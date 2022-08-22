Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
Landlord who owns 283 rental properties complains he can't afford a proposed freeze on rents - as huge numbers of young Aussies struggle to buy their first home
A property owner with a whopping 283 rental properties in his portfolio says he can not afford to ease the burden for tenants despite his immense wealth, prompting social media users to erupt in anger and label him 'greedy'. The landlord David called 2GB's Ben Fordham on Thursday to oppose...
South Korea Orders 16 Foreign Crypto Exchanges To Register Or Face Suspension
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) will be blacklisting 16 overseas crypto exchanges for their inability to register in the country. The entities have been ordered to get their license for operation in South Korea by September 24. The watchdog says those who fail to do so will cease...
Gold Price Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at $1,756
The gold price on Thursday pulled back off the trendline resistance at $1,770 to trade at about $1,756 after the US data. The price of the yellow metal appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price has now plunged to trade several...
eToro Announces Plans To Acquire Gatsby For $50 Million
Israeli multinational trading platform eToro is about to acquire fintech startup and stock trading firm Gatsby. The acquisition deal will be in common stock and cash, both worth $50 million. Gatsby was co-founded in 2018 by Ryan Belanger-Saleh and Jeff Myers. The platform’s main customers are younger retail investors.
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Aug. 25, 2022
Natural gas fell through the rising trend line on its hourly time frame, indicating that a reversal from the uptrend might follow. Price is stalling just above $9.000 and might be in for a retest of the former support. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the 50% level is closest...
Dada Nexus Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) Posts Loss
Dada Nexus Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) stock fell 3.22% (As on August 23, 11:26:53 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported the total net revenues of RMB2,281.1 million. Net revenues generated from Dada Now increased by 37.4% from RMB593.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 to RMB815.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, mainly driven by the increases in order volume of intra-city delivery service to chain merchants. Net revenues generated from JDDJ increased by 66.3% from RMB881.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 to RMB1,465.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, mainly due to the increase in GMV from the same quarter last year, which was driven by increases in the number of active consumers and average order size. The increase in online marketing services revenue as a result of the increasing promotional activities launched by brand owners and retailers also contributed to the increment of the net revenues generated from JDDJ. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Dada was RMB395.6 million, compared with RMB549.2 million in the same quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had RMB4,350.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, an increase from RMB1,764.8 million as of December 31, 2021. Pursuant to our US$70 million share repurchase program announced in March 2022, as of June 30, 2022, the company had repurchased approximately US$32.7 million of ADSs under this repurchase program.
Turkish Lira Crashes As Erdonomics Leads To Surprise Interest Rate Cut
The Turkish lira cratered against all of its major currency counterparts on Thursday after the central bank unexpectedly slashed interest rates. The currency has been one of the worst-performing currencies in the global forex market, extending its bearish performance since last year. The latest monetary policy action may further deteriorate the lira.
EUR/CHF Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade at 0.9651
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Thursday pulled off the current weekly highs of about 0.9699 to trade at about 0.9651 after the latest round of EU data. The currency pair now seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pullback pushed the currency pair to...
EUR/USD Completes Channel Breakout After US Retail Sales
The EUR/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back to trade at about 1.0084 following Wednesday’s US retail sales data. The currency pair now seems to have completed a downward breakout from a gently ascending channel formation. The pair has fallen several levels below the 100-hour moving average line in...
CAD/JPY Range Resistance Near 105.00 Holding
CADJPY has been moving sideways on its short-term time frames, finding support around the 103.00 handle and resistance near the 105.00 major psychological mark. The pair is currently testing the top of its range. Resistance is holding, but technical indicators are giving mixed signals on direction. The 100 SMA is...
AUD/USD Slides to Two-Week low; Fails Follow Risk-off, USD Buying
After a two-week low on Friday, the AUD/USD pair is trading below 0.6900 in early European trading. The pair is close to the top of its daily trading range, but it is still hard to go up meaningfully, and the attempt to go up could fail quickly. The AUD/USD pair...
USD/CAD Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound
On Thursday, the USD/CAD currency pair bounced off the trendline support at 1.2885 to trade at about 1.2967 before pulling back. The currency pair appears to have found strong trendline resistance in an ascending channel formation. The pair continues to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line in...
NZD/USD Loses Ground For Fifth Session, Nears Monthly Low
Friday was the fifth trading session in a row that the NZD/USD currency pair has been under heavy selling pressure. During the first half of the European session, the pair drops to a new monthly low. The NZD/USD had fallen more than 250 pips since last week when it reached a two-month high. It is now just above the 0.6200 round-number mark.
Bricknode Gets SEK 5 Million Loan To Launch A New Brokerage Service
Backnode has announced that it recently secured a loan of SEK 5 million ($467,000) to support its initiative on setting up a licensed brokerage subsidiary. The SaaS company announced the development on Monday and stated that the loan has been secured for a one-year term, at a monthly interest of 1.5%.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) Posts Flat Profit
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI), a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia, stock fell 3.90% (As on August 23, 11:28:23 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported 236% rise in the revenue to $19.8 Million. The company has delivered Q2 2022 non-GAAP EBITDA of $13.7 Million, up 756% v Q2 2021 and Q2 2022 gross profit of $5.4 Million, flat v Q2 2021. The company has increased the Bitcoin Self-Mining operational footprint, producing 490 Bitcoin, which is up 286% v Q2 2021. Mawson has approximately 40,000 ASIC Bitcoin Miners deployed across its Self-Mining and Hosting Co-location businesses. Hosting Co-location revenue was of $3.57 Million, up 536% v Q1 2022. There is 230-megawatt expansion at Georgia, USA facility commences, capable of accommodating up to 7.5 Exahash. The company has signed in partnership with JAI Energy and Texas Pacific Land Corporation for new 120 megawatt Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility, capable of accommodating up to 4.0 Exahash. The company received positive energy load study for Mawson’s second Pennsylvania site in the town of Sharon, with 120 megawatts of capacity capable of accommodating up to 4.0 Exahash. Mawson to become 33% shareholder in Tasmania Data Infrastructure, developer of a large-scale hydro powered Bitcoin Mining Facility in Australia.
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | August 25, 2022
EUR/JPY situation is mostly sideways without change compared to yesterday’s situation. The pair currently trading inside a triangle pattern and inside the 135.00 – 137.40 area. The pair might continue trading sideway and traders will wait for close outside of the range to confirm the next direction. Today’s...
EUR/JPY Short-Term Reversal Pattern Confirmation?
EURJPY could be in for a selloff, as the pair formed a double top pattern on its hourly time frame. Price is about to test the neckline around the 136.00 major psychological level. A break below this could confirm that a downtrend of the same height as the chart formation...
US Dollar Index Extends Gains to New 3-Week Highs After Breakout
The US Dollar Currency Index on Thursday extended gains to new 3-week highs after completing a channel breakout. The USDX now seems to be headed towards July highs after overcoming a key threshold at 107.220. The pair has now surged to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line...
uEnjoy To Expand Operations In Southeast Asia
UEnjoy is gradually finding its way into the Southeast Asian market, despite the current unfavorable market conditions. The group is disrupting the existing playing field by enhancing the next generation of secure and feasible payment solutions. Getting a trusted payment platform with fast execution that is reliable and cheap is not easy to come by these days.
