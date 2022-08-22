Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition prices hiked in Europe, Australia, Canada and a few other regions
It has been virtually impossible (and still is in some regions) to purchase a current-generation console at MSRP. While the global supply chain issues are mostly resolved, one would still be hard-pressed to get their hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series S|X. Sony has now added salt to everyone's collective wounds by jacking up the PS5's price in select region.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE launches in India with no changes from last year's Redmi Note 10S
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 SE in India, over three months after the smartphone's debut in China. However, one look at the former reveals that it is nothing like the Redmi Note 11 SE that Xiaomi sells in China. Instead, it appears that Xiaomi has re-branded the Redmi Note 10S, a smartphone that arrived in March 2021. Hence, the new Redmi Note 11 SE lacks the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset powering the original model.
notebookcheck.net
The compact Surface Laptop Go 2 from Microsoft needs a keyboard illumination
Laptop Review Snippet Tiger Lake Touchscreen Windows. At this point, high-quality compact laptops with screen sizes below 13 inch have become fairly rare, but Microsoft still continues to offer the Surface Laptop Go, equipping the second generation now with a slightly more powerful Tiger Lake processor from Intel. Although this isn't up to date technologically and the CPU performance would have been better with the newer Alder Lake chips, the combination of the Core i5-1135G7, Iris Xe Graphics G7, PCIe SSD, and 8 GB of RAM is currently completely sufficient for everyday tasks.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Curtain Motor 1S launches with voice commands
The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Curtain Motor 1S has been launched in China. The smart home gadget enables you to control your drapes in many ways. For example, you can use Xiao AI voice commands, the Mijia app, the accompanying remote control, or a gentle tug to start the motor. With...
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
OPPO unveils plans to become a smart car UI giant in China thanks to a new partnership with SAIC
AI Android Chinese Tech E-Mobility Smartphone Software Internet of Things (IoT) OPPO may be best known as an Android device OEM; however, it also has many other engineering, electronic and generally smart-tech aspirations, one of which is to rival Apple in terms of seamless cross-platform software and services ecosystems. These plans, known as Project Pantanal within the company, have now just acquired serious traction thanks to a new agreement with SAIC.
notebookcheck.net
LeapFive launches NB2 RISC-V flagship SoC in China
China’s continuous endeavors to promote domestic technology and reduce reliance on foreign players has spawned quite a few promising CPU and GPU projects over the past few years. As far as the processor side goes, some models have tried to copy existing x86 implementations from Intel or AMD, but there is a performance gap of at least 5 years for consumer solutions. Other projects tapped into alternative architectures such as ARM’s core technology, and, more recently, RISC-V, showing a greater potential to match what the U.S. giants are offering. A new Chinese chipmaker called LeapFive recently introduced its own take on RISC-V tech, which apparently also helps with the efforts to reduce climate change and ensure a carbon neutral future.
notebookcheck.net
Asus announces pricing and availability for its ROG Wireless AimPoint swappable-switch mice in the North American market
Asus has launched ROG mice that, despite their different names, have the same "ergonomic" design and both wired and wireless 2.4GHz/Bluetooth modes. Both are equipped with in-house AimPoint optical sensor of a 100-36,000 dpi resolution, a speed of 650 inches per second (ips), and a 1,000Hz polling rate. However, the...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Socket 3 for smart home now available for around US$9
Xiaomi has launched the Mijia Smart Socket 3 in China. The plug allows you to turn your regular household products into smart home devices; for instance, you could use the gadget with kettles, heaters or lamps. However, you can only use the socket with devices which require a maximum current of 10 A.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to focus on efficiency over performance
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has been confirmed for a mid-November debut and will go up against Apple's A16 Bionic and MediaTek's potential Dimensity 9100. According to a new leak from China, however, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could focus on efficiency, likely at the expense of raw performance. Android...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Air Conditioner Natural Wind 1.5 hp launches with discount
The Xiaomi Mijia Air Conditioner Natural Wind 1.5 hp has launched in China. The device’s wind deflector offers a wide airflow range, opening up to 106 mm (~4.2-in) wide, and you can adjust its angle from 0 to 180°. This allows for an air circulation rate of up to 700 m³ (~24,720 ft³) per hour. The natural feeling comes from the upward-directed cooled air and downward-directed warm air supplies, gently altering the temperature of the whole room.
notebookcheck.net
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro launches as the company's 'most advanced mouse to date'
Razer has started selling another Basilisk-branding gaming mouse, building on the Basilisk V3 that the company announced last year. Billed as Razer's 'most advanced mouse to date', the Basilisk V3 Pro features the company's HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, 13-zone Chroma Lighting with 'full underglow and third generation optical switches. According to Razer, the latter should last for up to 90 million clicks.
notebookcheck.net
POCO M series is to be augmented by a MediaTek Helio G99-powered device
According to POCO's latest teaser, its next upcoming Android device might by powered by a new MediaTek Helio-series processor. Despite the affordable nature of the silicon, the brand also hints strongly at a finish often reserved for higher-end handsets. The resulting product might launch in India soon. Android Leaks /...
notebookcheck.net
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE: 800R curved OLED gaming monitor presented with a WQHD resolution and a 240 Hz refresh rate
LG has introduced the UltraGear 45GR95QE, its latest gaming monitor. Equipped with a curved 45-inch display, the UltraGear 45GR95QE offers 1440p visuals with a 240 Hz refresh rate and excellent response times, thanks to its reliance on an OLED panel. LG has presented the UltraGear 45GR95QE as it continues to...
notebookcheck.net
Fitbit Inspire 3 launches with an OLED display, SpO2 and skin temperature monitor capabilities for US$99.95
Fitbit has released the Inspire 3, its third smartwatch announced today alongside the Sense 2 and the Versa 4. Unlike those pair, the Inspire 3 is a fitness tracker with a slim display. Fitbit has bundled several upgrades in the Inspire 3 compared to the Inspire 2, though. Specifically, the Inspire 3 has a more rounded design than its predecessor, within which Fitbit has included an OLED display, mirroring its predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
LG UltraFine 32UQ890: 4K professional monitor previewed ahead of IFA 2022 showcase with AI adjustable stand
LG has introduced another UltraFine monitor, albeit one that has arrived alongside another UltraGear gaming monitor. Presented with the UltraGear 45GR95QE, the UltraFine Display Ergo AI or UltraFine 32UQ890 actually first appeared at CES 2022. However, LG decided against releasing many details about it in January. Now, the company has confirmed the monitor's feature set; its price and availability remain unknown still.
notebookcheck.net
HP launches Dragonfly Folio G3 2-in-1 premium Windows tablet with up to an Intel 12th gen Core i7 vPro CPU and 13.5-inch 3000 x 2000 OLED display option
HP is launching the Dragonfly Folio G3 as an MS Surface-like device integrating a pull-forward design with an undetachable keyboard and a polyurethane cover that confers a premium business feel. It also includes a Dragonfly Folio Pen that can attach to the right side of the keyboard and fully recharge wirelessly in only 30 minutes.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G: Design and specifications confirmed for upcoming laptop with a 120 Hz and 2.5K display
Last week, we reported that Xiaomi had started teasing the NoteBook Pro 120G, a laptop that we speculated could feature an assortment of enticing hardware. Subsequently, the company has created a NoteBook Pro 120G event website, in which it has confirmed several details about the upcoming laptop. As the image below shows, Xiaomi has decided to reveal a marketing render of the design, outlining its design and port selection.
notebookcheck.net
Vwar DT3 Mate smartwatch launches with Bluetooth calling and NFC payments
The Vwar DT3 Mate smartwatch has been released and is available worldwide via AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.5-in round HD screen with a 454 x 454 px resolution and a 0.5 mm thick bezel. You can connect the watch to your smartphone, which must run Android 4.4 or IOS 10.0 and above, via Bluetooth 5.0.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
Samsung NEO QLED 98-in 4K TV 2022 model arrives with built-in 6.4.4 channel speakers
The 2022 Samsung NEO QLED 98-in TV has been launched in South Korea. The company describes the device as “ultra-premium”, with a 4K display and thin 19.9 mm (~0.78-in) bezels. Also known as the QNB100, the TV has a clear image thanks to Neo Quantum Matrix technology, with precise brightness up to 5,000 nits.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung tips its mass Apple laptop OLED screen and Glasses AR/VR microdisplay production schedule
Samsung gave a keynote speech during the International Meeting on Information Displays (IMID) 2022 expo to present its next-gen screen production plans for Apple's and its own devices. Its long-awaited 8th generation of laptop and tablet OLED displays will enter mass production in 2024, said Samsung, right on schedule, as that's when Apple may start shifting its MacBooks and iPads to the OLED screen technology en masse.
Comments / 0