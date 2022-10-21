Olivia Wilde & Naomi Watts Love This Under-$30 Lipstick That Shoppers Say ‘Stays On All Day’ & ‘Moisturizes’ — Get It 20% Off

Be honest: How many barely used tubes of lipstick are cluttering up the back of a drawer in your bathroom vanity? Whether the shade turned out to be not quite right or you wiped it off within minutes because of the gunky feel, we get it! Finding the right lipstick is like finding the Holy Grail — nearly impossible, if it even exists. Luckily, miracles do come true and the perfect lipstick has been discovered!

Celebrities and beauty experts agree that Kosas Weightless Lipstick is the absolute best lipstick out there. Plus, it’s 20 percent off right now during Credo Beauty’s Annual Sale. Get this beloved lipstick right now for just $22.40, we guarantee that you won’t regret it.

This game-changing product is buttery smooth for a comfy, weightless feel that you’ll want to wear all day — and it will last all day! Made with six active botanical oils and three hydrating butters, it hydrates and nourishes your lips while swathing them in gorgeous hues. Mango seed butter smooths fine lines, while cocoa seed butter supports repair of the delicate skin on your lips. Rosehip seed oil is rich in antioxidants and jojoba oil is a vitamin-packed moisturizer that makes your lips feel ah-mazing .

From soft, natural swipes of color to rich, full-coverage pigment, the 11 flattering shades range from Rosewater, a cool tone sheer pink, to Fringe, a warm tone reddish brown. Plus, each shade has a different finish to best complement it. As a wearer of “berry pinks and tomato reds,” look for Kosas fan Naomi Watts to be sporting the brand’s Thrillist or Royal hues (Gwyneth Paltrow loves that one, too!), while Olivia Wilde shared that she loves the color Undone. Mindy Kaling , however, prefers Darkroom.

Kosas Weightless Lipstick

Kosas Weightless Lipstick $22.40 Buy now

Shoppers agree with the celebrities: “My search for the perfect lipstick is over,” raves one review. “Hands down the best lipstick I ever tried!”

Another shopper commented, “This lipstick glides on like a dream a basically works as the best lipstick in the world, on top of smelling amazing and being SUPER moisturizing. Love this product forever and ever.”

Perhaps the best review, however, comes from a woman who previously didn’t even like wearing lipstick before.

“I never wear lipstick and have never really found a nice, natural shade that I’m comfortable in, until Kosas Weightless,” she shared. “I’m on my third tube!”

Now that’s an amazing review! Ready to be a Kosas convert? We sure are.