ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and ED WHITE
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nvoy_0hQllMUY00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.

The jury got the case around noon after a morning of final remarks, including a fiery challenge by defense lawyers who accused the FBI of manufacturing a scheme against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Prosecutors, however, called that a phony narrative.

“These defendants were outside a woman’s house in the middle of the night with night-vision goggles and guns and a plan to kidnap her," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said. “And they made a real bomb. That's far enough, isn't it?”

After a nine-day trial, Kessler repeatedly urged jurors to also focus on what Fox and Croft were saying months before the FBI placed undercover agents and informants inside the group that summer.

It was Kessler's effort to get the jury to look past a constant defense argument that the men were entrapped by the government every step of the way.

“'Which governor is going to be dragged off and hung for treason first?'” Kessler said, quoting Croft's own words.

“Any governor would do," the prosecutor said. “By the end of June, he was telling people Michigan's government is a target of opportunity, and God knows the governor needs to be hung. He didn't just want to kidnap her. He wanted to have his own trial and execute her.”

The ultimate goal: a second American Revolution, “something called the boogaloo,” Kessler said.

Fox, 39, and Croft, 46, are on trial for a second time, after a different jury in April couldn't reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two other men.

The jury heard secretly recorded conversations and read violent social media posts. Two undercover agents and an informant testified for hours, explaining how the men trained in a “shoot house” in Wisconsin and Michigan and visited Elk Rapids to see Whitmer’s home and a nearby bridge that could be blown up.

Other critical witnesses: Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, who pleaded guilty, and informant Dan Chappel, an Army veteran who said he went to the FBI after joining a Michigan paramilitary group and hearing plans to kill police.

There's no dispute that Fox, Croft and their allies were furious about COVID-19 restrictions and generally disgusted by government.

"You remember (Fox) talking about his inspirations for his constitutional republic? Not George Washington. Not Abraham Lincoln. Timothy McVeigh, the people at Waco, Ruby Ridge — that's what his inspiration was," Kessler said, referring to the Oklahoma City bomber and the sites of deadly standoffs in Texas and Idaho, respectively, that involved the government.

Defense lawyers, however, have portrayed the men as "big talkers," a bumbling, foul-mouthed, marijuana-smoking pair exercising free speech and incapable of leading anything as extraordinary as an abduction of a public official. They say FBI agents and informants fed their outrage and pulled them into their web.

“In America, the FBI is not supposed to create domestic terrorists so that the FBI can arrest them,” Fox attorney Christopher Gibbons told the jury. “The FBI isn’t supposed to create a conspiracy so the FBI can stand up and claim a disruption.”

Gibbons said there was “fantastical talk” by Fox and others — about storming Mackinac Island, getting helicopters and boats and maybe escaping through the St. Lawrence Seaway.

He said Fox was “isolated, broke, homeless,” living in the basement of a vacuum store in the Grand Rapids area.

“Somebody really cool is showing him attention, who wants to be his friend,” Gibbons said of Chappel.

Croft's attorney, Joshua Blanchard, offered a similar assessment in a scathing attack on the FBI's tactics. He reminded the jury that two more informants with recording devices were in the group but were never called as government witnesses, including a woman who shared a hotel room with Croft and traveled with him from the East Coast.

“You don't have to agree with Barry’s politics. I surely don't,” Blanchard said. “But we should all agree that the principles of truth and justice are the foundation that our country is built upon. The FBI has told us the truth doesn't matter to them. ... You have the power to put a stop to that today.”

Croft is a trucker from Bear, Delaware. The jury will resume deliberations Tuesday.

Whitmer, a Democrat, has blamed then-President Donald Trump for stoking mistrust and fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn hate groups and right-wing extremists like those charged in the plot.

Over the weekend, she said she hasn't been following the second trial but remains concerned about “violent rhetoric in this country.”

“This is a dangerous trend that is happening,” Whitmer said at the Michigan Democratic Party’s convention in Lansing. "We cannot let it become normalized and I do hope that anyone that’s out there plotting to hurt their fellow Americans is held accountable.”

Trump recently called the kidnapping plan a “fake deal.”

The Justice Department charged Croft, Fox and four other men while Trump was in office. The second trial occurred while the FBI has been under scrutiny by his right-wing supporters, especially after an extraordinary search for documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Law enforcement officials across the country are warning about an increase in threats and the potential for violence against agents or buildings.

___

Find the AP's full coverage of the kidnapping plot trial: https://apnews.com/hub/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial

___

White reported from Detroit.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in George Floyd killing

Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison where he was often held in solitary confinement to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where the former police officer convicted in George Floyd's killing may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken Wednesday from a maximum-security prison...
TUCSON, AZ
WOKV

2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden's daughter's diary

NEW YORK — (AP) — Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items stolen from President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas for $40,000, prosecutors said Thursday. Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander “sought to profit from...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Testimony of Meadows, Powell sought in Ga. election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — The prosecutor who’s investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
State
Texas State
City
Elk Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WOKV

Alex Jones lawyer takes the Fifth during Sandy Hook hearing

WATERBURY, Conn. — (AP) — A lawyer for c onspiracy theorist Alex Jones invoked his right against self-incrimination Thursday during a civil court hearing in Connecticut over the possible improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. New...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WOKV

Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — The judge presiding over a special grand jury that's investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is wading into a fight over whether Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify before the panel. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who's...
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

Court: Arkansas can't ban treatment of transgender kids

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday said Arkansas can't enforce its ban on transgender children receiving gender-affirming medical care. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking the state from enforcing the 2021 law. A trial is scheduled for October before the same judge on whether to permanently block the law.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Timothy Mcveigh
Person
Donald Trump
WOKV

Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining...
LANSING, MI
WOKV

Biden to attend groundbreaking of Intel's $20B Ohio plants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Intel Corp. will break ground Sept. 9 on its planned $20 billion Ohio semiconductor facilities with President Joe Biden in attendance, the company and the the White House said Thursday. When the company's two factories, known as fabs, open in 2025, the facility...
OHIO STATE
WOKV

Three more GOP-led states enact abortion 'trigger laws'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Three more Republican-led states banned almost all abortions this week as yet another slate of laws severely limiting the procedure took effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. To date, 13 states have passed so-called trigger laws that...
TEXAS STATE
WOKV

Florida man sentenced to 25 years for causing overdoses, dumping body

A Florida man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his role in an organization that distributed fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, prosecutors said. Sherman Michael Puckett, 34, of Clearwater, agreed to a plea deal in March and was sentenced on Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.
CLEARWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Michigan#Michigan Democratic Party#Fbi Agents#Fbi
WOKV

Woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide

A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard, of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WOKV

California looks to phase out gas-fueled vehicles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California’s expected 2035 requirement that all new cars, trucks and SUVs be electric- or hydrogen-powered will set a minimum standard for how far the vehicles can travel and incentivize automakers to give discounts to make purchases more affordable. California Air Resources Board...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

EXPLAINER: California EV requirements face some obstacles

DETROIT — (AP) — California will require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 in an ambitious move away from gasoline-powered vehicles and the pollution they emit. The requirements come in phases starting in 2026, and it...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
WOKV

Insulin cap for Medicare patients signals hope for others

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Years before he came to the Senate, Raphael Warnock spent time bedside with Georgia residents suffering from the long-term effects of diabetes, a condition made worse by limited access to life-saving drugs like insulin. “I’ve seen the human face of this up close as...
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

Oil spill settlement reached with California businesses

SANTA ANA, Calif. — (AP) — A pipeline operator said Thursday that it has reached a settlement with Southern California tourism companies, fishermen and other businesses that sued after a crude oil spill off the coast last year near Huntington Beach. Amplify Energy Corp., which owns the pipeline...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
WOKV

Ohio man drives stolen forklift on South Carolina interstate, police say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — An Ohio man is accused of stealing a forklift and driving it on a South Carolina interstate, authorities said. Devon Christopher Pawlus, 34, of Westfield, Ohio, was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication, grand larceny of more than $10,000, grand larceny and strong-armed robbery, according to Greenville County online booking records.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
84K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy