Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 years
(Jay Wennington/Unsplash) One of San Francisco’s most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, which Bon Appetit previously ranked the greatest new restaurant in the nation, is permanently shutting down.
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
CBS News
Popular Filipino eatery gets new spot in San Francisco Ferry Building
The popular Filipino eatery Señor Sisig started serving dishes out of a food truck. Now there's a new waterfront location in San Francisco's Ferry Building.
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in San Francisco’s Avenues Like a Local
The westside of San Francisco is one of those storied, mythologized, and misunderstood parts of the city that people often hear about when they first come to the Bay Area. There are so many neighborhoods in just a few miles, it’s sort of wild: Lake Merced, Parkside, West Portal, Forest Hill, Twin Peaks, the Inner and Outer Sunset, then across Golden Gate Park to the Inner and Outer Richmond neighborhoods — and that’s not even all of them. Even for some who grew up in the Outer Sunset, for example, there are plenty of unexplored parts of the city west of Divisadero. “Surfing? I would never. What’s a Breadbelly?”
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in San Francisco, CA — 30 Top Places!
San Francisco takes brunch quite seriously. In recent years, tons of brunch spots have been popping up in SF, serving kaleidoscopic cocktails and fancy plates of bacon and eggs. Whether you’re craving classic comfort food or upscale Mexican bites, there’s a satisfying brunch for you in San Francisco.
This $13 Million San Francisco Mansion Comes With a Custom Rooftop Sauna and Views of Golden Gate Bridge
It’s almost as if this San Francisco abode was designed with wellness in mind. The Russian Hill residence, which has just hit the market for $12.9 million, comes equipped with a ton of features to please the health and wellness set. (We’re looking at you, Gwyneth.) The sprawling four-floor pad sports a serene wood-clad interior that gives a good dose of zen, plus a rooftop deck with a custom sauna. Spanning 4,818 square feet, the living quarters comprise four en suite bedrooms and five and a half baths. It also offers some 1,300 square feet of outdoor space. The Greene Street property...
Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula
From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
Executive chef steps down from Bay Area Michelin-starred restaurant
One of the Bay Area’s most acclaimed restaurants is losing its executive chef, worrying residents who cherish the multi-Michelin-starred fine dining experience.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows San Rafael officer dropping off homeless man in San Francisco
A San Francisco resident who recorded the video says the officer drove off after unloading the man and his belongings. Neighbors say the man was causing trouble- as he seemed to be lighting something on fire, throwing rocks and undressing in a driveway.
A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28th
Mezli is the first fully automated restaurant that serves food to order.Image credit Mezli. Robots? It’s Silicon Valley. A unique restaurant called Mezli is opening in San Francisco on August 28th. They are located at the Spark Social Mission Bay area at 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North in San Francisco. Its goal is to cater to the younger more healthy conscious techie market. They plan to serve healthy Mediterranean bowls at very affordable prices. Their goal is to serve fresh food quickly without human contact using robots.
Renowned sandwich spot gets permanent Oakland home
A popular Asian American sandwich pop-up will soon have a permanent home in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood. OK’s Deli will be opening a full restaurant on September 1 at 3932 Telegraph Ave.
A visit to the hidden park atop the Kaiser Center parking garage in Oakland
Liam O'Donoghue on his visit to a magical rooftop garden located on the roof of an East Bay parking garage.
SFist
Michelin Three-Star Restaurant Manresa For Sale, and Chef David Kinch Is Bowing Out
One of the Bay Area's six Michelin three-star restaurants, Manresa in Los Gatos, may be going away at the end of this year as executive chef and owner David Kinch has decided to step away and tend to his more casual businesses. Kinch cites a number of factors in both...
High-Speed Bullet Train Approved Between San Francisco And San Jose
The highly-anticipated California High-Speed Rail system, which boasts train rides between San Francisco and Los Angeles in under three hours, has reached another milestone. The bullet train is one step closer to reality after the California High-Speed Rail Authority approved both the final Environmental Impact Report and the 43-mile route section between San Francisco and San Jose. As a result, 420 of the project’s 500 total miles between San Francisco and Los Angeles have environmental clearance. We also have an official snapshot of the eventual route planned from Salesforce Transit Center, to Millbrae-SFO, to San Jose Diridon Station. “With environmental studies completed in Northern California, we are closer than ever to realizing a first in the nation, statewide high-speed rail system,” said Authority Chairman Tom Richards. “We look forward to working with all of our regional partners and stakeholders in developing modern, sustainable transportation infrastructure, completing our work in the Central Valley and connecting to the Bay Area as soon as possible.”
Four new locations for this popular seafood chain
Cajun Crack'n offers authentic seafood across California.
beyondthecreek.com
Sprinkles Opens at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon
Over two years ago, we learned that Sprinkles would be coming to City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon and they have now opened. Check out their menu here. I tried the dark chocolate cupcake and it was quite decadent. Very rich.
San Francisco’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announces exciting new lineup for Golden Gate Park concert series
Grammy-winning musicians, popular indie acts and a banjo virtuoso were revealed in the newest slate of performers.
The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened
I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
viatravelers.com
10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Brentwood, California
Established in the 19th Century, Brentwood, California, is a growing community situated in what’s called the East Bay region of the greater San Francisco Bay Area. This town emerged as an agricultural powerhouse in Northern California and continues to produce farm goods like cherries and peaches (making Brentwood farmer’s markets quite the place to go).
