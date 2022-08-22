Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Hotwav C1 smartwatch with reported SpO2 and heart rate monitors now discounted
The Hotwav C1 smartwatch is currently available with a discount at TOMTOP. The wearable has a 1.69-in rectangular IPS color display with a 240 x 280 px resolution. According to the company, a 230 mAh battery provides up to 10 days of battery life with typical use or 30 days on standby.
notebookcheck.net
Asus announces pricing and availability for its ROG Wireless AimPoint swappable-switch mice in the North American market
Asus has launched ROG mice that, despite their different names, have the same "ergonomic" design and both wired and wireless 2.4GHz/Bluetooth modes. Both are equipped with in-house AimPoint optical sensor of a 100-36,000 dpi resolution, a speed of 650 inches per second (ips), and a 1,000Hz polling rate. However, the...
notebookcheck.net
HP Z32k G3: 32-inch monitor unveiled with IPS Black Panel and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
According to HP, the Z32k G3 is the first monitor to rely on an IPS Black Panel, which should deliver deeper blacks and more vibrant colours than regular IPS panels. Specifically, IPS Black Panel technology should provide 35% deeper blacks than other IPS panels. However, the HP Z32k G3 offers a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, well short of what mini-LED or OLED panels achieve. Also, the HP Z32k G3 covers 98% of the DCI-P3 colour space and exceeds the sRGB colour space.
notebookcheck.net
ODROID-Go Ultra: New gaming handheld previewed with a 5-inch display and Ubuntu support for US$111
Hardkernel has revealed the ODROID-Go Ultra, another gaming handheld in the ODROID-Go series. To recap, the company released the ODROID-Go Super for US$89.95 in January 2021, which featured the Rockchip RK3326 SoC and a 5-inch display running at 854 x 480 pixels. Seemingly, the ODROID-Go Ultra utilises the same display as the ODROID-Go Super, but with a more potent chipset powering it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | The Vivo X Fold S will launch in a new color and with a larger battery that will charge faster
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Vivo could have been said to have outdone itself with its first-gen foldable smartphone, the only one in existence with fingerprint sensors set into both its cover display and main ~8-inch screen, both of which have LTPO technology on top of that.
notebookcheck.net
Soundcore Space Q45 headphones and A45 wireless earbuds launch with potentially upgraded adaptive ANC and multi-point connectivity
Soundcore is an Anker spin-off that aims to "spark emotions through music" with its focus on audio accessories. It has just released 2 products at once that are touted as ideal for even long-haul travel with up to 50 hours of play-time per charge. They are also both rated for Hi-Res Wireless Sound and AANC that can apparently block up to 98% of normally-distracting noise out during their use.
notebookcheck.net
Acer announces Chromebook Vero 514 with Alder Lake-U CPUs and eco-friendly chassis
In an effort to reduce the environmental impact brought on by PC device manufacturing, Acer recently announced its first laptop with chassis made of recycled materials. The company chose the Chromebook Vero 514 notebook to be the first eco-friendly model as it also features the low-power Intel Alder Lake-U processors, and Acer announced that it plans to shift all production facilities to 100% renewable energy by 2035 in order to help mitigate the impact caused by climate change.
notebookcheck.net
Fitbit Inspire 3 launches with an OLED display, SpO2 and skin temperature monitor capabilities for US$99.95
Fitbit has released the Inspire 3, its third smartwatch announced today alongside the Sense 2 and the Versa 4. Unlike those pair, the Inspire 3 is a fitness tracker with a slim display. Fitbit has bundled several upgrades in the Inspire 3 compared to the Inspire 2, though. Specifically, the Inspire 3 has a more rounded design than its predecessor, within which Fitbit has included an OLED display, mirroring its predecessor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro launches as the company's 'most advanced mouse to date'
Razer has started selling another Basilisk-branding gaming mouse, building on the Basilisk V3 that the company announced last year. Billed as Razer's 'most advanced mouse to date', the Basilisk V3 Pro features the company's HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, 13-zone Chroma Lighting with 'full underglow and third generation optical switches. According to Razer, the latter should last for up to 90 million clicks.
notebookcheck.net
The compact Surface Laptop Go 2 from Microsoft needs a keyboard illumination
Laptop Review Snippet Tiger Lake Touchscreen Windows. At this point, high-quality compact laptops with screen sizes below 13 inch have become fairly rare, but Microsoft still continues to offer the Surface Laptop Go, equipping the second generation now with a slightly more powerful Tiger Lake processor from Intel. Although this isn't up to date technologically and the CPU performance would have been better with the newer Alder Lake chips, the combination of the Core i5-1135G7, Iris Xe Graphics G7, PCIe SSD, and 8 GB of RAM is currently completely sufficient for everyday tasks.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Socket 3 for smart home now available for around US$9
Xiaomi has launched the Mijia Smart Socket 3 in China. The plug allows you to turn your regular household products into smart home devices; for instance, you could use the gadget with kettles, heaters or lamps. However, you can only use the socket with devices which require a maximum current of 10 A.
notebookcheck.net
Mobvoi TicWatch GTH 2 smartwatch arrives with body temperature sensors and 10-day battery life
The Mobvoi TicWatch GTH 2 smartwatch has launched in China, a successor to the Ticwatch GTH, which arrived last year. The wearable features Bluetooth calling, thanks to its ability to connect it to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.2. You can also use the connection when taking photographs, using the watch as a remote control for your phone's camera.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Avata: New FPV drone launches promising improved usability with a 48 MP camera like the Mini 3 Pro
DJI has introduced the Avata, its latest FPV drone. Available from US$629.99, the DJI Avata has a 48 MP CMOS sensor, supports 4K videos and has an 18-minute battery life, among other features. DJI has lifted the lid on the Avata, its replacement for the DJI FPV drone. The only...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung NEO QLED 98-in 4K TV 2022 model arrives with built-in 6.4.4 channel speakers
The 2022 Samsung NEO QLED 98-in TV has been launched in South Korea. The company describes the device as “ultra-premium”, with a 4K display and thin 19.9 mm (~0.78-in) bezels. Also known as the QNB100, the TV has a clear image thanks to Neo Quantum Matrix technology, with precise brightness up to 5,000 nits.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch and Gear S3 receive new firmware updates
Samsung has surprised owners of its pre-One UI Watch smartwatches with a new round of software updates. Spotted by Tizen Help, the updates have arrived for the Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Watch 3, which are six years, five years and two years old, respectively. Theoretically, the Galaxy Watch 3 should still receive software updates for a while yet, but it is unusual for Samsung to continue updating the Galaxy Watch and Gear S3.
notebookcheck.net
XGIMI Magic Lamp combines 1080p projector and ceiling light with Harman Kardon speakers
The XGIMI Magic Lamp is now available in China, the third generation of the device. The gadget combines a ceiling-mounted smart light and a projector with speakers. The space-saving device has a 0.7:1 short throw ratio, meaning you can cast an image 100-in wide from 1.55 m (~5.09 ft). The projection angle can be adjusted by up to 32° to alter the picture's position and avoid obstacles. The gadget has a 1080p resolution and up to 1,200 ANSI lumen brightness.
notebookcheck.net
Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatch launch with design changes and in multiple colours
Fitbit has announced the Sense 2 and Versa 4, its latest flagship smartwatches and replacements for the Sense and Versa 3. Still running Fitbit OS, the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 both feature design updates compared to their predecessors, as well as new features. Fitbit has unveiled successors to...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G: Design and specifications confirmed for upcoming laptop with a 120 Hz and 2.5K display
Last week, we reported that Xiaomi had started teasing the NoteBook Pro 120G, a laptop that we speculated could feature an assortment of enticing hardware. Subsequently, the company has created a NoteBook Pro 120G event website, in which it has confirmed several details about the upcoming laptop. As the image below shows, Xiaomi has decided to reveal a marketing render of the design, outlining its design and port selection.
notebookcheck.net
New iQOO Z6 launches in China with Android 12 and 80W charging for as little as ~US$250
The iQOO Z6 is technically the 3rd smartphone to launch under that name in 2022. This one seems intended as a China-only release, whereas the other 2 are available in India. The 'new' Z6 is also the second 5G variant of the bunch, rocking a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC to drive its 120Hz, FHD+ LCD display with its 650-nit max brightness and DCI-P3 color-gamut coverage.
notebookcheck.net
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE: 800R curved OLED gaming monitor presented with a WQHD resolution and a 240 Hz refresh rate
LG has introduced the UltraGear 45GR95QE, its latest gaming monitor. Equipped with a curved 45-inch display, the UltraGear 45GR95QE offers 1440p visuals with a 240 Hz refresh rate and excellent response times, thanks to its reliance on an OLED panel. LG has presented the UltraGear 45GR95QE as it continues to...
Comments / 0