Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
Moped Accident Wednesday Afternoon At Carroll High School
Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll Police Department were dispatched to Carroll High School this afternoon (Wednesday) for a moped accident. According to reports, the accident occurred around 3:19 p.m. in the high school parking lot. A 15-year-old student was on a moped and ran into a car. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information after official reports are released.
1380kcim.com
CCSD Board Of Education Looking At Facility Upgrades Following Monday’s Meeting
It is in the Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education’s hands now as they look to do facility upgrades. At Monday’s meeting an architectural firm the DLR Group presented their findings after the district hired them to do a facility study. DLR did studies on all four schools, along with the transportation building near Fairview Elementary. The design firm meet with board members, parents, students, and committees to hear what they thought needs upgraded. DLR says these are just suggestions, and there is no single path forward. The first building discussed was Fairview Elementary.
1380kcim.com
SCC Invites Community To Emotional Resilience Program In Lake City Tonight
South Central Calhoun (SCC) parents, students, and stakeholders are invited to a free community event at the high school in Lake City tonight (Thursday) for a presentation from an award-winning educator on student resiliency. Dr. Brooks Gibbs will be speaking in the high school auditorium from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with discussions on how to build emotional strength in kids and teach them how to solve disputes. Superintendent Brad Anderson says they are excited to bring in an expert in the field to expand on existing programs in the district.
1380kcim.com
Teen Injured In Moped-Car Accident Wednesday Near Carroll High School
Authorities have released details of a moped/car accident near the Carroll High School yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon that left one driver injured. At approximately 3:19 p.m., the Carroll Police Department and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene near the intersection of Grant Road and Suncrest Drive. Authorities say 15-year-old Tristan Bradley Smith of Carroll was traveling southbound on a 2020 TMEC Ryker moped and failed to stop for stationary traffic ahead. Smith collided with the rear of a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville, driven by 16-year-old Kaisen Louann Stypa of Carroll. Smith was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County EMS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Damage to the moped was estimated at $2,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1380kcim.com
A Concerned Parent Addresses The CCSD Board Of Education About Reading Material In The School’s Library
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education held a public forum to start last night’s (Monday) meeting. Amy Dea addressed the board, saying she is concerned for students, teachers, and community members because of books that contain inappropriate actions are considered ok reading materials. Dea adds she...
1380kcim.com
CCSD Board Of Education Unanimously Approved A Girls’ Wrestling team
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education approved the creation of a girls’ wrestling team at Monday’s meeting. Every year the girls’ wrestling conversation in Iowa centers on overall participation. During the 2015-16 season, only 67 girls participated in wrestling and have seen steady growth, with over 1,000 girls participating statewide last year. Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau says it seems girls wrestling is something that has gained traction quickly and a fair amount of interest.
theperrynews.com
Two-car crash slows traffic Tuesday on Iowa Highway 141
Two cars collided on Iowa Highway 141 at Eighth Street in Perry Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred about 7:45 a.m. The crash appeared to occur in the eastbound lanes on Iowa Highway 141, and both vehicles came to rest on the south shoulder of the roadway.
1380kcim.com
Jefferson Police Department Arrests Two Subjects Wanted On Outstanding Greene County Warrants
A Jefferson woman was taken into custody earlier this week on outstanding warrants, which also led to the arrest of a second subject. At approximately 12:24 a.m. Monday, officers with the Jefferson Police Department visited a home in the 500 block of N. Olive Street to locate an individual wanted on Greene County warrants. As a result of the check, 29-year-old Hayley Lynn Brown was arrested for assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts causing bodily injury, serious misdemeanors, and two counts of interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors. These charges stem from an incident with law enforcement on Aug. 15. During the interaction, 41-year-old Matthew Lee Hurley was arrested for interference with official acts for alleging impeding law enforcement’s investigation into Brown’s whereabouts. Both individuals were booked into the Greene County jail and later released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council Narrowly Upholds Vicious Dog Designation At Monday’s Meeting
By a vote of 4-2, the Carroll City Council narrowly upheld a vicious animal designation for a Carroll family’s dog at last night’s (Monday) meeting. The designation for Groot, the lab-Catahoula mix owned by Jared and Sadie Hansen, stems from an Aug. 3 incident in the 800 block of Capistrano Avenue. Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke outlines the circumstances that led to the vicious animal designation.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Man Sentenced to Probation for Drug Incident
A Jefferson man was sentenced to probation for a drug related incident. According to court documents, 51-year-old Michael Miller received a deferred judgment for a Class D Felony for a controlled substance violation and was sentenced to two years of informal probation with Boone and Greene County Probation Services. A deferred judgment means Miller pled guilty and if he fulfills his probation period, the sentence and guilty plea can be removed from his record. County Attorney Thomas Laehn tells Raccoon Valley Radio both Assistant County Attorney Laura Snider and the defense attorney jointly recommended probation.
1380kcim.com
Two Teens Seriously Injured In UTV/Car Accident Near Coon Rapids Saturday
Two minors were seriously injured after their UTV was struck by a car near Coon Rapids Saturday evening. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 6:44 p.m. at the intersection of Timber Avenue and 290th Street. Authorities say 15-year-old Cole Joseph Handlos of Carroll was traveling eastbound on 290th in a John Deere Gator and failed to stop for a posted stop sign. The Gator was struck in the intersection by a northbound 2005 Buick LeSabre, driven by 20-year-old Michell Alan Anthofer of Jefferson. Handlos and his passenger, 13-year-old Caden Handlos of Carroll, were ejected from the vehicle. Both boys were transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and later transferred to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. Anthofer also reported suspected minor injuries and was transported for treatment by private vehicle.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Business, Classroom Clinic, Selected For SBDC’s August Small Business Of The Month Award
A Carroll business, Classroom Clinic, has been selected by America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the August Small Business of the Month Award. The company is owned by Sue Gehling, a psychiatric nurse practitioner who had become frustrated by the severe lack of children’s mental health resources in rural Iowa. Gehling says, “The access issue had ripple effects in so many areas, including negatively impacting kids in the classroom. I finally decided I needed to step up and do more for my patients. There had to be a better way of doing things.” She launched Classroom Clinic in 2019 to provide rural districts access to school-based telehealth services to reach students directly. Kimberly Tiefenthaler, the SBDC’s regional director at the time, helped connect Gehling with the Iowa State University Start-Up Factory to build a client base and work with administrators to fine-tune the company’s services. Classroom Clinic currently operates in four Iowa districts and is preparing to add additional schools to its roster. For more information about Carroll-based Classroom Clinic, visit their website at www.classroomclinic.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
KCCI.com
Iowa community will allow urban deer hunting
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Urban deer hunting will someday be allowed in Fort Dodge. The city council approved a new ordinance tonight to help reduce the number of deer in the city. Urban controlled bow hunting will only be allowed on private land of 8 acres or more. Hunters...
agupdate.com
Cattle family commits to customers, land
MANNING, Iowa — Chance and Shayne Wiese represent the fifth generation of their family to farm in the rolling hills of western Iowa. And just like their father and grandfather, they will continue to honor the promise to raise “good doin’” Hereford cattle. “When we were...
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council Approves Infill Housing Incentive Expansion To 20 Homes And Will Consider Removing Property Value Cap Limit
Carroll City officials are looking to expand the recently approved infill residential housing incentive program and raise or eliminate the cap on eligible project’s value to spur additional community construction. The initial program provided a $20,000 grant for new construction valued up to $325,000 for the first 10 eligible building permit applications. According to City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver, staff has been contacted by multiple parties who indicated the value cap is too low for their planned projects. During the Aug. 22 meeting, he sought direction from the council on how to proceed.
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
KCCI.com
Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road
LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
Van Meter man’s horrific tractor accident caught on video
DES MOINES, Iowa — The longest journey begins with a single step. “Each step I take, each thing I do is reminding me I get another chance,” said Dan Hedden. Hedden’s road to recovery is nothing short of a miracle. “It’s my fault. You never start a tractor without somebody sitting in the seat,” said […]
1380kcim.com
2 1/2 Guitars Returns To Carroll Thursday For Chamber’s August Live+Local
The Carroll Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its next edition of Live+Local tomorrow (Thursday). Carroll-area band, 2½ Guitars, takes the stage in the downtown business district on Adams Street, beginning at 6 p.m. with the show running through 9 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring their own beverages. However, hard liquor and glass containers are still prohibited. Chamber staff reminds people to bring their lawn chairs, as seating will not be provided. Adams Street will be closed to motor vehicle traffic earlier in the day to allow time for staff to set up the stage and equipment. There is only one Live+Local concert left this summer after Thursday, which is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Comments / 0