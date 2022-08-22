ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs odds, picks and predictions

 3 days ago
The St. Louis Cardinals (69-51) and Chicago Cubs (52-68) launch a 5-game rivalry series on Monday evening. First pitch in the opener at Wrigley Field is slated for 8:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cardinals vs. Cubs odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: St. Louis leads 7-4

The Cardinals have won 7 consecutive games and are now 5 games up on the scuffling Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central standings. St. Louis has scored 8.0 runs per game on a 1.000 OPS during its win streak.

The Cubs lost 3 straight to the Redbirds in the 1st week of August. But Chicago is 11-5 since. The Cubs own a 2.47 ERA, 1.05 WHIP in their last 14 games at Wrigley Field.

Cardinals at Cubs projected starters

LHP Jordan Montgomery vs. LHP Drew Smyly

Montgomery (6-3, 3.29 ERA) has authored a 1.07 WHIP, 1.8 BB/9 and 7.8 K/9 through 131 1/3 IP in 24 starts.

  • While a member of the New York Yankees, pitched 7 shutout frames against the Cubs on June 11
  • Has allowed just 1 run over 16 2/3 IP with the Cardinals

Smyly (5-6, 3.67 ERA), in 16 starts, has registered a 1.25 WHIP, 2.0 BB/9 and 7.7 K/9 in 76 IP.

  • Owns a 2.59 ERA over his last 6 starts
  • Facing a St. Louis club that ranks 1st in MLB in OPS against left-handers (.811)

Cardinals at Cubs odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:18 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Cardinals -170 (bet $100 to win $170) | Cubs +135 (bet $135 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Cardinals -1.5 (+100) | Cubs +1.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Cardinals at Cubs picks and predictions

Prediction

Cardinals 5, Cubs 4

The Cards were a solid play over the first few weeks of August, but the scales now tip St. Louis a tad into fade territory.

But the lean on the Cubs is a small one. The price tag here does not offer enough reward. AVOID.

Betting the total figures as the strongest play here, but the CUBS +1.5 (-120) is worth some partial-unit action.

Chicago is 5-2 in its last 7 series openers on home turf, and the Cubs have been a sneaky-improved club since the All-Star break.

With some fade lean against both starters, the way the Cardinals hit port-siders, and with a couple fatigued bullpens needing an off day (and not getting one the day before a doubleheader), TAKE THE OVER 8.5 (-108).

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

