SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Hope Is About to Awaken a Monster — and for No Good Reason
The nightmare toward which she’s heading is one of her own making. The Bold and the Beautiful has spent quite a while turning Thomas around from the skeevy Hope stalker that he once was. But now the daytime drama is poised to slap a black hat on his head once again — and for doing something that makes sense.
I died and came back to life, ‘heaven’ was incredible I can’t wait to go back
PLENTY of us wonder what happens to us when we depart from this life, but two women believe they can tell you. Jessie Sawyer and Betty Eadie both "died" on the operating table while having surgery and were brought back to life. The pair shared their experiences of the afterlife,...
The moment I knew: ‘It wasn’t until she held my hand that the Tetris pieces landed together’
Although her piano teacher looked directly into her eyes while singing Bleeding Love, Rebecca Ray did not twig until later that evening
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Is Launching Two New Sheila Mysteries at Once — But We’ve Solved One of ’Em Already
Just when you thought her reign of terror was nearing its end… surprise!. It used to be that you could count on Sheila to turn up every now and then on The Bold and the Beautiful like the proverbial bad penny. But these days, she never really seems to leave to return. In fact, she’d only been “dead” for a hot minute before she resurfaced missing a toe but carrying with her two new mysteries. What are they? Keep reading.
HipHopDX.com
Asian Doll Fights Off Woman Who Tries Stealing Her Diamond Chain: 'Bitch Saw Nun Else But Stars'
Asian Doll got into a physical altercation over the weekend after a woman allegedly attempted to steal her diamond chain. A video of the incident surfaced on Sunday (August 21) and shows the rapper being held back by several onlookers as she lunges at the would-be thief. “Dumb bitch, are...
I quit van life after 4 years and moved into a house. Here's why I gave up living on the road and don't regret it.
By the time I moved into my home in Moab, Utah, I was tired of hunting for Wi-Fi, searching for parking spaces, and spending so much time alone.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Deidre Hall Pays a Heartfelt Tribute to a Special Someone: ‘I Am So Proud to Have a Front-Row Seat to His Extraordinary Life’
Her older son turned 30 on August 23. Days of Our Lives leading lady Deidre Hall was too full of love to contain it on August 23. Why? Because “30 years ago, this young man came into the world and changed our lives forever,” she said via Instagram.
Yes, I did leave the pub with a stranger’s spectacles. No, drink was not involved
I don’t even know why I took my glasses to the pub the other day; it wasn’t as if I’d have to read anything. A long time ago, the dog casually inspected a Greggs bag and found an entire sausage roll in there; ever since, he can spot the branding from a mile away, and we tear in front of traffic from one side of the A3 to the other, finding similar bags, which usually contain only crumbs. That’s me by a bar. I know exactly what I’m looking for – I don’t need literacy.
A TikToker Called Out The Big Ice Cube In Her $18 Cocktail & It Backfired On Her So Fast
If you’ve gone out for drinks recently, you know that dropping $18 on a cocktail that seems mostly made of ice is pretty standard. However, that’s not how TikToker Mabel Martinez felt when her server dropped off her drink with a king ice cube in it, so she turned to social media and put the restaurant on blast.
Mum says she is right to take one child on holiday while leaving the other at home – but people are divided
A MUM-of-two has revealed why she often goes on holiday with just one of her kids while leaving the other one at home. Julie Cook said it meant she was able to get quality time with each of them - but not everyone agrees. She explained how she has often...
TikTok Claims Putting Pants Around Your Neck Can Tell You if They Fit Without Trying Them On
Online shopping is ridiculously convenient. Sure, there are some people who like to browse stores for deals and new finds, but there are ultimately a bunch of items we know that we need, swiping/tapping on our phones or entering a few keystrokes on our laptops to make sure that they show up at our homes is a heck of a lot easier to do from the comfort of our couch, toilet seat, or dinner table during an awful date you just can't wait to be over.
We’re a family-of-four and sleep in the same bed – people might think it’s weird but we all get more sleep this way
IT MIGHT not be uncommon for kids to sneak into their parents bed when they've had a particularly bad dream, but they're usually ushered off to their own bedrooms before long. But for this family sleeping in the same bed is the norm - and they wouldn't have it any other way.
'Hurtful' Stepmom Blasted for Shunning Stepdaughter in Favor of Own Child
The parent explained she had a great relationship with the stepmother until relatively recently.
Conductor forced to intervene as woman shamelessly files feet on train leaving dust everywhere
One of the biggest problems with public transport is... the public. They cannot be trusted. Case in point:. It's 9am on a packed train, people are writhing up against one another, sweaty backs, damp armpits and bad breath. It is quite simply a pretty grim experience all round. However, one...
Almost 3 Decades Ago, I Wrote Myself a Check For $1 Million, When I Had Nothing. Here's Why.
It reminds me that I can depend on myself to pull through, no matter how hard things get.
Bride-To-Be Ripped for Requesting Stepdaughter Dye Her Hair: 'Out of Line'
"That woman has an incredible amount of nerve to ask," one commenter exclaimed.
NPR
The book 'Haven' is a monastic retreat to an island inhabited only by men and birds
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Emma Donoghue about her new book, Haven. In it, three Irish monks in the Middle Ages choose to live a life of isolation on a rocky island.
NPR
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You can say a lot about the power of music. One song has so much power, it can make some old laptops crash. It's Janet Jackson's 1989 classic "Rhythm Nation."
JANET JACKSON: (Singing) With music by our side to break the color lines... MARTIN: Microsoft's chief software engineer blogged about it. Raymond Chen says a specific frequency like the one in "Rhythm Nation" makes Windows XP hard drives go black. Even though there used to be a digital fix for the problem, maybe some folks didn't get the update. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
'The Mamas': Reimagining parenting through a lens of race and class
NPR's Rachel Martin asks author Helena Andrews-Dyer what she has learned from moms who aren't like her. Andrews' book is, The Mamas: What I Learned about Kids, Class, and Race from Moms Not Like Me. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. When Helena Andrews-Dyer had her first child, she started paying attention to...
