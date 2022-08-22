Read full article on original website
Apple, Honda, and Mazda reportedly consider diversifying manufacturing away from China after supply-chain chaos
Supply-chain chaos due to COVID lockdowns, geopolitics, and now a heat wave are weighing on companies with China production hubs.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Can India replace China in America's supply chain?
“The pandemic tested our domestic manufacturing and revealed that our supply chains are broken. We cannot rely on China any longer to produce everything our country needs." - Donald Trump. Following Mao Zedong’s successful revolution in China in 1949, the U.S. refused to recognize the new communist regime. Instead, America...
Sony raises PS5 prices in Canada, Europe, Japan, and other markets
Sony is raising the price of the PS5 in several markets, including Canada, Europe, and Japan, but not the U.S.
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
China Says US Will 'Swallow The Bitter Fruit' If It Plans To Tie Tariffs To Taiwan Issue
After media reports emerged that China's latest aggression around Taiwan has the Biden administration rethink its plans to scrap the tariffs — Chinese experts called it "ridiculous" and said delaying removing the punitive tariffs would continue to hurt the U.S. economy. The experts told the Chinese Communist Party's flagship...
World’s Largest Beer Exporter Will Cut Production Due to Climate Change
In a development that may finally get more Americans to pay attention to climate change, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced earlier this week that beer production in the northern regions of his country will cease due to severe water shortages, according to Fortune. Heineken and Mexican beer giant...
Singapore could overtake Australia and Hong Kong to become Asia’s millionaire capital in less than a decade
The promenade at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands hotel and resort, February 2022. Singapore could soon boost its status as a global hotspot for the rich. In eight years, over 13% of Singapore’s adult population will be worth $1 million or more, surpassing the proportion of millionaires in the U.S., China, and 12 other Asia-Pacific economies, according to a new report by global bank HSBC.
The twist no one saw coming for Bed Bath & Beyond
This summer is all about sequels. We've had Top Gun, Jurassic World, Thor... and now we're all buying tickets for GameStop Part 2: Bed Bath & Beyond.
Tanker carrying first Australian gas shipment to Europe in more than five years will dock in UK before most of it is piped into continent to storage sites
Australian gas will be shipped to Europe for the first time in over half a decade in an attempt to ease pressures as gas shortages continue to bite the continent. The Attalos gas tanker is expected to pull into the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent, by the mouth of the Thames today.
America just got a $100-a-month raise
Next time you stop at a gas station, think of it as a $100-a-month tax cut. Or a maybe $100-a-month raise.
Mehmet Oz says he'll be 'tough on China' as a senator. But a 2013 announcement from a Chinese health tech company offers a different perspective.
Throughout his US Senate campaign in Pennsylvania, Republican candidate Mehmet Oz has reserved some of his strongest criticism for China — and those who'd court the communist nation. "Dr. Oz believes the United States has failed to respond to the global Chinese threat," states the "Get Tough on China"...
nationalinterest.org
India Can’t Dethrone China as the World’s Manufacturing Power
Due to its insufficient labor quality and infrastructure investment, fractured society, market restrictions, and trade protectionism, the South Asian nation is unlikely to replace China. Ever since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, many in the West have discussed the need for supply-chain diversification to decrease their dependence on China...
Founder of China's Huawei urges focus on cash flow, survival in downturn - media
SHENZHEN, China, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The founder of China's Huawei Technologies has told employees the company must shift its focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a long period of recession, media reported on Tuesday.
Solar farm plans refused at highest rate for five years in Great Britain
Solar farms are being refused planning permission in Great Britain at the highest rate in five years, analysis has found, with projects which would have cut £100m off annual electricity bills turned down in the past 18 months. Planning permission for 23 solar farms was refused across England, Wales...
Britain imports no energy from Russia for first time on record
Britain is importing no energy from Russia for the first time on record after trade between the two countries collapsed after the Kremlin ordered invasion of Ukraine in February. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released six months after the start of the war found that in June...
U.K. facing beer shortage as key carbon dioxide producer pauses operations
For British pubs, the CO2 shortfall could not have come at a worse time.
eenews.net
Biden admin eyes funding Canadian mining
The Biden administration is looking at funding Canadian mining and metals companies, as the new climate law sends U.S. automakers scrambling to find new sources of raw materials for electric vehicles. Manufacturing low-carbon energy and transportation products like electric vehicles can call for a set of unique raw minerals and...
CNBC
Japan just signaled a big shift in its post-Fukushima future
If fully realized, the move would represent a turnaround for the country's energy policy following 2011's Fukushima disaster. Most of Japan's nuclear plants have remained idle since then, but attitudes appear to be shifting. Japan is targeting carbon neutrality by the year 2050. The prime minister of Japan said Wednesday...
Germany's Scholz looks to Canada as energy supplier
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Canada to firm up access to new energy supplies as his country moves to quickly end its reliance on Russian oil and gas. Germany will need more liquid natural gas during its energy transition, he said, adding: "It is indispensable because we want to move away from our dependency of Russian gas supplies."
