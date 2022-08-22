Friends of the Toledo Library sets book sale

The Friends of the Library Book Sale is set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday; with a members only sale set from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, the Toledo Lucas County Public Library announced.

The event is at Friends of the Library Book Center, 1301 N. Reynolds Rd. at the southwest corner of Reynolds and Dorr Street, next to Super Fitness.

About 30,000 books, including hardcovers and paperbacks, are available, sorted and categorized. Also available are CDs, DVDs, audiobooks (on CD and cassette), records, board games, eight-track tapes and more.

The gently-used books are $1 each or $15 per bag. Saturday includes a bag sale at $8 each.

The Friends of the Library supports the summer brown bag concerts, Authors! events, children’s summer read, local branch activities, and levy campaigns.