ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankford, DE

*Update – Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

By Staff Writer
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 18, 2022, in Selbyville as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado , 28, of Frankford, Delaware.

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

Traffic Advisory- US 113 Southbound and Northbound Closed for Serious Injury Collision

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 082222  1206

-End-

The post *Update – Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
HARTLY, DE
WMDT.com

Police searching for missing Delaware woman

CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
CAMDEN, DE
Ocean City Today

Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City

An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Frankford, DE
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Selbyville, DE
Selbyville, DE
Crime & Safety
Frankford, DE
Crime & Safety
WDEL 1150AM

Armed robbery suspect arrested in Dover

The Dover Police Special Operations Response Team (SORT) arrested a Dover man Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, in connection with an armed motel robbery early Monday morning. Dover Police said 28-year old Keon Cornish allegedly entered a room at the First State Inn around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, August 22nd, armed with a rifle and robbed the individuals inside.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Big Rig Ruled Out In “Hit-And-Run” The Left Delaware Man Dead, Two Vehicles Identified

Maryland State Police says further investigation into a hit-and-run accident has revealed more evidence from the scene that links the crash to other vehicles involved. Investigators now believe the crash occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m., not at 3:41 a.m. as originally stated. Additional information gleaned through further investigation of the crash has ruled out the blue and white truck, initially listed as a vehicle of interest.
LEWES, DE
WGMD Radio

Update: Investigation into Fatal Hit-&-Run Fatality Takes New Turn

Maryland State Police are now investigating two vehicles of interest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident in Wicomico County last week. 29-year-old Colin Lin of Lewes died at the scene after being struck on Northbound Route 13 near Oliphant Street, as he was operating a scooter. Initially, police reported...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Delaware#Delaware Crime Stoppers#The Victim Services Unit
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Frankford Man Killed In Selbyville Accident Thursday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 18, 2022, in Selbyville as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday...
SELBYVILLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted

Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
CHESWOLD, DE
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Selbyville Crash

SELBYVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash that happened late last week in Selbyville. Troopers identified the victim as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Del. Police said that just after 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, a Honda Civic was traveling...
SELBYVILLE, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Cape Gazette

Night of mischief saddles two with felony charges

Two Felton men face a slew of charges after breaking into a school and then ransacking Killens Pond State Park on the same night. Photos of Eric Allan Davidson II, 21, and Jacob Tyler Flannery, 23, both of Felton were posted by the Felton Police Department Aug. 22 after they broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School and stole computer items, but it turns out the duo visited the Killens Pond water park the same night.
FELTON, DE
WMDT.com

Berlin home invasion with a weapon, police now seeking suspect

BERLIN, Md. – Sunday, August 21st, around 11:00 pm, officers with the Berlin Police Department responded to the area of Broad Street, for a home invasion. After arrival, police found out that a male suspect forced his way through a window into the home, while the owners were there.
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Attempted Murder/Home Invasion Investigation in Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md.-The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted murder in Salisbury. Officials say it happened on August 8th on Honeysuckle Drive. Several people broke into a home, exchanging gunfire with the victim according to the Sheriff's office. The intruders took off in a stolen vehicle-one is believed to have been hit in the shooting.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Fire Damages Salisbury Townhouse

SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities are investigating a fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury townhouse. A Salisbury police officer on routine patrol came across the fire shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the two-story home located at 502 Green Mor Court Unit 1. The...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del. - A small airplane made an emergency landing at the Delaware Coastal Airport early Thursday afternoon. The plane was a Cessna 210 model; a single engine, high wing plane that can seat six passengers at a time. According to Sussex County spokesperson Chip Guy, the emergency landing was caused by a malfunction in the plane's landing gear.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Part two: When Innocent Apps Turn Deadly

MARYLAND – In several of the mass shootings in 2022, reports show, the shooter took to social media before firing off the gun. The question is: Can we prevent these violent acts by monitoring the hands behind social media? Is that the solution?. This is part two of our...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy