Yakima County, WA

Bertha Cerna opposing extradition, unlikely to return until October

YAKIMA -- Bertha Cerna is opposing extradition and is not expected to return to Yakima County until October, according to Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic. Cerna has opposed her extradition in a court in Orange County, California. Her next court date is now set for Sept. 27th. The prosecutor's office...
AUGUST 25, 2022 HEADLINES – Northern Kittitas County Tribune

Petition to recall Cle Elum Mayor Jay McGowan fails in court. Missing hiker found deceased near Kittitas County’s Lake Lillian. Huckleberry season is here: Maybos caught ‘red handed’ – (photo courtesy of Sam and Claudette Maybo) STATE & REGIONAL NEWS:. Rabid bat found in Kittitas County.
Lightning Fires in The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

So far so good when it comes to wildfires in Yakima County say fire officials. Two big fires in the region kept firefighters busy earlier this year near Naches and in Kittitas County near Vantage. Both were doused and under control in a short amount of time because of the resources that were committed to fighting the flames. Because of a lack of other fires around the state officials were able to commit a lot of firefighters and other resources to fight the flames.
It’s Back to School Day in Yakima and West Valley Districts

It's back to school time for students in two of the largest school districts in the valley on Wednesday, August 24. Students go back to the classroom in the Yakima School District and the West Valley School District. City officials and Yakima Police say the number one job of drivers when school starts is to watch for kids. They remind drivers to stop and wait for a stopped school bus that is loading and unloading and reduce speed to 20 mph.
6 Super Fun Waterparks To Visit In Washington State, 2 Are Indoors

By all accounts, Labor Day Weekend will be pretty much the last time you can take the kids and fam out to a waterpark in Washington state. So sad that the summer fun has to come to an end; you might as well go out in style with a fun road trip to the waterpark. We have found SIX super fun waterparks to visit before summer break is considered officially over.
Dan Newhouse
Jerrod Sessler
Donald Trump
Detour in place Friday night on US97 south of Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a planned detour around US 97 south of Toppenish due to emergency work to replace a damaged culvert starting Friday evening, August, 26th. On Tuesday, August, 23rd, a blocked culvert caused water to pool and the embankment to erode. On Friday...
Probation sentence for online EJHS threat

WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee student will serve 12 months on probation for making a school-shooting threat on social media. The youth was 14 when he posted an Instagram message May 23, suggesting he would open fire at Eastmont Junior High School the following day. School resource officer Ivy Jacobsen investigated the message when it began circulating among Eastmont students and district staff, and arrested the student at his home.
Haystack burns in White Swan

WHITE SWAN, Wash.- Crews with the Yakima County Fire District #5 responded to a haystack fire in White Swan around 12 a.m. Friday. The hay fire in the 900 block of Towtnuk Road also lit some surrounding grass on fire. The grass fire was quickly put out and crews are...
8 Yakima Valley Inspired Kids Lunch Ideas for Back to School

Most kids in the Yakima Valley are going back to school this month and a lot of parents and guardians are stumped for some good school lunch ideas for their kids. In the Yakima School District, students will have breakfasts and lunches provided through grant funding. This will alleviate a lot of financial stress for thousands of parents however, these free meals being provided do not meet or "meat" the needs of certain students. We are here to provide a little help for those looking for Yakima Valley-inspired kids' lunch ideas for back-to-school!
Seven arrested in Grant County in 'Net Nanny' online sting

EPHRATA — Three men from Moses Lake, one from Quincy and one from Omak are suspected of seeking sex with a minor child, after a Washington State Patrol sting operation aimed at online predators. The five were among seven men arrested in Grant County over the course of several...
Washington man sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for "horrible, if not monstrous" crimes

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Wapato man was sentenced to 600 months in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree murder earlier in 2022. According to a press release from the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington, Clifton Frank Peter, 37, pleaded guilty to the three counts of murder earlier this year, which Judge Stanley Bastian described as "horrible, if not monstrous."
8 Things We Love Most About the Central WA State Fair

What are you looking forward to the most about the Central WA State Fair? It's almost here!. The Central Washington State Fair is Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima). We asked a few of our favorite locals what they love most about the Central Washington State Fair. We are sure one of their answers will match yours!
Nickoloff Killers Back in Court This Winter Seeking Freedom

A man sentenced as a juvenile in a brutal killing in Parker in 1988 will be back in a Yakima County Superior Courtroom this winter for a resentencing. Herbert "Chief" Rice Junior and Russell McNeil, both 17-years-old were convicted in the killing of Dorothy and and Mike Nickoloff in Parker. After a trial both teens were sentenced to life in prison with no parole. Now both are set to be resentenced after a 2012 decision by the US Supreme Court found unconstitutional mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles.
Woman Dies in Yakima River Wednesday

A woman drowned in the lower Yakima valley on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the Yakima River in the Wapato area at about 3:05 pm Wednesday after a report that a woman was in the water and couldn't swim. A family member called for help saying their adult sister was in the water and had been consuming alcohol. When Deputies arrived they found a man who had attempted to rescue the woman but was injured and couldn't get out of the water himself. He was rescued himself by emergency officials on the scene.
