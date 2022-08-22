ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything White said on Wednesday

With kickoff of the 2022 season just around the corner, South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White has seen the Gamecocks work really hard in preparation to take the field. White and the Gamecocks will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Georgia State under the lights of Williams-Brice Stadium.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina DC Clayton White not worried about QB to DB transition for DQ Smith

DQ Smith joined the Gamecocks program in December as a quarterback for Spring Valley High School in Columbia. Now, Smith is preparing to line up as a defensive back. That’s a bit of an awkward transition from the outside looking in, but defensive coordinator Clayton White knows Smith has the ability to thrive in his newfound position.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Spencer Rattler Named to Johnny Unitas Watch List

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina Quarterback Spencer Rattler has been named to the Johnny Unitas watch list. The award is given annually to the most outstanding 4th year quarterback. In his three years at Oklahoma prior to transferring to UofSC, Rattler played in 23 games and posted a 15-2 record...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

USC plans to own rights to new name of Gamecocks' live rooster mascot

COLUMBIA — His new name has not been determined. But whatever it will be, South Carolina plans to avoid another saga like the one that has led to his re-naming. Following a very public spat over why the fan-owned live rooster that parades around USC football and baseball games will not in the future be known as the name it’s always been known by, USC plans to own naming rights for present and future birds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

South Carolina football recruiting: Five-star Nyckoles Harbor visiting Gamecocks, 'hot school' to watch

Five-star recruit Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 9 player overall in the 2023 class, will take his first official visit next month to South Carolina, one of seven schools in the mix to land the No. 1 prospect at the athlete position in this year's recruiting cycle. The Gamecocks are gaining momentum in recruiting under Shane Beamer with a half-dozen four-star commits since the end of July. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks, currently sitting at No. 16 nationally per the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Dukes named USC Salk women’s basketball coach

George Dukes has been named head women’s basketball coach for the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie. “Coach Dukes brings years of experience molding and mentoring young women through the game of basketball. He is passionate about his role, and I look forward to seeing what he will accomplish at USC Salkehatchie,” Director of Athletics Jeremy Joye said.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monte Lee
Person
Mark Kingston
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer reveals South Carolina TE to miss 2022 season with third torn ACL of career

Shane Beamer announced that Chad Terrell is out for the season with a torn ACL, the third time he’s suffered that kind of injury. The news could potentially end his playing career at South Carolina, as Terrell has been with the program since 2017, appeared in 27 games during that time, battling through several injuries along the way. For his career, he caught 7 passes for 76 yards.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Ncaa Tournaments#Gamecocks#Tigers
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Chief Communications Officer Kathryn McPhail announces resignation

Lexington County School District One Interim Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announces that Kathryn M. McPhail, the district’s chief communications officer, plans to resign as her husband accepted a new career opportunity which requires her family to move out of state in the fall. “Though this is an exciting opportunity...
LEXINGTON, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Barnhill retires after practicing law in Columbia nearly five decades

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Edward D. “Butch” Barnhill Jr., a real estate attorney who has practiced with distinction in the Columbia area for nearly five decades, has announced his retirement from the firm of Callison Tighe and Robinson. “This is a bittersweet moment in which we celebrate the...
COLUMBIA, SC
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Columbia For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Columbia for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Columbia. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wach.com

Columbia Rosewood church converted into apartments to be ready this fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A place that used to be a house of worship in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood could soon be home for many in the Midlands if you’re looking. Columbia city leaders are working with developers and neighborhood leaders to make more homes available, and these units are part of the plan.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

The parvo-like illness making headlines might just be parvovirus

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — When a person brings home a puppy, their first vet visit is usually full of advice. Some of the most urgent warnings a vet might give are not to let the new puppy walk around on vet office or pet store floors and not to allow the puppy to meet older dogs until they finish their puppy shots. This warning is to avoid the chances of the puppy contracting canine parvovirus, a highly contagious and deadly illness. A new illness out of Michigan looks just like it, but it isn't showing up on parvovirus tests.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy