8 Lubbock Ready to Eat Products
This was a fun one to put together. Basically what I was looking into here were products that originated or are here that are packaged and ready to go. I didn't include beer, booze, or even most butcher shops, focusing on how renowned and professional the products are. I actually...
Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration Sounds Like a Fantastic Year
Texas Technological College was approved by the Texas legislature in 1923. Now, 99 years later, Texas Tech University is preparing to celebrate its Centennial anniversary. Texas Technological College was rebranded into Texas Tech University in 1969, but that rich history started in 1923. Texas Tech has grown into the largest...
Texas Tech’s Newest Sponsor Brings the Energy
Things have been changing in Lubbock over the last two years in regards to the energy in the city. First, Lubbock changed its ways by converting to the ERCOT grid and will begin to let Lubbock citizens choose their own energy providers. Then, Texas Tech traded a coach with moderate energy to the most energetic coach in the Big 12 and maybe the entire country.
Four Sixes ‘Grit & Glory’ Brings A Texas Legend to the Beer Aisle
Recently, I drove to Oklahoma. Okay, that's a misnomer, I rode to Oklahoma in the backseat. Part of the fun of that trip is being able to see the legendary 6666 ranch from the highway. It's located in Guthrie, Texas, and it's on the way if you're headed to the Choctaw casino.
Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain
Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
The South Plains Fair Is Almost Here & These Meatballs Are Calling My Name
I know, I know. Meatballs? It might sound weird if you've never had them. I'm still a turkey leg girl at heart, but I tried some deep-fried meatballs from Holy Meatballs last year, and holy smokes, those thangs are delicious. We're currently one month away from this year's South Plains...
Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant
Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
Lubbock’s Mom Lounge & Playspace Is One Step Closer To Opening
Back in May, we told you about the awesome mom lounge that is coming to Lubbock and we are one step closer to its opening. This place is going to be where moms can go to unwind and also lets their kids play. Moms work hard and they deserve something like this in Lubbock.
Texas Tech Is Downright Affordable Compared to Other Texas Schools
In-state tuition at Texas Tech University is well below other Texas schools like Baylor, Rice and TCU. It's also below the average yearly salary of Texas workers, unlike those aforementioned universities. The Houston Chronicle recently did a comparative graph between several of the most popular Texas universities. Southern Methodist University...
Close-Minded People Share Nasty Comments About Beloved Lubbock Restaurant
One of Lubbock’s favorite restaurants, Flippers Tavern, was featured in a video on The Texas Bucket List’s YouTube channel. This account showcases great food and memorable experiences across the Lone Star State that are worth a try. The video about Flips was posted Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, and...
Heroes Bike Night Honors Veterans and First Responders Aug. 26th
Cold drinks, live music and Hooters? What more could you want?. Personally, I'd want a lot more (a nice nap, a chicken-bacon-ranch pizza, some more money), but that's neither here nor there. This is a great opportunity for Lubbock residents to show their appreciation to veterans and first responders. I...
Here’s How to Support Nonprofits & Enjoy Lubbock Food Trucks Every Month
If you love food trucks, this monthly event will be your new favorite thing. Not only does it bring a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause. It was started up as a way to enjoy food, get the...
This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Comes With a Custom Dog Washing Station
One thing most dog owners dread just as much as their pets do is when your pup gets a little too stinky or gets into some sort of mess and requires a bath. You either feel terrible because you see the misery on your pooch’s face, or you both end up sopping wet after wrestling in the tub trying to get the process over with.
Lubbock Mother of Three Indicted After Leaving her Children Alone
A Lubbock mother of three was indicted after leaving her children home alone. KAMC news reported the Lubbock Police Department received a call about children wandering around a roadway in July. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 36th Street where they observed a child in the roadway with just a diaper and no shoes on while walking barefoot on hot asphalt.
Lubbock Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions on Saturday
The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Animal Shelters will be participating in a national program meant to promote animal rescue and adoption. Saturday is the National Clear the Shelters event, and on August 27th the Lubbock Animal Shelter will offer free adoptions. According to a press release from the City...
Lubbock Community Theatre’s ‘Stages Academy’ Puts Spotlight on Kids 8-18
Lubbock Community Theatre, aka LCT (3101 35th Street), has staged and performed theater in Lubbock for over 32 years. Over the years they've designed, directed and performed favorites of the stage. There's something for everyone. They've performed everything from Anne of Green Gables to their current offering Chicago. But LCT is more than just entertainment:
The Goin’ Band From Raiderland Is Going to New York City in 2023
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is historic. It's been going on forever and is the most iconic parade in the United States. You might argue the Rose Parade before the Rose Bowl is more iconic in regards to college football, but the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is synonymous with football on Thanksgiving.
This Unique Mansion with an ‘Asian Flair’ is for Sale in Lubbock
Lubbock's Lakeridge neighborhood is mostly known for two things. The first is the large and expensive homes, and the second is the neighborhoods tendency to hand out full-size candy bars during Halloween. While Halloween is coming up, and we will be talking about the best neighborhoods to go trick or...
38 Places in Lubbock Where College Students Can Get Discounts
As a college student, one of my favorite things was getting a discount. Honestly, there were a lot of places and most of them I didn't know until it was too late. So here's a list of all the places in Lubbock where you can get a college discount and what they offer.
Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout
When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
