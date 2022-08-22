Read full article on original website
8 Lubbock Ready to Eat Products
This was a fun one to put together. Basically what I was looking into here were products that originated or are here that are packaged and ready to go. I didn't include beer, booze, or even most butcher shops, focusing on how renowned and professional the products are. I actually...
Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration Sounds Like a Fantastic Year
Texas Technological College was approved by the Texas legislature in 1923. Now, 99 years later, Texas Tech University is preparing to celebrate its Centennial anniversary. Texas Technological College was rebranded into Texas Tech University in 1969, but that rich history started in 1923. Texas Tech has grown into the largest...
Texas Tech’s Newest Sponsor Brings the Energy
Things have been changing in Lubbock over the last two years in regards to the energy in the city. First, Lubbock changed its ways by converting to the ERCOT grid and will begin to let Lubbock citizens choose their own energy providers. Then, Texas Tech traded a coach with moderate energy to the most energetic coach in the Big 12 and maybe the entire country.
5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas
Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
What Should You Do If Your Child Gets COVID In Lubbock?
It's a new school year and across Lubbock and the entire state, kids are heading back into the classrooms. And while that may be good news for mom and dad and for the educational well-being of the student, it also means germs and sickness are soon to follow. Even in...
The South Plains Fair Is Almost Here & These Meatballs Are Calling My Name
I know, I know. Meatballs? It might sound weird if you've never had them. I'm still a turkey leg girl at heart, but I tried some deep-fried meatballs from Holy Meatballs last year, and holy smokes, those thangs are delicious. We're currently one month away from this year's South Plains...
Lubbock’s Mom Lounge & Playspace Is One Step Closer To Opening
Back in May, we told you about the awesome mom lounge that is coming to Lubbock and we are one step closer to its opening. This place is going to be where moms can go to unwind and also lets their kids play. Moms work hard and they deserve something like this in Lubbock.
Texas Tech Is Downright Affordable Compared to Other Texas Schools
In-state tuition at Texas Tech University is well below other Texas schools like Baylor, Rice and TCU. It's also below the average yearly salary of Texas workers, unlike those aforementioned universities. The Houston Chronicle recently did a comparative graph between several of the most popular Texas universities. Southern Methodist University...
Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant
Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
Close-Minded People Share Nasty Comments About Beloved Lubbock Restaurant
One of Lubbock’s favorite restaurants, Flippers Tavern, was featured in a video on The Texas Bucket List’s YouTube channel. This account showcases great food and memorable experiences across the Lone Star State that are worth a try. The video about Flips was posted Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, and...
Lubbock Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile, Here’s How to Help Fight Them Off
It seems like every year this happens, but like clockwork it's back again. The City of Lubbock has confirmed that some mosquitoes in the area have tested positive for the West Nile virus. They're doing what they can to keep the mosquito population low in the public areas. They treat...
Heroes Bike Night Honors Veterans and First Responders Aug. 26th
Cold drinks, live music and Hooters? What more could you want?. Personally, I'd want a lot more (a nice nap, a chicken-bacon-ranch pizza, some more money), but that's neither here nor there. This is a great opportunity for Lubbock residents to show their appreciation to veterans and first responders. I...
This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Comes With a Custom Dog Washing Station
One thing most dog owners dread just as much as their pets do is when your pup gets a little too stinky or gets into some sort of mess and requires a bath. You either feel terrible because you see the misery on your pooch’s face, or you both end up sopping wet after wrestling in the tub trying to get the process over with.
Lubbock Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions on Saturday
The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Animal Shelters will be participating in a national program meant to promote animal rescue and adoption. Saturday is the National Clear the Shelters event, and on August 27th the Lubbock Animal Shelter will offer free adoptions. According to a press release from the City...
38 Places in Lubbock Where College Students Can Get Discounts
As a college student, one of my favorite things was getting a discount. Honestly, there were a lot of places and most of them I didn't know until it was too late. So here's a list of all the places in Lubbock where you can get a college discount and what they offer.
Finally 29: How Demi Lovato’s New Song Impacts You, Even in Lubbock
If you’ve been on TikTok recently, then you’ve probably heard Demi Lovato’s latest hit, “29.” Not only is it a well-made song, but the message is something incredibly important that many people identify with. In the song, Lovato allegedly looks back on their relationship with...
Play Ball! Is It Time to Bring Major League Baseball to Lubbock?
Are you tired of driving 5 hours to Dallas to pay $500 in tickets, parking and beers just to watch an unbelievably crappy team get the snot stomped out of them day after day?. Well, what if you could get that same Major League Baseball experience right here in Lubbock, without the 5-hour drive? Well, turns out there's a team for sale!
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well
Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
Storms In Dallas Delay Flights To and From Lubbock Monday
If you are planning on flying out of Lubbock on Monday to Dallas, or simply connecting to a flight from DFW Airport or Dallas Love Field, there is a chance you will be delayed. And it's not just flights out of Lubbock that are delayed. Flights to Lubbock have been delayed as of Monday morning and the delay's are now moving into the afternoon for an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Lubbock.
