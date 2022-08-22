ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season

Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
ClutchPoints

Eagles flip Ugo Amadi to Titans right after landing him from Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles made a small trade with the Seahawks earlier in August, offloading second-round bust J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for DB Ugo Amadi. Fast forward to Wednesday, and Amadi is once again on the move. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Eagles have agreed to flip Amadi to the Tennessee Titans in a deal that will see the teams swap late-round draft picks.
