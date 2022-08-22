ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Is Launching Two New Sheila Mysteries at Once — But We’ve Solved One of ’Em Already

Just when you thought her reign of terror was nearing its end… surprise!. It used to be that you could count on Sheila to turn up every now and then on The Bold and the Beautiful like the proverbial bad penny. But these days, she never really seems to leave to return. In fact, she’d only been “dead” for a hot minute before she resurfaced missing a toe but carrying with her two new mysteries. What are they? Keep reading.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Guardian

Yes, I did leave the pub with a stranger’s spectacles. No, drink was not involved

I don’t even know why I took my glasses to the pub the other day; it wasn’t as if I’d have to read anything. A long time ago, the dog casually inspected a Greggs bag and found an entire sausage roll in there; ever since, he can spot the branding from a mile away, and we tear in front of traffic from one side of the A3 to the other, finding similar bags, which usually contain only crumbs. That’s me by a bar. I know exactly what I’m looking for – I don’t need literacy.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Russell
Distractify

TikTok Claims Putting Pants Around Your Neck Can Tell You if They Fit Without Trying Them On

Online shopping is ridiculously convenient. Sure, there are some people who like to browse stores for deals and new finds, but there are ultimately a bunch of items we know that we need, swiping/tapping on our phones or entering a few keystrokes on our laptops to make sure that they show up at our homes is a heck of a lot easier to do from the comfort of our couch, toilet seat, or dinner table during an awful date you just can't wait to be over.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Head And The Heart#Seattle#Years And Years#Every Shade Of Blue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NPR

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You can say a lot about the power of music. One song has so much power, it can make some old laptops crash. It's Janet Jackson's 1989 classic "Rhythm Nation."

JANET JACKSON: (Singing) With music by our side to break the color lines... MARTIN: Microsoft's chief software engineer blogged about it. Raymond Chen says a specific frequency like the one in "Rhythm Nation" makes Windows XP hard drives go black. Even though there used to be a digital fix for the problem, maybe some folks didn't get the update. It's MORNING EDITION.
MUSIC
NPR

'The Mamas': Reimagining parenting through a lens of race and class

NPR's Rachel Martin asks author Helena Andrews-Dyer what she has learned from moms who aren't like her. Andrews' book is, The Mamas: What I Learned about Kids, Class, and Race from Moms Not Like Me. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. When Helena Andrews-Dyer had her first child, she started paying attention to...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy