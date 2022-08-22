ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

notebookcheck.net

HP Z32k G3: 32-inch monitor unveiled with IPS Black Panel and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity

According to HP, the Z32k G3 is the first monitor to rely on an IPS Black Panel, which should deliver deeper blacks and more vibrant colours than regular IPS panels. Specifically, IPS Black Panel technology should provide 35% deeper blacks than other IPS panels. However, the HP Z32k G3 offers a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, well short of what mini-LED or OLED panels achieve. Also, the HP Z32k G3 covers 98% of the DCI-P3 colour space and exceeds the sRGB colour space.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

ODROID-Go Ultra: New gaming handheld previewed with a 5-inch display and Ubuntu support for US$111

Hardkernel has revealed the ODROID-Go Ultra, another gaming handheld in the ODROID-Go series. To recap, the company released the ODROID-Go Super for US$89.95 in January 2021, which featured the Rockchip RK3326 SoC and a 5-inch display running at 854 x 480 pixels. Seemingly, the ODROID-Go Ultra utilises the same display as the ODROID-Go Super, but with a more potent chipset powering it.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Soundcore Space Q45 headphones and A45 wireless earbuds launch with potentially upgraded adaptive ANC and multi-point connectivity

Soundcore is an Anker spin-off that aims to "spark emotions through music" with its focus on audio accessories. It has just released 2 products at once that are touted as ideal for even long-haul travel with up to 50 hours of play-time per charge. They are also both rated for Hi-Res Wireless Sound and AANC that can apparently block up to 98% of normally-distracting noise out during their use.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Acer announces Chromebook Vero 514 with Alder Lake-U CPUs and eco-friendly chassis

In an effort to reduce the environmental impact brought on by PC device manufacturing, Acer recently announced its first laptop with chassis made of recycled materials. The company chose the Chromebook Vero 514 notebook to be the first eco-friendly model as it also features the low-power Intel Alder Lake-U processors, and Acer announced that it plans to shift all production facilities to 100% renewable energy by 2035 in order to help mitigate the impact caused by climate change.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Fitbit Inspire 3 launches with an OLED display, SpO2 and skin temperature monitor capabilities for US$99.95

Fitbit has released the Inspire 3, its third smartwatch announced today alongside the Sense 2 and the Versa 4. Unlike those pair, the Inspire 3 is a fitness tracker with a slim display. Fitbit has bundled several upgrades in the Inspire 3 compared to the Inspire 2, though. Specifically, the Inspire 3 has a more rounded design than its predecessor, within which Fitbit has included an OLED display, mirroring its predecessor.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro launches as the company's 'most advanced mouse to date'

Razer has started selling another Basilisk-branding gaming mouse, building on the Basilisk V3 that the company announced last year. Billed as Razer's 'most advanced mouse to date', the Basilisk V3 Pro features the company's HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, 13-zone Chroma Lighting with 'full underglow and third generation optical switches. According to Razer, the latter should last for up to 90 million clicks.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

The compact Surface Laptop Go 2 from Microsoft needs a keyboard illumination

Laptop Review Snippet Tiger Lake Touchscreen Windows. At this point, high-quality compact laptops with screen sizes below 13 inch have become fairly rare, but Microsoft still continues to offer the Surface Laptop Go, equipping the second generation now with a slightly more powerful Tiger Lake processor from Intel. Although this isn't up to date technologically and the CPU performance would have been better with the newer Alder Lake chips, the combination of the Core i5-1135G7, Iris Xe Graphics G7, PCIe SSD, and 8 GB of RAM is currently completely sufficient for everyday tasks.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Socket 3 for smart home now available for around US$9

Xiaomi has launched the Mijia Smart Socket 3 in China. The plug allows you to turn your regular household products into smart home devices; for instance, you could use the gadget with kettles, heaters or lamps. However, you can only use the socket with devices which require a maximum current of 10 A.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch and Gear S3 receive new firmware updates

Samsung has surprised owners of its pre-One UI Watch smartwatches with a new round of software updates. Spotted by Tizen Help, the updates have arrived for the Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Watch 3, which are six years, five years and two years old, respectively. Theoretically, the Galaxy Watch 3 should still receive software updates for a while yet, but it is unusual for Samsung to continue updating the Galaxy Watch and Gear S3.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

XGIMI Magic Lamp combines 1080p projector and ceiling light with Harman Kardon speakers

The XGIMI Magic Lamp is now available in China, the third generation of the device. The gadget combines a ceiling-mounted smart light and a projector with speakers. The space-saving device has a 0.7:1 short throw ratio, meaning you can cast an image 100-in wide from 1.55 m (~5.09 ft). The projection angle can be adjusted by up to 32° to alter the picture's position and avoid obstacles. The gadget has a 1080p resolution and up to 1,200 ANSI lumen brightness.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G: Design and specifications confirmed for upcoming laptop with a 120 Hz and 2.5K display

Last week, we reported that Xiaomi had started teasing the NoteBook Pro 120G, a laptop that we speculated could feature an assortment of enticing hardware. Subsequently, the company has created a NoteBook Pro 120G event website, in which it has confirmed several details about the upcoming laptop. As the image below shows, Xiaomi has decided to reveal a marketing render of the design, outlining its design and port selection.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

New iQOO Z6 launches in China with Android 12 and 80W charging for as little as ~US$250

The iQOO Z6 is technically the 3rd smartphone to launch under that name in 2022. This one seems intended as a China-only release, whereas the other 2 are available in India. The 'new' Z6 is also the second 5G variant of the bunch, rocking a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC to drive its 120Hz, FHD+ LCD display with its 650-nit max brightness and DCI-P3 color-gamut coverage.
CELL PHONES

