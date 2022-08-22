ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Talk 1340

8 Lubbock Ready to Eat Products

This was a fun one to put together. Basically what I was looking into here were products that originated or are here that are packaged and ready to go. I didn't include beer, booze, or even most butcher shops, focusing on how renowned and professional the products are. I actually...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration Sounds Like a Fantastic Year

Texas Technological College was approved by the Texas legislature in 1923. Now, 99 years later, Texas Tech University is preparing to celebrate its Centennial anniversary. Texas Technological College was rebranded into Texas Tech University in 1969, but that rich history started in 1923. Texas Tech has grown into the largest...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Texas Tech’s Newest Sponsor Brings the Energy

Things have been changing in Lubbock over the last two years in regards to the energy in the city. First, Lubbock changed its ways by converting to the ERCOT grid and will begin to let Lubbock citizens choose their own energy providers. Then, Texas Tech traded a coach with moderate energy to the most energetic coach in the Big 12 and maybe the entire country.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain

Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant

Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Texas Tech Is Downright Affordable Compared to Other Texas Schools

In-state tuition at Texas Tech University is well below other Texas schools like Baylor, Rice and TCU. It's also below the average yearly salary of Texas workers, unlike those aforementioned universities. The Houston Chronicle recently did a comparative graph between several of the most popular Texas universities. Southern Methodist University...
TEXAS STATE
Talk 1340

Heroes Bike Night Honors Veterans and First Responders Aug. 26th

Cold drinks, live music and Hooters? What more could you want?. Personally, I'd want a lot more (a nice nap, a chicken-bacon-ranch pizza, some more money), but that's neither here nor there. This is a great opportunity for Lubbock residents to show their appreciation to veterans and first responders. I...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Comes With a Custom Dog Washing Station

One thing most dog owners dread just as much as their pets do is when your pup gets a little too stinky or gets into some sort of mess and requires a bath. You either feel terrible because you see the misery on your pooch’s face, or you both end up sopping wet after wrestling in the tub trying to get the process over with.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Mother of Three Indicted After Leaving her Children Alone

A Lubbock mother of three was indicted after leaving her children home alone. KAMC news reported the Lubbock Police Department received a call about children wandering around a roadway in July. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 36th Street where they observed a child in the roadway with just a diaper and no shoes on while walking barefoot on hot asphalt.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions on Saturday

The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Animal Shelters will be participating in a national program meant to promote animal rescue and adoption. Saturday is the National Clear the Shelters event, and on August 27th the Lubbock Animal Shelter will offer free adoptions. According to a press release from the City...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout

When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

