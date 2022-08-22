Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Police: Keawe Street in Hilo Again Open
Update: Police reported at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, that Keawe Street in downtown Hilo is now again open. The Hawai‘i Police Department also thanked the public for its its patience. Original Story: Big Island police reported at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, that a portion of a Hilo...
bigislandnow.com
Police Investigating Traffic-Related Death in Hilo
Big Island police are investigating following an early Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, incident in Hilo that left one man dead. At 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, South Hilo Patrol officers responded to the Pūʻainakō Street extension near the 3 mile-marker to a report of a man that was reportedly struck by a vehicle. Responding officers later determined the victim had stopped his commercial flatbed delivery truck at that location to secure his cargo. The delivery driver was subsequently struck by his own vehicle.
bigislandnow.com
Pono Pledge Video Wins Silver Telly Award
Mayor Mitch Roth and other officials honored three East Hawai‘i residents Monday, Aug. 22, who created and produced a video to share and promote in ‘ōlelo Hawai‘i and English a pledge that asks visitors to be mindful, safe and pono while on Hawai‘i Island. The...
bigislandnow.com
More Details Emerge About Officer-Involved Shooting In Hilo
Ceceilia Cafiero of Hilo was at Hilo Axe Lounge Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23, getting ready for a business mixer there when she saw several police cars coming down Keawe Street in downtown Hilo. “I didn’t know what was happening until I came outside,” she told Big Island Now on Wednesday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigislandnow.com
Police Looking for Missing Mountain View Woman
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 68-year-old Cynthia Macdonald of Mountain View, who was reported missing. She was last heard from on Sunday, Aug. 21. Macdonald is described as Caucasian with fair skin, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair...
bigislandnow.com
Police Release Additional Information About Officer-Involved Shooting in Hilo
Big Island police released more information shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, about an incident involving an officer discharging his weapon in downtown Hilo. Detectives with the Hawai’i Police Department are investigating following an officer-involved shooting shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. According to a media release from police,...
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Missing Man
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing man. Frederico Molina-Cedano, 32, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 6 p.m. He was last seen operating a silver Ford Fiesta on Kaieie Road Papaikou. Molina-Cedano is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 168 pounds, with short...
bigislandnow.com
Police Renew Request for Info on 2 Wanted Persons
Hawai’i Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance with locating two individuals wanted on outstanding warrants for their arrest. Both men are also wanted for questioning in criminal investigations. Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo, 42, of Ocean View, is wanted for three outstanding warrants for his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigislandnow.com
Cop on Top Fundraiser For Special Olympics Returns
Big Island police will again be raising funds for Special Olympics athletes for three days later this week. After a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawai‘i Police Department is proud to sponsor the 19th annual Cop on Top fundraiser for Special Olympics Hawai‘i starting at 7 a.m. from Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 25-27, at the Hilo and Kona Walmart stores.
bigislandnow.com
UH-Hilo Women’s Soccer Voted Preseason No. 2
Lillie, Graneld also named to Preseason All-PacWest Team. The University of Hawai‘i at Hilo women’s soccer team set the benchmark last year, laying claim as Co-Pacific West Conference Champions. Now, a target is on their backs. The Vulcans received two first-place votes to land at the No. 2...
bigislandnow.com
UH-Hilo Men’s Soccer Adds 11 Newcomers While Navigating Coaching Transition
New head coach Estrin’s first class features eight freshman and three transfers. The 2022 University of Hawai‘i at Hilo men’s soccer team under first-year head coach Garrett Estrin features 11 incoming players to mesh with a dozen returnees from a year ago. After former head coach Paul...
Comments / 0