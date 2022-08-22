ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Robertson
FXDailyReport.com

eToro Announces Plans To Acquire Gatsby For $50 Million

Israeli multinational trading platform eToro is about to acquire fintech startup and stock trading firm Gatsby. The acquisition deal will be in common stock and cash, both worth $50 million. Gatsby was co-founded in 2018 by Ryan Belanger-Saleh and Jeff Myers. The platform’s main customers are younger retail investors.
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

Dada Nexus Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) Posts Loss

Dada Nexus Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) stock fell 3.22% (As on August 23, 11:26:53 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported the total net revenues of RMB2,281.1 million. Net revenues generated from Dada Now increased by 37.4% from RMB593.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 to RMB815.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, mainly driven by the increases in order volume of intra-city delivery service to chain merchants. Net revenues generated from JDDJ increased by 66.3% from RMB881.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 to RMB1,465.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, mainly due to the increase in GMV from the same quarter last year, which was driven by increases in the number of active consumers and average order size. The increase in online marketing services revenue as a result of the increasing promotional activities launched by brand owners and retailers also contributed to the increment of the net revenues generated from JDDJ. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada was RMB395.6 million, compared with RMB549.2 million in the same quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had RMB4,350.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, an increase from RMB1,764.8 million as of December 31, 2021. Pursuant to our US$70 million share repurchase program announced in March 2022, as of June 30, 2022, the company had repurchased approximately US$32.7 million of ADSs under this repurchase program.
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

Turkish Lira Crashes As Erdonomics Leads To Surprise Interest Rate Cut

The Turkish lira cratered against all of its major currency counterparts on Thursday after the central bank unexpectedly slashed interest rates. The currency has been one of the worst-performing currencies in the global forex market, extending its bearish performance since last year. The latest monetary policy action may further deteriorate the lira.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiwis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kiwi Group Holdings#Kiwi Group Capital#Acc#Home Loans And Kiwi Group#The Nz Super Fund#Kgh#The Kiwi Group#Nz Home Loans
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/CHF Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade at 0.9651

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Thursday pulled off the current weekly highs of about 0.9699 to trade at about 0.9651 after the latest round of EU data. The currency pair now seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pullback pushed the currency pair to...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Completes Channel Breakout After US Retail Sales

The EUR/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back to trade at about 1.0084 following Wednesday’s US retail sales data. The currency pair now seems to have completed a downward breakout from a gently ascending channel formation. The pair has fallen several levels below the 100-hour moving average line in...
RETAIL
FXDailyReport.com

CAD/JPY Range Resistance Near 105.00 Holding

CADJPY has been moving sideways on its short-term time frames, finding support around the 103.00 handle and resistance near the 105.00 major psychological mark. The pair is currently testing the top of its range. Resistance is holding, but technical indicators are giving mixed signals on direction. The 100 SMA is...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CAD Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound

On Thursday, the USD/CAD currency pair bounced off the trendline support at 1.2885 to trade at about 1.2967 before pulling back. The currency pair appears to have found strong trendline resistance in an ascending channel formation. The pair continues to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line in...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/USD Loses Ground For Fifth Session, Nears Monthly Low

Friday was the fifth trading session in a row that the NZD/USD currency pair has been under heavy selling pressure. During the first half of the European session, the pair drops to a new monthly low. The NZD/USD had fallen more than 250 pips since last week when it reached a two-month high. It is now just above the 0.6200 round-number mark.
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) Posts Flat Profit

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI), a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia, stock fell 3.90% (As on August 23, 11:28:23 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported 236% rise in the revenue to $19.8 Million. The company has delivered Q2 2022 non-GAAP EBITDA of $13.7 Million, up 756% v Q2 2021 and Q2 2022 gross profit of $5.4 Million, flat v Q2 2021. The company has increased the Bitcoin Self-Mining operational footprint, producing 490 Bitcoin, which is up 286% v Q2 2021. Mawson has approximately 40,000 ASIC Bitcoin Miners deployed across its Self-Mining and Hosting Co-location businesses. Hosting Co-location revenue was of $3.57 Million, up 536% v Q1 2022. There is 230-megawatt expansion at Georgia, USA facility commences, capable of accommodating up to 7.5 Exahash. The company has signed in partnership with JAI Energy and Texas Pacific Land Corporation for new 120 megawatt Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility, capable of accommodating up to 4.0 Exahash. The company received positive energy load study for Mawson’s second Pennsylvania site in the town of Sharon, with 120 megawatts of capacity capable of accommodating up to 4.0 Exahash. Mawson to become 33% shareholder in Tasmania Data Infrastructure, developer of a large-scale hydro powered Bitcoin Mining Facility in Australia.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | August 25, 2022

EUR/JPY situation is mostly sideways without change compared to yesterday’s situation. The pair currently trading inside a triangle pattern and inside the 135.00 – 137.40 area. The pair might continue trading sideway and traders will wait for close outside of the range to confirm the next direction. Today’s...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

uEnjoy To Expand Operations In Southeast Asia

UEnjoy is gradually finding its way into the Southeast Asian market, despite the current unfavorable market conditions. The group is disrupting the existing playing field by enhancing the next generation of secure and feasible payment solutions. Getting a trusted payment platform with fast execution that is reliable and cheap is not easy to come by these days.
ECONOMY
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

116
Followers
6K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy