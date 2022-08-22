Read full article on original website
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Everything White said on Wednesday
With kickoff of the 2022 season just around the corner, South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White has seen the Gamecocks work really hard in preparation to take the field. White and the Gamecocks will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Georgia State under the lights of Williams-Brice Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina DC Clayton White not worried about QB to DB transition for DQ Smith
DQ Smith joined the Gamecocks program in December as a quarterback for Spring Valley High School in Columbia. Now, Smith is preparing to line up as a defensive back. That’s a bit of an awkward transition from the outside looking in, but defensive coordinator Clayton White knows Smith has the ability to thrive in his newfound position.
abccolumbia.com
Spencer Rattler Named to Johnny Unitas Watch List
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina Quarterback Spencer Rattler has been named to the Johnny Unitas watch list. The award is given annually to the most outstanding 4th year quarterback. In his three years at Oklahoma prior to transferring to UofSC, Rattler played in 23 games and posted a 15-2 record...
The Post and Courier
USC plans to own rights to new name of Gamecocks' live rooster mascot
COLUMBIA — His new name has not been determined. But whatever it will be, South Carolina plans to avoid another saga like the one that has led to his re-naming. Following a very public spat over why the fan-owned live rooster that parades around USC football and baseball games will not in the future be known as the name it’s always been known by, USC plans to own naming rights for present and future birds.
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: Five-star Nyckoles Harbor visiting Gamecocks, 'hot school' to watch
Five-star recruit Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 9 player overall in the 2023 class, will take his first official visit next month to South Carolina, one of seven schools in the mix to land the No. 1 prospect at the athlete position in this year's recruiting cycle. The Gamecocks are gaining momentum in recruiting under Shane Beamer with a half-dozen four-star commits since the end of July. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks, currently sitting at No. 16 nationally per the 247Sports Composite.
JC on OL/DL class at South Carolina
JC Shurburtt talks about the line of scrimmage classes for the Gamecocks during the 2023 cycle. It was the top priority for the program and looks like they are well on their way.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer explains major recruiting advantage South Carolina has in Week 1
Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks are planning to start the 2022 season with a bang. They’ll host Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 3. That’s not necessarily a marquee game, but Beamer noted on Tuesday that it does provide a recruiting advantage for the Gamecocks. Beamer pointed...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Dukes named USC Salk women’s basketball coach
George Dukes has been named head women’s basketball coach for the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie. “Coach Dukes brings years of experience molding and mentoring young women through the game of basketball. He is passionate about his role, and I look forward to seeing what he will accomplish at USC Salkehatchie,” Director of Athletics Jeremy Joye said.
FOX Sports
Why South Carolina and Arkansas could surprise the SEC | Number One Ranked Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young breaks down which teams in the SEC will do better than their preseason win totals, and which teams will fall short. RJ is high on South Carolina and Arkansas to exceed their totals, but he believes Mississippi State will fall short of theirs. RJ also gives his best bets to put ‘Money in the Bag.’
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer reveals South Carolina TE to miss 2022 season with third torn ACL of career
Shane Beamer announced that Chad Terrell is out for the season with a torn ACL, the third time he’s suffered that kind of injury. The news could potentially end his playing career at South Carolina, as Terrell has been with the program since 2017, appeared in 27 games during that time, battling through several injuries along the way. For his career, he caught 7 passes for 76 yards.
The University of South Carolina changing its mascot’s name over rooster care dispute
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WGHP) — The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are changing the name of their longtime live mascot. The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird’s former and current owners. The dispute was covered in detail by The Post […]
Chester, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fort Mill High School football team will have a game with Chester High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Chief Communications Officer Kathryn McPhail announces resignation
Lexington County School District One Interim Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announces that Kathryn M. McPhail, the district’s chief communications officer, plans to resign as her husband accepted a new career opportunity which requires her family to move out of state in the fall. “Though this is an exciting opportunity...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Barnhill retires after practicing law in Columbia nearly five decades
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Edward D. “Butch” Barnhill Jr., a real estate attorney who has practiced with distinction in the Columbia area for nearly five decades, has announced his retirement from the firm of Callison Tighe and Robinson. “This is a bittersweet moment in which we celebrate the...
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Columbia For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Columbia for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Columbia. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
WLTX.com
Lexington School District One update
Lexington County School District One's board met Tuesday night. Here's what we learned at the meeting.
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
wach.com
Columbia Rosewood church converted into apartments to be ready this fall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A place that used to be a house of worship in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood could soon be home for many in the Midlands if you’re looking. Columbia city leaders are working with developers and neighborhood leaders to make more homes available, and these units are part of the plan.
WLTX.com
The parvo-like illness making headlines might just be parvovirus
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — When a person brings home a puppy, their first vet visit is usually full of advice. Some of the most urgent warnings a vet might give are not to let the new puppy walk around on vet office or pet store floors and not to allow the puppy to meet older dogs until they finish their puppy shots. This warning is to avoid the chances of the puppy contracting canine parvovirus, a highly contagious and deadly illness. A new illness out of Michigan looks just like it, but it isn't showing up on parvovirus tests.
247Sports
