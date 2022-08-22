ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Would You Ride This Slide If The Missouri State Fair 2023 Has It?

One of the rides or activities that you could have been a part of at this year's Missouri State Fair was that giant Super Slide. Well if the Fair wants to increase the buzz for next year, they may want to bring a slide that is like the one in Detroit Michigan known as the Belle Isle Park Death Giant Slide. It went viral recently, but for the wrong reason.
Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)

The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
7 fall festivals a short drive away in Missouri

Hosted at Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza, the popular art fair spans nine city blocks and tends to draw a crowd of around 250,000. The fair include nearly 250 artists, three music stages, and more than 20 local restaurant booths. Liberty Fall Festival | September 23–25 Liberty, 3...
More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers

The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri

There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
Marijuana Supporters Spar Over Details Ahead of Missouri Legalization Vote

Marijuana Is On the November Ballot in Missouri, But Division Among Proponents Could Threaten Passage. On Aug. 9, Missourians learned that recreational marijuana legalization will appear on the November ballot. Constitutional amendment 3 is a ballot initiative by Legal Missouri 2022. It promises to legalize marijuana usage by adults and...
Mighty Mouse Coaster Offers Big Thrills For Small Coaster At State Fair

So we finally made it to the Missouri State Fair midway on Friday night and rode the Mighty Mouse Coaster and it was a great thrilling ride. The Mighty Mouse Coaster is a type of roller coaster called a wild mouse coaster. According to Wikipedia, it's "a roller coaster consisting of single cars traversing a tight-winding track with an emphasis on sharp, unbanked turns. The upper portion of the track usually features multiple 180-degree turns, known as flat turns, that produce high lateral G-forces even at modest speeds. Cars are often designed to be wider than the track to enhance the illusion of hanging over the edge. Lower portions of the track typically feature small hills and bunny hops."
Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10

Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
