Dada Nexus Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) stock fell 3.22% (As on August 23, 11:26:53 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported the total net revenues of RMB2,281.1 million. Net revenues generated from Dada Now increased by 37.4% from RMB593.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 to RMB815.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, mainly driven by the increases in order volume of intra-city delivery service to chain merchants. Net revenues generated from JDDJ increased by 66.3% from RMB881.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 to RMB1,465.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, mainly due to the increase in GMV from the same quarter last year, which was driven by increases in the number of active consumers and average order size. The increase in online marketing services revenue as a result of the increasing promotional activities launched by brand owners and retailers also contributed to the increment of the net revenues generated from JDDJ. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada was RMB395.6 million, compared with RMB549.2 million in the same quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had RMB4,350.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, an increase from RMB1,764.8 million as of December 31, 2021. Pursuant to our US$70 million share repurchase program announced in March 2022, as of June 30, 2022, the company had repurchased approximately US$32.7 million of ADSs under this repurchase program.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO