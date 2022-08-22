ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

RivCo receives 690 MPOX vaccines, county stretches supply with intradermal injections

On Tuesday, Riverside County received 690 vials of the monkeypox vaccine from the California Department of Public Health. But as monkeypox cases continue to grow in the Coachella Valley, there’s not enough vaccines to keep up with demand. “We're still in limited supply compared to the need in our county," said Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, Riverside The post RivCo receives 690 MPOX vaccines, county stretches supply with intradermal injections appeared first on KESQ.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/24/22

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,913 new reported cases. Since Aug. 3, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 182 and 22 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since Aug. 3, San Bernardino County has reported 67 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 2,507 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions

There are now plans to shut down the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, after residents have experienced unhealthy living conditions for years. Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the agreement between Riverside County, Torres Martinez tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “The Parties (Riverside County, Torres Martinez Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs) collectively The post RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center

Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
Good news on COVID front

The news was almost all good on the coronavirus front for Orange County in Tuesday’s report. According to the county health care agency, the latest tally of confirmed new cases – over four days – was 1,950, which averaged to 487.5 (rounded to 488) per day. That’s...
LA County will experience triple the number of hot days by 2053, study says

Los Angeles County will experience triple the number of hot days per year by 2053, according to a new study. The county, where a typical hot day is just under 94 degrees, gets about seven days that exceed that per year, according to the report released this week by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit, climate-focused research organization based in New York. By 2053, that number will jump to 21, the study found.
Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this month. The latest round...
USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties

It's a first for the U.S. Postal Service, organizing a local hiring blitz Tuesday with more than 20 area post offices hosting job fairs. 21 post offices across Riverside and San Bernardino counties will host job fairs on Tuesday. The job fairs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a full list of the Riverside and The post USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties appeared first on KESQ.
How Many People Have Actually Died from Covid-19 in Los Angeles County?

August 22, 2022 - The Los Angeles County Public Health Department claims that 31,291 residents have died of Covid-19 as of August 22 since the pandemic began in March, 2020. But have that many people actually died from the effects of becoming infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus? Given the loose definition health officials use for a Covid death, it is not at all clear.
Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon

As a part of their Operation Clean Streets program Palm Springs Police Department's Homeless Outreach team and Code Compliance unit cleared out a large encampment that was accumulating a large amount of trash near East Palm Canyon and Crossley Road. Police notified the property owner and inhabitants of the camp about the planned clearing out The post Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon appeared first on KESQ.
Barstow, CA: Man from Apple Valley, California arrested during the night last Monday for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department have arrested a man from Apple Valley, California on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling. According to a press release from the Barstow...
Lake Hemet is either about half empty or half full

Lake Hemet’s lake level when full is 135 feet, according to Lake Hemet Municipal Water District (LHMWD) General Mike Gow in his report to directors at the board meeting last Thursday. The report stated that when the lake is half full, the level is 118 feet. As of July 26, he wrote, the level is only 120.5 feet.
Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately

Palm Springs Fire Department Chief Kevin Nalder has resigned from the position, effective immediately, the city confirmed. Deputy Fire Chief Jason Loya will serve as Acting Fire Chief until further notice. Amy Blaisdell, communications manager for Palm Springs, said the City is immediately commencing conversation about how to fill the position. Nalder has been Palm The post Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately appeared first on KESQ.
ABOUT

The I.E. VOICE is the publication where the Inland Empire’s multicultural community interests, concerns, and reporting needs converge. Our journalism delivered via multiple platforms, websites, e-newsletters, social media channels, and print speaks to the multi-ethnic perspectives and concerns regarding governmental, environmental, health, housing, criminal justice, education, and general welfare of residents unlike other local news organizations. The IE VOICE, informs and engages the community through investigative, beat, and commentary reporting meeting the needs of a rapidly expanding inland region.

 https://theievoice.com

