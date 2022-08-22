ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Thursday August 25

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on due to expected thunderstorms across north and central Georgia on Thursday August 25. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. Scattered thunderstorms are expected today across north...
COBB COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Sewell Mill Creek streambank repairs at Fullers Park approved

Heavy flooding last September in the East Cobb area caused significant damage to the homes and properties of residents who are still dealing with stormwater-related issues nearly a year later. The rains also caused Sewell Mill Creek to swell over, as it has done before, onto the low-lying East Cobb...
COBB COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Birrell asks for Cobb to delay proposed trash service changes

Cobb commissioner JoAnn Birrell asked Cobb solid waste officials Tuesday to explore other options to a proposal to dramatically alter how private trash haulers operate in the county. During a work session, Birrell said she was opposed to a proposal by Cobb Sustainability, Waste and Beautification director Jonathan Jenkins to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Fragrance company Arylessence to expand NE Cobb campus

After receiving a $27 million bond issue from the Development Authority of Cobb County, the fragrance and flavor company Arylessence announced Tuesday it’s expanding its campus in Northeast Cobb. The bonds—and nearly $1.5 million in tax abatements over the next decade—were approved after Arylessence announced the construction of a...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated shower/storm possible on Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weather will turn a bit brighter and warmer on Friday but an isolated shower or thunderstorm is still possible over north Georgia. The rain will not be as widespread as it was on Thursday. The best chance of a t-storm is in the afternoon and evening, but the risk is only about 30%.
ATLANTA, GA
hallcounty.org

New rules for Hall County Landfill lead to longer lifespan, extended use

Beginning Sept. 1, 2022, the Hall County Landfill will cease accepting the following forms of waste: boats, mobile homes, shingles, bulk Styrofoam and propane tanks. General household Styrofoam, such as take-out containers or packing peanuts, will still be accepted. “This effort will extend the life of our local landfill, allowing...
HALL COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Major Roswell road project delayed until 2026

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The estimated start date for the Gateway project in Roswell has been pushed to 2026. It has also increased in cost, from $50 million to $58 million. The project will widen portions of Atlanta Street from three lanes to four and add new turn lanes and roundabouts. These would make it a more effective travel option for motorists passing through Cobb County.
ROSWELL, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mixed-use project could replace auto service center in Sandy Springs

The Sandy Springs Planning Commission took action to move forward a six-story, mixed-use development that would replace the NAPA AutoCare Center on Roswell Road just north of I-285. The applicant asked for a zoning map amendment for 5810 Roswell Road and 0 Allen Road from CS-3 to CS-6, which would allow a six-story maximum height. […] The post Mixed-use project could replace auto service center in Sandy Springs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County Government is hiring

The Walton County government has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Aug. 22, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb to spend $1.45M to hire consultant for strategic plan

In a split party-line vote, the Cobb Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a request to spend $1.45 million to hire an outside consultant to develop a strategic plan for county government. The board’s three Democrats voted to approve a contract with Accenture LLP to prepare a long-term “guiding document,”...
COBB COUNTY, GA

