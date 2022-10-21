ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Olivia Wilde & Naomi Watts Love This Under-$30 Lipstick That Shoppers Say ‘Stays On All Day’ & ‘Moisturizes’ — Get It 20% Off

By Kay Snowden and Taylor Jeffries
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Txr2_0hQlYHgM00

Be honest: How many barely used tubes of lipstick are cluttering up the back of a drawer in your bathroom vanity? Whether the shade turned out to be not quite right or you wiped it off within minutes because of the gunky feel, we get it! Finding the right lipstick is like finding the Holy Grail — nearly impossible, if it even exists. Luckily, miracles do come true and the perfect lipstick has been discovered!

Celebrities and beauty experts agree that Kosas Weightless Lipstick is the absolute best lipstick out there. Plus, it’s 20 percent off right now during Credo Beauty’s Annual Sale. Get this beloved lipstick right now for just $22.40, we guarantee that you won’t regret it.

This game-changing product is buttery smooth for a comfy, weightless feel that you’ll want to wear all day — and it will last all day! Made with six active botanical oils and three hydrating butters, it hydrates and nourishes your lips while swathing them in gorgeous hues. Mango seed butter smooths fine lines, while cocoa seed butter supports repair of the delicate skin on your lips. Rosehip seed oil is rich in antioxidants and jojoba oil is a vitamin-packed moisturizer that makes your lips feel ah-mazing .

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

From soft, natural swipes of color to rich, full-coverage pigment, the 11 flattering shades range from Rosewater, a cool tone sheer pink, to Fringe, a warm tone reddish brown. Plus, each shade has a different finish to best complement it.  As a wearer of “berry pinks and tomato reds,” look for Kosas fan Naomi Watts to be sporting the brand’s Thrillist or Royal hues (Gwyneth Paltrow loves that one, too!), while Olivia Wilde shared that she loves the color Undone. Mindy Kaling , however, prefers Darkroom.

Kosas Weightless Lipstick

Kosas Weightless Lipstick $22.40 Buy now

Shoppers agree with the celebrities: “My search for the perfect lipstick is over,” raves one review. “Hands down the best lipstick I ever tried!”

Another shopper commented, “This lipstick glides on like a dream a basically works as the best lipstick in the world, on top of smelling amazing and being SUPER moisturizing. Love this product forever and ever.”

Perhaps the best review, however, comes from a woman who previously didn’t even like wearing lipstick before.

“I never wear lipstick and have never really found a nice, natural shade that I’m comfortable in, until Kosas Weightless,” she shared. “I’m on my third tube!”

Now that’s an amazing review! Ready to be a Kosas convert? We sure are.

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 2

Related
People

Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell, and Gigi Hadid Are Turning to This Cozy Trend for Fall

Shop ribbed dresses, sweaters, and pants starting at $20 When the cooler seasons hit, it seems like the only things we want to wear are cozy sweatpants, oversized sweaters, and fuzzy boots. But unfortunately we have obligations like work and events that require dressing up. To stay comfortable and warm throughout the cold, finding clothes that feel like loungewear but look night-ready is key — and you can totally do that in ribbed fabric. Ribbed clothing feels incredibly soft, keeping you comfy and protecting your skin from harsh...
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Wears Fitted Leggings After Packing On PDA With Harry Styles: Photos

Olivia Wilde looked fit and refreshed as she stepped in in West Hollywood following a serious PDA session with boyfriend Harry Styles! The gorgeous Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, was seen on Thursday, September 29 rocking fitted leggings and a black tank top in black, with a small white towel around her neck. Olivia accessorized with a couple of elastics around her wrist, black sneakers, and sunglasses as she made her way to the gym while carrying an iced coffee. The lovely brunette actress tellingly carried a Harry Styles Love On Tour water bottle as well, and accented the autumn vibe with a wine red shade of nail polish. Olivia was recently seen passionately kissing Harry, 28, in hot and heavy public photos taken in New York on September 22, and on a romantic dinner date, as well .
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Tamera Mowry Embraces the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Hybrid Suit Jacket & Thigh-High Boots for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tamera Mowry was interviewed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” yesterday. The “You Should Sit Down For This” author went on the show sporting a reworked suit jacket by Sacai and black thigh-high boots.
msn.com

Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look

Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Ralph Lauren Dress & Diamonds at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala 2022

Anne Hathaway gave navy blue a slick twist for Elle‘s 2022 Women in Hollywood Gala. The “Armageddon Time” star arrived at Los Angeles’ Getty Center on Monday night for the occasion, posing in a deep navy gown by Ralph Lauren. Hailing from the designer’s spring 2023 collection, her sleeveless style featured a curved neckline and cutout back. Giving it a sprinkling of glamour were gleaming allover beads, creating a shimmering statement. Hathaway’s Erin Walsh-styled outfit was finished with silver and diamond Bulgari jewelry, including a Serpenti snake-shaped bangle, necklace and layered rings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Goldie Hawn Proved Age is Just a Number While Wearing Skintight Black Spandex & Jumping On a Trampoline

It’s the start of the week, and we’re in desperate need of some inspiration. Luckily, we don’t have to look any further than Goldie Hawn’s Instagram account. The beloved Oscar-winning actress is getting us energized for the week ahead with her latest video on the social media platform, in which she shares her exercise routine with fans while sporting a fitted spandex number.
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Embodies Barbiecore in Corset Dresses, Bodysuits & Slick Heels for InStyle Spain’s October Issue

Paris Hilton brought Barbiecore to life for InStyle Spain‘s October issue. The “Simple Life” star posed for The Morelli Brothers’ lens for her cover shot, wearing a light pink Versace dress. The ensemble referenced both Barbie’s own all-pink wardrobe — a top trend today, dubbed “Barbiecore” — as well as her viral Versace bridal ensemble at the brand’s spring 2023 fashion show. The sleek number featured a low neckline, corset boning and a single gold Medusa medallion accent on its strap. Completing Hilton’s ensemble were sparkling Swarovski crystal bracelets and a collar necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by InStyle España...
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Slips Into a Sheer Illusion Dress With Floral Appliqués & Giuseppe Zanotti Heels for ‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’ Screening

Kate Hudson served glamour on the red carpet for the special screening of “Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon” yesterday at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 in Los Angeles. Hudson graced the event in a black lace gown with hidden heels. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress’ Oscar De La Renta dress consisted of a delicate off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline with long lacy sleeves, the gown made of an iridescent nude fabric close to Hudson’s skin tone. The garment was adorned with black lace floral appliqués down to the trailing skirt that seemed to climb and grow as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Rare Boy Names Guaranteed To Make Your Little Guy Stand Out in a Crowd

Rare boy names can be tricky to pin down. After all, some of the most perennially popular boy names — like John and James, for example — have been used for literally centuries. And anybody who’s ever had a boy before can attest that from baby clothes to baby names, there just doesn’t seem to be a big selection for boys. So finding rare boy names can be like finding a t-shirt that doesn’t feature a truck or a dinosaur: difficult, to be sure … but not impossible. This is because the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) is coming in clutch...
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary

Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
shefinds

Amal Clooney Nails Fall Fashion In A Chic Sweater Dress And Knee-High Boots

Amal Clooney has taught us yet another invaluable style lesson: how to effortlessly and gracefully take our wardrobes from summer to fall!. The 44-year-old human rights lawyer showed off her transitional style when she stepped out in New York City in a chic cream-colored Stella McCartney ribbed sweater dress, which came complete with a cozy turtle neck, an asymmetric hem, and a slim yet relaxed silhouette. (FYI, it’s a current season piece and retails for $1,195, if you want to literally steal Mrs Clooney’s style!)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Sparkles in Giambattista Valli & Hidden Heels at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala with Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel put together rhinestones, bowties, and fringe for her latest outing. The actress attended the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala with her husband and musician Justin Timberlake in Santa Monica. She arrived at the event in a navy-blue hued Giambattista Valli dress with silver feather-designed details that outlined...
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

Victoria Beckham Just Made Leggings Look Posh With These Unexpected Shoes

Victoria Beckham doesn't always wear leggings, but when she does, she makes them look impossibly cool. I'm used to seeing Beckham in her signature midi dresses and skirts, but she was just photographed in New York City wearing classic black leggings. She nixed sneakers in favor of pointy-toe stiletto boots,...
SheKnows

This Redditor's 3-Year-Old Is Driving Her Family F’ing Crazy With This Fun New Word She Picked Up

When one of my kids says a new word or phrase, I think, where the fudge did they learn that from? Then, of course, it’s a battle to not laugh or smirk or react at all, because then they will repeat said word over and over again to get a reaction. This parenting stuff isn’t for the weak (or those who can’t keep a poker face!). This parent on Reddit is totally going through it right now with their 3-year-old. She picked up a new favorite swear word, and her parents are going to lose their f’ing minds! In the Parenting...
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Masters Travel Style in Crop Top, Sweatpants & White Sneakers with Husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles in a cozily glamorous style this weekend — and sharp sneakers to match. The Grammy Award-winning musician touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday with husband Ben Affleck and child Emme Muniz, wearing a light pink outfit. Consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants, Lopez solidified the notion of streamlined — and comfortable — travel dressing. Giving her outfit a glamorous spin, however, was a mint green leather Hermès Birkin handbag and large thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet and ring.
SheKnows

SheKnows

75K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy