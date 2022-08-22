Just when you thought her reign of terror was nearing its end… surprise!. It used to be that you could count on Sheila to turn up every now and then on The Bold and the Beautiful like the proverbial bad penny. But these days, she never really seems to leave to return. In fact, she’d only been “dead” for a hot minute before she resurfaced missing a toe but carrying with her two new mysteries. What are they? Keep reading.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO