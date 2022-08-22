ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Op-Ed: Can India replace China in America's supply chain?

“The pandemic tested our domestic manufacturing and revealed that our supply chains are broken. We cannot rely on China any longer to produce everything our country needs." - Donald Trump. Following Mao Zedong’s successful revolution in China in 1949, the U.S. refused to recognize the new communist regime. Instead, America...
The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
Singapore could overtake Australia and Hong Kong to become Asia’s millionaire capital in less than a decade

The promenade at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands hotel and resort, February 2022. Singapore could soon boost its status as a global hotspot for the rich. In eight years, over 13% of Singapore’s adult population will be worth $1 million or more, surpassing the proportion of millionaires in the U.S., China, and 12 other Asia-Pacific economies, according to a new report by global bank HSBC.
Mehmet Oz says he'll be 'tough on China' as a senator. But a 2013 announcement from a Chinese health tech company offers a different perspective.

Throughout his US Senate campaign in Pennsylvania, Republican candidate Mehmet Oz has reserved some of his strongest criticism for China — and those who'd court the communist nation. "Dr. Oz believes the United States has failed to respond to the global Chinese threat," states the "Get Tough on China"...
India Can’t Dethrone China as the World’s Manufacturing Power

Due to its insufficient labor quality and infrastructure investment, fractured society, market restrictions, and trade protectionism, the South Asian nation is unlikely to replace China. Ever since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, many in the West have discussed the need for supply-chain diversification to decrease their dependence on China...
Biden admin eyes funding Canadian mining

The Biden administration is looking at funding Canadian mining and metals companies, as the new climate law sends U.S. automakers scrambling to find new sources of raw materials for electric vehicles. Manufacturing low-carbon energy and transportation products like electric vehicles can call for a set of unique raw minerals and...
Japan just signaled a big shift in its post-Fukushima future

If fully realized, the move would represent a turnaround for the country's energy policy following 2011's Fukushima disaster. Most of Japan's nuclear plants have remained idle since then, but attitudes appear to be shifting. Japan is targeting carbon neutrality by the year 2050. The prime minister of Japan said Wednesday...
Germany's Scholz looks to Canada as energy supplier

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Canada to firm up access to new energy supplies as his country moves to quickly end its reliance on Russian oil and gas. Germany will need more liquid natural gas during its energy transition, he said, adding: "It is indispensable because we want to move away from our dependency of Russian gas supplies."
