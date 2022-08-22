N.Y. Times: As War Against Spotted Lanternfly Intensifies Across Nation, Some Stand Up to Defend Invasive Pest

Read full article on original website
Why Scientists Want You to Kill Spotted Lanternflies
Sen. Schumer: “We need to stomp out this bug before it spreads, otherwise our farmers and local businesses could face millions in damage"
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Was Killed in Upstate New York
A wild canine that was shot by a hunter in Upstate New York last winter has been confirmed to be a gray wolf after a DNA test. The male wolf weighed 85 pounds and was shot near Albany, according to Connecticut’s WTNH-TV8. The test found that the animal had...
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago
Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
Mammoth-Butchering Site Proves Humans Were in North America Much Earlier: Scientists
The New Mexico site from 37,000 years ago contains bones that had been carved as well as evidence the beasts' fat was rendered over fires.
Black Flight Attendant Fired For Posting Meme Of Trump In KKK Hood: Lawsuit
Former Delta flight attendant Leondra Taylor is suing the airline for what she's alleging was an act of racial discrimination and retaliation following the discovery of her anti-Trump post.
Giant Megalodon Tooth Discovered in North Carolina: 'That Thing Is Insane'
A fossil hunter has found huge teeth from the prehistoric megalodon shark, one of the largest and most powerful predators ever to have lived.
Terrifying details emerge after boy, 10, mauled by 8ft shark while snorkeling off the US coast loses part of his leg
A BOY mauled by an eight-foot shark off the US coast has lost part of his leg as more terrifying details emerge. Jameson Reeder Jr, 10, was on vacation with his family in the Florida Keys when the horrific attack occurred over the weekend. State wildlife police confirmed that Jameson...
The U.S. Launched a NUKE Into Space 60 Years Ago
The nuclear bomb was 100 times more powerful than the one dropped on HiroshimaWikiImages/Pixabay. The United States as well as the Cold War adversary (The Soviet Union) have launched a few nuclear bombs into space not only to test their power but also the effects such a devastating weapon has in space. With the Space Race of the period becoming more predominant, both sides thought that if a war was to break out, it could be fought in space also, so they had to prepare for every eventuality.
New York State Invaded By this Bug! Have You Seen It? Kill It!
Last Summer I reported on the Spotted Lantern Fly and the danger this little pest brings to New York State. Well, our work is not done, it's just beginning and it is your duty as a New Yorker to squash this bugger if you see it. According to New York...
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging
The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Rabid Fox Attack On Upstate New York Woman Caught On Video
Surveillance footage shows the animal repeatedly biting and lunging in the vicious attack outside an Ithaca home.
'Heartless' church pushing out beloved community café comes under fire as locals vow to fight the Catholic giant over the decision
A local Melbourne community are rallying against the Catholic Church who are trying to squeeze a beloved café out of the area. The owner of Italian eatery Pietro e Paolo in South Melbourne has been told its lease on church grounds will not be renewed. More than 100 residents...
Mom fighting abortion bans after her daughter's death points to her homeland as a cautionary tale
On the eve of the anniversary of her daughter's death Tuesday night, Rosa Hernández was having trouble falling asleep. She said she could still feel the presence of her 16-year-old child Rosaura "Esperancita" Almonte Hernández, who died a decade ago when she had leukemia. Doctors had delayed giving Rosaura chemotherapy because she was pregnant, and they didn't want to harm the fetus.
This Ice Cream Buffet in Upstate New York Belongs on Your Bucket List
The Finger Lakes region is known for a lot of things–gorgeous waterfalls, pretty wineries, breweries, and plenty of lush farmland. Because of this, the Finger Lakes has access to some of the freshest dairy products and in turn, one of the most incredible ice cream parlors in the state of New York, keep reading to learn more.
This Upstate New York Town Now Has the Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in the U.S.
Homebuyers flock to Brighton, New York, for the low housing prices, nearby universities, and proximity to Lake Ontario, among other things.
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New York
Upstate New York is filled with tons of interesting and cool places to stay. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by lush forest land to luxury glamping experiences. None however are quite as unique as this historic abandoned zoo found in the Catskills. Keep reading to learn more.
Boy Finds Enormous Tooth of Prehistoric Megatooth Shark in South Carolina
Megatoothed sharks were the largest sharks of all time and were significantly bigger than today's great white sharks.
Massive atlas moth found in the United States for the first time
The Washington State Department of Agriculture said a massive moth spotted on a resident's garage was identified as the first atlas moth ever documented in the United States.
Scientists are planning to resurrect an animal that's been extinct since 1936
The project aims to engineeri a dunnart cell to become a Tasmanian tiger cell before using reproductive techniques to resurrect the animal.
