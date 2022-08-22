Read full article on original website
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Thursday August 25
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on due to expected thunderstorms across north and central Georgia on Thursday August 25. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. Scattered thunderstorms are expected today across north...
eastcobbnews.com
Sewell Mill Creek streambank repairs at Fullers Park approved
Heavy flooding last September in the East Cobb area caused significant damage to the homes and properties of residents who are still dealing with stormwater-related issues nearly a year later. The rains also caused Sewell Mill Creek to swell over, as it has done before, onto the low-lying East Cobb...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County issues further recommendations about what residents should do during the boil water advisory
UPDATE: The advisory has been lifted. For details follow this link to the latest article on the advisory. In the county’s newsletter this afternoon, there were further recommendations about what residents in the affected area of the boil water advisory should do to protect themselves and their families. We’ve...
eastcobbnews.com
Birrell asks for Cobb to delay proposed trash service changes
Cobb commissioner JoAnn Birrell asked Cobb solid waste officials Tuesday to explore other options to a proposal to dramatically alter how private trash haulers operate in the county. During a work session, Birrell said she was opposed to a proposal by Cobb Sustainability, Waste and Beautification director Jonathan Jenkins to...
Kennesaw homeowners frustrated over nuisance property inviting insects and rodents to neighborhood
KENNESAW, Ga. — It’s an eyesore Jennifer Duffee said she and her neighbors have been dealing with for several years. “I’ve seen foxes come from his yard, there’s coyotes,” she said. She is referring to an overgrowth of grass that she said is so bad,...
eastcobbnews.com
Fragrance company Arylessence to expand NE Cobb campus
After receiving a $27 million bond issue from the Development Authority of Cobb County, the fragrance and flavor company Arylessence announced Tuesday it’s expanding its campus in Northeast Cobb. The bonds—and nearly $1.5 million in tax abatements over the next decade—were approved after Arylessence announced the construction of a...
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated shower/storm possible on Friday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weather will turn a bit brighter and warmer on Friday but an isolated shower or thunderstorm is still possible over north Georgia. The rain will not be as widespread as it was on Thursday. The best chance of a t-storm is in the afternoon and evening, but the risk is only about 30%.
hallcounty.org
New rules for Hall County Landfill lead to longer lifespan, extended use
Beginning Sept. 1, 2022, the Hall County Landfill will cease accepting the following forms of waste: boats, mobile homes, shingles, bulk Styrofoam and propane tanks. General household Styrofoam, such as take-out containers or packing peanuts, will still be accepted. “This effort will extend the life of our local landfill, allowing...
Multiple fire departments assist in battling fire at Peachtree City Walmart, officials say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Multiple fire departments are assisting the Peachtree City Fire Department in containing a fire located at the Walmart in Peachtree City. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire occurred at the store located in the 2700...
CBS 46
Major Roswell road project delayed until 2026
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The estimated start date for the Gateway project in Roswell has been pushed to 2026. It has also increased in cost, from $50 million to $58 million. The project will widen portions of Atlanta Street from three lanes to four and add new turn lanes and roundabouts. These would make it a more effective travel option for motorists passing through Cobb County.
cobbcountycourier.com
Ribbon-cutting celebration for newly renovated Mill Street Plaza in Marietta
The City of Marietta will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the recent renovation of Mill Street Plaza. The event will take place on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 4:15 p.m. Mill Street Plaza is at 44 Mill Street, Marietta, 30060. It’s adjacent to the Mill Street Parking Lot, and...
Part of roof collapses, 3 officers injured after fire inside Peachtree City Walmart
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Three officers are recovering from injuries they sustained after a fire started inside a Walmart in Peachtree City. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire broke out inside the store on Highway 54 just after 7 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Neighbors concerned after Peeping Tom incident in Cobb County apartment complex
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Neighbors are concerned after an alleged peeping Tom was caught looking into several windows at an apartment complex in Marietta. Juan Hernandez was arrested after an incident over the weekend in Marietta. Police say they found binoculars in Hernandez’s van. Now there’s concern about how...
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Multiple vehicle Wreck involving Overturned Log Truck on Highway 411
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – On Thursday afternoon Floyd County 911 reported an accident in the area of Highway 411 just past East Rome Wal-Mart at the loop with multiple vehicles involved. When first responders arrived at the scene they found a transfer...
Mixed-use project could replace auto service center in Sandy Springs
The Sandy Springs Planning Commission took action to move forward a six-story, mixed-use development that would replace the NAPA AutoCare Center on Roswell Road just north of I-285. The applicant asked for a zoning map amendment for 5810 Roswell Road and 0 Allen Road from CS-3 to CS-6, which would allow a six-story maximum height. […] The post Mixed-use project could replace auto service center in Sandy Springs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Monroe Local News
Walton County Government is hiring
The Walton County government has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Aug. 22, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Fire that caused Walmart roof collapse now looks intentional, police say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Three officers are recovering from injuries they sustained after a fire inside a Walmart in Peachtree City. Investigators now believe the evidence points to arson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire...
Gwinnett County makes changes to garbage collection agreements. Here’s why
Citing rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues, and a higher volume of trash and recycling, Gwinnett County officials are making changes to the county’s contract with garbage companies servicing the county. County officials say changes to the agreement will increase payments to haulers and provide...
DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices
In an effort to combat soaring food prices at area grocery stores, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served...
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb to spend $1.45M to hire consultant for strategic plan
In a split party-line vote, the Cobb Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a request to spend $1.45 million to hire an outside consultant to develop a strategic plan for county government. The board’s three Democrats voted to approve a contract with Accenture LLP to prepare a long-term “guiding document,”...
