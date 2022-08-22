Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
impact601.com
Maegan Linn Riley
Maegan Linn Riley, 34, of Bay Springs, Mississippi passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, after a lengthy battle with leukemia. Maegan was born on October 27, 1987, to Kenneth Riley and Shelby Grant Riley, both of whom predeceased her. Maegan...
impact601.com
Betty Lou Parker
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery for Mrs. Betty Lou Parker, age 89, of Hattiesburg who passed from this life on August 23, 2022. Dr. Keith Thompson and Bro. Darrell Sanford will officiate with burial to follow. Pallbearers will be Terry Kelly, Kamron Carter, Conner Robertson, Dallas Carter, Darrell Myers, Clay Martin and Brian Robertson as alternate.
impact601.com
Eddie L. Mosley, Jr.
Eddie L. Mosley, Jr. passed from this life on August 21, 2022. He was born March 28, 1957 in Laurel, MS to E.L. (Cro-bar) Mosley and Leta Hill Mosley. He is survived by sister Freda M. Crow (Mike) and niece Gina Benigno (Chuck), all of Laurel. Eddie was a resident...
impact601.com
Charles Gardner
Charles Gardner, eighty-five years old of Sandersville, Mississippi, passed away on August 21, 2022 peacefully at his home. Visitation was held at Memory Chapel on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m. Funeral services were held at Memory Chapel on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Charles...
impact601.com
Mollie Herrington Stringer
Mollie Herrington Stringer was born Christmas Day 1929 in Jasper County. She passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Jasper General Nursing Home at the age of 92. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from the New Home Baptist Church. Burial will follow in New Home Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home.
impact601.com
Gay Ola Phillips McDonald
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton, for Mrs. Gay Ola Phillips McDonald, age 88, of Richton. Mrs. McDonald passed from this life on August 20, 2022 at her residence. Bro. Brandon Bell and Bro. Jarrod Vanderslice will officiate the service with burial to follow in Edwards Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Mills, Duane Mills, Kaiden Wade, Kevin Wade, Mike Williams, Eli Dykes, and David Jones.
impact601.com
Nannie Ruth Malone
Music lover and retired Pastor’s wife, Nannie Ruth Malone, passed into the arms of Jesus, Sunday, August 21st at the age of 91 and is now worshipping in heaven alongside of her husband, Rev. Charles W. Malone Jr. and her son Rev. Danny R. Malone who preceded her in death. Ruth was committed to ministry and loved playing the piano and singing. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Malone Sims and son-in-law Walter C. Sims and her grandson Patrick C. Sims and his wife Alana Sims and grandson Jamie K. Sims and also by daughter- in-law Jamie Malone and grandson Matthew & Tiffany Taylor and their son Guthrie.
impact601.com
Jo Dell Walters Stevens
Jo Dell Walters Stevens age 84 died at South Central Regional Medical Center Sunday on August 21, 2022. Mrs. Stevens was born June 22, 1938 in Laurel, and was a lifelong resident of Laurel. She was a graduate of Asbery College in Wilmore Kentucky earning a degree in Elementary Education. She also attended the University of Southern Mississippi with a Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education. She retired from the Laurel City School System after a 34-year career.
impact601.com
Mentoring group and Laurel Housing provide youth college tours
A local mentoring group, Kuntry Kidz, and the Laurel Housing Authority provided youth residents from Laurel and surrounding areas with a chance to tour the campuses of some Historically Black Colleges in Mississippi. On July 13, 2022, youth residents of the Laurel Housing Authority, who were also participants of the...
WDAM-TV
Tree down on W 15th St. in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Laurel Police Department, a tree is down on West 15th Street near 7th Avenue. Crews are on the scene clearing the roadway. The tree reportedly fell due to the wind and rain. “There were two actually,” said Terrence Jones, H2O Innovations Project Manager....
Alligator captured at Laurel Popeye’s restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg, Petal prepare for Leaf River Rivalry Saturday night
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football season in the Pine Belt always kicks off with a bang. Hattiesburg and Petal renew their Leaf River Rivalry on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. “It being the first game, everybody’s excited, they’re ready to play,” said Petal senior defensive end Kelten Mickell....
WDAM-TV
West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Kenitra Ezi was terminated from her position as the West Jasper School District superintendent, according to board meeting minutes approved earlier this month. The minutes, approved at a board meeting on Aug. 9, confirm Ezi was terminated after a majority of the board voted...
Rain causes flash flooding in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Pine Belt is experiencing another day of heavy rain, which caused flooding in Hattiesburg. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of Forrest County until 1:00 a.m. on Thursday. All of Forrest County is under an elevated threat for flash flooding, which means […]
WDAM-TV
Nyla’s Story: From Foster to Freshman
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One college freshman at the University of Southern Mississippi said she didn’t let family struggles hold her back from her dreams of higher education. Anything new can bring a mixture of emotions, especially transitioning from high school to college. USM freshman, Nyla Dennis, said she...
WDAM-TV
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. The teacher found an unidentified pill in her classroom early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and took it to the office for the SRO to analyze. Both the teacher and SRO held the pill for several minutes before beginning to feel different.
Picayune Item
Juanyana Holloway pleads guilty to embezzlement
JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Juanyana Holloway has pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Lamar County. She is a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall. District Attorney Hal Kittrell’s office prosecuted the case in Judge Prentiss Harrell’s courtroom. Special Agents from...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. issues 13 names on 'most wanted' list
Hattiesburg police warn of fake 'kidnapping' Facebook post. A post is circulating on Facebook about a man allegedly trying to abduct women from their cars. Jones Co. supervisors discuss potential economic project. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting at the Laurel...
WDAM-TV
JCSD searching for 13 most wanted individuals
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking several individuals on its most wanted list. Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges. The following people are on the county’s...
ourmshome.com
Delicious Food and Hospitality Shines at the Bird Dog Cafe in Laurel
Since Ben and Erin Napier’s HGTV series “Hometown,” visitors, tourists, and even life-long residents of Laurel are finding out about the great businesses that the city has and continues to attract other businesses to open in this charming small town. Nestled among the ancient oaks and timeless...
