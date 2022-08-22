ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in San Francisco’s Avenues Like a Local

The westside of San Francisco is one of those storied, mythologized, and misunderstood parts of the city that people often hear about when they first come to the Bay Area. There are so many neighborhoods in just a few miles, it’s sort of wild: Lake Merced, Parkside, West Portal, Forest Hill, Twin Peaks, the Inner and Outer Sunset, then across Golden Gate Park to the Inner and Outer Richmond neighborhoods — and that’s not even all of them. Even for some who grew up in the Outer Sunset, for example, there are plenty of unexplored parts of the city west of Divisadero. “Surfing? I would never. What’s a Breadbelly?”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in San Francisco, CA — 30 Top Places!

San Francisco takes brunch quite seriously. In recent years, tons of brunch spots have been popping up in SF, serving kaleidoscopic cocktails and fancy plates of bacon and eggs. Whether you’re craving classic comfort food or upscale Mexican bites, there’s a satisfying brunch for you in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

This $13 Million San Francisco Mansion Comes With a Custom Rooftop Sauna and Views of Golden Gate Bridge

It’s almost as if this San Francisco abode was designed with wellness in mind. The Russian Hill residence, which has just hit the market for $12.9 million, comes equipped with a ton of features to please the health and wellness set. (We’re looking at you, Gwyneth.) The sprawling four-floor pad sports a serene wood-clad interior that gives a good dose of zen, plus a rooftop deck with a custom sauna. Spanning 4,818 square feet, the living quarters comprise four en suite bedrooms and five and a half baths. It also offers some 1,300 square feet of outdoor space. The Greene Street property...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula

From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
SAN MATEO, CA
Secret SF

High-Speed Bullet Train Approved Between San Francisco And San Jose

The highly-anticipated California High-Speed Rail system, which boasts train rides between San Francisco and Los Angeles in under three hours, has reached another milestone. The bullet train is one step closer to reality after the California High-Speed Rail Authority approved both the final Environmental Impact Report and the 43-mile route section between San Francisco and San Jose. As a result, 420 of the project’s 500 total miles between San Francisco and Los Angeles have environmental clearance. We also have an official snapshot of the eventual route planned from Salesforce Transit Center, to Millbrae-SFO, to San Jose Diridon Station. “With environmental studies completed in Northern California, we are closer than ever to realizing a first in the nation, statewide high-speed rail system,” said Authority Chairman Tom Richards. “We look forward to working with all of our regional partners and stakeholders in developing modern, sustainable transportation infrastructure, completing our work in the Central Valley and connecting to the Bay Area as soon as possible.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened

I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
viatravelers.com

10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Brentwood, California

Established in the 19th Century, Brentwood, California, is a growing community situated in what’s called the East Bay region of the greater San Francisco Bay Area. This town emerged as an agricultural powerhouse in Northern California and continues to produce farm goods like cherries and peaches (making Brentwood farmer’s markets quite the place to go).
BRENTWOOD, CA

