Baker Mayfield won the starting job for the Carolina Panthers | Baker Mayfield vs. the BROWNS week 1

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Great Buffets To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
If the 49ers release QB Jimmy Garoppolo would the Seahawks sign him?
Let’s face it, there is no way in the world, Pete Carroll can be happy with Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Last week, Geno Smith looked horrible, and Drew Lock was out with COVID. Lock was expected to start before getting sick. Many believe that if the 49ers did...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
10 NFL Stars Most Likely to be Traded During the 2022 NFL season
In the 2022 NFL offseason alone, we saw the likes of Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Khalil Mack, Marquise Brown, Matt Ryan, and AJ Brown all get traded. Who would have seen all of this taking place a year ago?. Well, we’ve got news for you: Blockbuster trades throughout...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jaylen McDuffie, LB, Seton Hill
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My versatility. In the scheme I play in, I’m asked to play a standup 3 tech, a 30-Will/ Mike linebacker, defensive end, as well as several coverage responsibilities. At what age were you first interested...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Nicholai Sauer, LS, St. Mary’s University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Hard working dedicated to my craft and always will work hardest to be the best. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. Started playing football at the age of grade 8.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Who to cheer for this season? How about the Dallas Cowboys?
Texas was, and still is, within a state, at least in terms of mentality. Everything in Texas is more significant than anywhere else in the States, and Dallas is the most considerable accumulation in all of Texas (third place if you take just the city). American football is a religion in Texas, and the Dallas Cowboys are thus the main sanctuary.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Chiefs legendary quarterback Len Dawson is dead at 87
Kansas City Chiefs legendary quarterback Len Dawson passed away with his wife Linda at his side on Wednesday. “With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks is selling his Super Bowl XLVI ring
Hakeem Nicks was a very solid wide receiver in the NFL that struggled with injuries, but that did not stop him from winning a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI. Well, the former UNC Tarheel wide receiver Hakeem Nicks is selling his Super Bowl ring...
RELATED PEOPLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 25, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Bills restructure LT Dion Dawkins contract, creating 5.6 million cap space. Broncos waived LB Barrington Wade with an injury designation. Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims requested to be traded. Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles re-signed CB Josh Blackwell. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Buccaneers waive WR Cyril Grayson with injury designation. Buccaneers signed LB...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Draft Diamonds Free Agent Spotlight Interview: Marcus Wilson, Running Back
Hello, Justin from Draft Diamonds (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with another one of my free agent spotlight interviews this time showcasing Marcus Wilson RB/FB. So on our journey to get to know Marcus first we have to know where he fits in on an NFL team because obviously that is the ultimate goal and he said.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Deshaun Watson’s accuser’s attorney is now representing another victim in a case against an NFL player
The NFL has not seen enough of attorney Tony Buzbee!. According to a new report, Tony Buzbee the attorney for Deshaun Watson’s victims is now coming after the NFL again. This has nothing to do with Deshaun Watson, but rather Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Tony Buzbee, who represented...
Comments / 0