more...
REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence. According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon. Police reports say officers confirmed three […]
Niblo Murder: No evidence presented during Trial Day 1 connects suspect to crime… And what’s with the machete?

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Day one in the trial for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo continued with the questioning of a forensics expert, a detective, and the owner of a home security system, but none of the witness testimony so far has connected the suspect to the crime. Tuesday’s afternoon session began […]
Recharged Lions start season with stern test against 5A Abilene Wylie

The countdown is nearly complete and the long-anticipated start to the 2022 Brownwood Lions football campaign is just over the horizon. At 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium, the Lions welcome the Class 5A Division II Abilene Wylie Bulldogs with a goal of earning consecutive season-opening victories. “It’s a...
Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for threatening girlfriend with knife to her throat, witnessed & reported by her son

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4900 block of West Stamford Street – Criminal MischiefA complainant reported that her ex-spouse kicked […]
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

