Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Bug Fest with Indy Parks!

INDIANAPOLIS — Naturalist Caitlin Stahl stopped by the Indy Now studio ahead of Bug Fest coming to Indy. Bug Fest is taking place on Sunday, August 28th from noon until 5 p.m. at Southeastway Park in New Palestine. To learn more about Indy Parks visit Parks.indy.gov.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
Fox 59

Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Local summer concert series benefitting local dog rescue

INDIANAPOLIS – 5th Avenue Bar and Grill is hosting a summer concert series with 5% of proceeds going to benefit “Every dog counts rescue”! The next concern is August 27 at 423 Main Street in Beech Grove from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Are you keeping up with Indy Now...
BEECH GROVE, IN
Fox 59

Poochella: a dog-friendly festival!

INDIANAPOLIS — CEO and Founder of Fur The Brand, Samantha McAfee, stopped by the studio along with Bridget Davis, Poochella Event Coordinator to share their unique fundraising event. Poochella is a festival open to dogs and people of all ages benefiting dogs and families in the fight against canine...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Sweet Peas Play Cafe

A place for mom and dad to sip coffee while the kids enjoy an indoor playground. Sounds like a parent’s dream, but it’s not just a dream, it’s a real place! Sherman visited Sweet Peas Play Café in Kokomo to learn more about their unique set up. For more information on Sweet Peas Play Café, click here.
KOKOMO, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

‘Good Bones’ co-star growing business brand

Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Devour Indy begins as restaurants continue to struggle

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 100 restaurants have put together specialty menus for Devour Indy Summerfest. It’s two weeks of chowing down at your go-to restaurants and finding new favorites. Devour is strategically planned in a slower time period for Indy restaurants to give them a boost. ”This is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1

Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

11 Best Pumpkin Patches in Indianapolis

It all starts with the pumpkin spice latte, then the turning of the leaves, and before we know it, our weeks are spent dreaming of pumpkin patches and our weekends are spent hunting for them. Ready to find the perfect pumpkin this fall? Look no further than one of these...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Veterans Creative Arts Festival open today

INDIANAPOLIS – Artwork by local Veterans will be on display to the public at Arts for Lawrence on August 24 from 3:00-7:00 pm. Over 30 pieces of art from among ten different categories will be exhibited. This annual competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through creative arts therapies and provides Veterans with the opportunity to participate in creative self-expression in visual art, creative writing, dance, drama, and music.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville fifth grader treats class to pizza bash

Noblesville Stony Creek Elementary School fifth grader Eden Rawlings treated Mrs. Tricia Schreck’s class to pizza this week after winning a classroom pizza party with Superintendent Dr. Daniel Hile at the district’s Back to School BASH. (From left) Dr. Hile, Eden Rawlings, Mrs. Schreck.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

49th annual Indianapolis Greek Festival happens this weekend

The Indianapolis Greek Festival is one of Central Indiana’s oldest and largest ethnic festivals hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral!. Spokesperson Lenie Tsakonas joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this year’s 49th annual festival. The event features and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

ClusterTruck reopening in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — ClusterTruck is set to reopen the Castleton location on Sept. 6. It will allow the business to expand service to northern Indianapolis. “We are so excited to be ready to reopen our Castleton location,” said Tim McIntosh, ClusterTruck executive chef. “ We have the ‘A-Team’ in place, a menu that will knock your socks off – including new Indian dishes."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close

INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s Alcohol & Tobacco Commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars have […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Take a Ride on the Sullivan Express to PumpkinTown this October

The Sullivan Express is back with non-stop service to PumpkinTown! PumpkinTown! During the month of October, families can board the train at Sullivan Hardware and Garden’s Allisonville location and enjoy fun Halloween and fall fun activities for the whole family. Tickets for the 2022 PumpkinTown Sullivan Express go on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

