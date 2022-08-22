Read full article on original website
Carroll City Council Approves Infill Housing Incentive Expansion To 20 Homes And Will Consider Removing Property Value Cap Limit
Carroll City officials are looking to expand the recently approved infill residential housing incentive program and raise or eliminate the cap on eligible project’s value to spur additional community construction. The initial program provided a $20,000 grant for new construction valued up to $325,000 for the first 10 eligible building permit applications. According to City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver, staff has been contacted by multiple parties who indicated the value cap is too low for their planned projects. During the Aug. 22 meeting, he sought direction from the council on how to proceed.
SCC Invites Community To Emotional Resilience Program In Lake City Tonight
South Central Calhoun (SCC) parents, students, and stakeholders are invited to a free community event at the high school in Lake City tonight (Thursday) for a presentation from an award-winning educator on student resiliency. Dr. Brooks Gibbs will be speaking in the high school auditorium from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with discussions on how to build emotional strength in kids and teach them how to solve disputes. Superintendent Brad Anderson says they are excited to bring in an expert in the field to expand on existing programs in the district.
CCSD Board Of Education Looking At Facility Upgrades Following Monday’s Meeting
It is in the Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education’s hands now as they look to do facility upgrades. At Monday’s meeting an architectural firm the DLR Group presented their findings after the district hired them to do a facility study. DLR did studies on all four schools, along with the transportation building near Fairview Elementary. The design firm meet with board members, parents, students, and committees to hear what they thought needs upgraded. DLR says these are just suggestions, and there is no single path forward. The first building discussed was Fairview Elementary.
A Concerned Parent Addresses The CCSD Board Of Education About Reading Material In The School’s Library
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education held a public forum to start last night’s (Monday) meeting. Amy Dea addressed the board, saying she is concerned for students, teachers, and community members because of books that contain inappropriate actions are considered ok reading materials. Dea adds she...
Moped Accident Wednesday Afternoon At Carroll High School
Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll Police Department were dispatched to Carroll High School this afternoon (Wednesday) for a moped accident. According to reports, the accident occurred around 3:19 p.m. in the high school parking lot. A 15-year-old student was on a moped and ran into a car. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information after official reports are released.
Teen Injured In Moped-Car Accident Wednesday Near Carroll High School
Authorities have released details of a moped/car accident near the Carroll High School yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon that left one driver injured. At approximately 3:19 p.m., the Carroll Police Department and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene near the intersection of Grant Road and Suncrest Drive. Authorities say 15-year-old Tristan Bradley Smith of Carroll was traveling southbound on a 2020 TMEC Ryker moped and failed to stop for stationary traffic ahead. Smith collided with the rear of a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville, driven by 16-year-old Kaisen Louann Stypa of Carroll. Smith was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County EMS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Damage to the moped was estimated at $2,000.
2 1/2 Guitars Returns To Carroll Thursday For Chamber’s August Live+Local
The Carroll Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its next edition of Live+Local tomorrow (Thursday). Carroll-area band, 2½ Guitars, takes the stage in the downtown business district on Adams Street, beginning at 6 p.m. with the show running through 9 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring their own beverages. However, hard liquor and glass containers are still prohibited. Chamber staff reminds people to bring their lawn chairs, as seating will not be provided. Adams Street will be closed to motor vehicle traffic earlier in the day to allow time for staff to set up the stage and equipment. There is only one Live+Local concert left this summer after Thursday, which is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Jefferson Police Department Arrests Two Subjects Wanted On Outstanding Greene County Warrants
A Jefferson woman was taken into custody earlier this week on outstanding warrants, which also led to the arrest of a second subject. At approximately 12:24 a.m. Monday, officers with the Jefferson Police Department visited a home in the 500 block of N. Olive Street to locate an individual wanted on Greene County warrants. As a result of the check, 29-year-old Hayley Lynn Brown was arrested for assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts causing bodily injury, serious misdemeanors, and two counts of interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors. These charges stem from an incident with law enforcement on Aug. 15. During the interaction, 41-year-old Matthew Lee Hurley was arrested for interference with official acts for alleging impeding law enforcement’s investigation into Brown’s whereabouts. Both individuals were booked into the Greene County jail and later released.
Tammy Koester of Des Moines, formerly of Dedham
Tammy Koester, age 49, of Des Moines, and formerly of Dedham, Iowa, died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dedham. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter, assisted by Deacon Louis Meiners. Music will be by Cindy Bauer and the St. Joseph’s Choir. Gift Bearers will be Lori Warner and Tracy Sturm. Casket Bearers will be Tammy’s family and friends.
Annette Joens of Alabama, formerly of Manning
Graveside Services for 79-year-old, Annette Joens of Alabama, formerly of Manning will be held at 3 pm on Friday at Manning Cemetery. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. Friends may call from 1:30 to 2: 30 pm on Friday at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning. Ann is survived by her husband, Roger of Alabama; 2 children: Kim Joens of Georgia and Russell Joens of Alabama; 2 grandchildren; and 3 brothers: Allen Ehlers of Manning, Charles “Chuck” Ehlers of Manning and Bob Ehlers of Manning.
The 2022 Audubon Fire and Rescue Golf Tournament Is This Weekend
The 2022 Audubon Fire and Rescue Golf Tournament is coming up this weekend. The Harold Hansen Memorial Golf Outing is on Sunday, August 28, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. and golfing at 8:00 a.m. This event is open to all current fire members from any department and current and past Audubon department members. The fee is $12 per person and includes a meal. Teams will be drawn on the day of the event. For more information, individuals can contact the Audubon Fire Department at 712-563-2023.
Jolene Johnston of Coon Rapids
Mass of Christian Burial for 81-year-old, Jolene Johnston of Coon Rapids will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday at the Annunciation Church in Coon Rapids with Burial to be in Union Township Cemetery near Coon Rapids. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. Friends may call from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Tuesday at the church, prior the service. Jolene is survived by her sister, Jeanette Buckalew of Alleman.
