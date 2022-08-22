Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Reversing Climate Change Locally – Scottsdale Looks to Make City Cooler
Let’s be honest: in the midst of worsening climate change, Maricopa County might not be the ideal place to be. We have spoken at length about the worsening water crisis perpetuated by the current megadrought; combine that with the fact that 110 degree days in the summer are already difficult enough, and it starts to turn into an existential crisis of livability in the area. Thankfully, Scottsdale is not waiting until things get worse before taking action.
AZFamily
What’s with those yellow caterpillars crawling throughout the Phoenix area?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some people think they’re cute. Some people think they’re creepy. But there’s no doubt that caterpillars are crawling across the Valley right now. They’ve been crossing roads, falling into pools — even hundreds at a time. “They’re not really having any...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned
Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
The numbers are in: Roughly 1,000 damaged cacti found in Saguaro Census
Roughly 1,000 cacti have been found to be damaged across the Valley in the Saguaro Census put on by the Desert Botanical Garden.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix New Times
Phoenicians Among 'Spiritual Travelers' Planning to Enter Vortex at VortiFest
About a month from now, expect to see plenty of metro Phoenix residents heading north on Interstate 17 to attend the Sedona VortiFest music festival and experience on September 23-24 in Sedona. It's a two-day shindig of music, culture, art, and community nestled in Sedona's mystical Red Rock Country. The...
Arizonans Will Soon Be Able To Chill With Dinosaurs
"We felt it was time to bring back dinosaurs to the desert."
This Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In Arizona
This restaurant serves up the tastiest waffles in the state.
'Tis the season for Hatch green chiles in Arizona
It's Hatch green chile season, and if you're looking to partake in the annual delicacy from our neighbors in New Mexico, now's the time. Where to get them: Everywhere! Hatch green chiles are available all over Phoenix. You can buy them and roast them yourself, or and some places, including Food City and the Power Road Farmers Market in Mesa, will roast them for you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefoothillsfocus.com
Interstate water brawl leaves cities in the dark
In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
AZFamily
City of Tempe unveiling new tools to combat growing issue of homelessness
Officials are in Phoenix working out logistics for the fan experience, which opens on February 4. The jersey features the iconic purple base, the sunburst logo and SUNS written in a similar 90s-style font. Phoenix-area teen works to get 2,022 blood donors. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Phoenix-area teen...
Around 1,000 Valley saguaros are damaged. Here's what the Desert Botanical Garden plans to do
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired when the census began. A first-of-its-kind survey has documented more than 8,000 saguaros in the Valley with the help of citizen volunteers. And the survey results show many of the cacti are damaged. The survey, started back in May by the...
‘Bounce Around,' the indoor inflatable park experience in Mesa
"Bounce Around,” the indoor inflatable park experience in Mesa is this Saturday, August 27, at Bell Bank Park. Here’s what you need to know about ticket information!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Officials say the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix has been damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the eastbound side of Interstate 10 in the Southern California desert near the Arizona state line. Heavy rain from monsoonal thunderstorms Wednesday...
AZFamily
Arizona business owners say “fake architect” took their money and disappeared
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- From weightlifting to fast-paced cardio, Jeremy Jones says he loves transforming people’s bodies and minds. “From a fitness standpoint and just helping people in general, I always say we get to help people through the vehicle of fitness,” Jeremy told On Your Side inside his gym.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Foam-and-concrete homes aim for sustainability
Amid global climate change and a chronic shortage of affordable housing, local construction companies and nonprofits are taking innovative steps to make homes more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable. Strata International Group, headquartered in Phoenix, has made a name by building homes out of foam and concrete, and Habitat for...
KTAR.com
Lou Malnati’s, Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers added to new Surprise mall
PHOENIX – Two of the more popular restaurant chains in the Valley – Lou Malnati’s and Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers – are expanding to Surprise. The pizza and burger joints will make new homes at the Village at Prasada, the outdoor mall at Loop 303 and Waddell Road that is expected to open in the fall.
AZFamily
'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K
The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
azbigmedia.com
5 Metro Phoenix neighborhoods most likely to retain home value
According to the Cromford Report, the median home price in Phoenix dropped from $480,000 in May to $460,000 in July. And while a slower summer market and sellers overpricing their homes explain much of the decrease, it’s true Phoenix values aren’t climbing at the same rates seen earlier this year. That said, it is still a seller’s market based on current inventory levels. As home buyers and investors evaluate which Metro Phoenix neighborhoods are expected to retain their value, we wanted to share our top picks.
AZFamily
Porch pirates disguised as Amazon drivers stealing credit cards in Arizona neighborhoods
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Porch pirates who appear as Amazon drivers were caught on camera stealing new credit cards from Valley homes. Arizona’s Family has confirmed two cases with strangely similar circumstances. Two different FedEx drivers were dropping off new credit cards in two different Valley homes. In both situations, men who appear to be Amazon employees with a package in hand use sleight of hand not to drop off, but to pick up those packaged credit cards.
ABC 15 News
ASU’s new Mesa campus opens, bringing in more money and experiences to the area
MESA, AZ — The City of Mesa and local businesses are welcoming Arizona State University students to it's new downtown campus. More than 700 students are walking into the new Media and Immersive Experience Center. The new building will house students in film, video production and digital technology. It...
Comments / 1