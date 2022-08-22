Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
WSMV
Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin Police officer Legieza suffers heart attack on vacation
Scott Legeiza, a Franklin Police Officer for more than two decades, has suffered a heart attack while on a long-awaited honeymoon vacation in the Caribbean. Legieza married Brianna D’Errico two years ago, just one month after his son Destin Legieza was killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver. Because of the tragedy, impending trial and the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple postponed their honeymoon.
WTVCFOX
Former Tennessee high school booster club president indicted on theft and forgery
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
williamsonhomepage.com
Republican Women of Williamson County host students following Turning Point USA conference
The Republican Women of Williamson County hosted three Nolensville teens on Wednesday who the group recently sponsored to attend the 2022 Turning Point USA's Young Women's Leadership Summit. RWWC members donated $1,800 to send the four teens, Avenly Galardi, Maggie Maclean and Myla Maclean, who attend Nolensville High School, and...
On the first day of school, these Franklin students saved their teacher's life
Saving a life isn't on the class schedule for most students on their first day back. But for a group of high school seniors, it was a situation they were confronted with hours into the school year.
murfreesboro.com
Free Cake for Murfreesboro Residents
On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Murfreesboro is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (individually packaged miniature bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at each bakery to celebrate its 25th birthday. The giveaway is part of a national celebration where the bakeries from coast to coast will give out more than 110,000 cakes.
williamsonhomepage.com
BPD Promotes two officers to lieutenant, sergeant
The Brentwood Police Department promoted two of their officers to the rank of Lieutenant and Sergeant during Monday night’s City Commission Meeting. BPD’s Lieutenant Steve Pepin and Sergeant Chris Thigpen were introduced by BPD Police Chief Richard Hickey, who also recognized the recent retirement of Lt. Scott Graham who left the department on Friday after 32 years.
radio7media.com
Columbia Police Department Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teens
THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING TWO MISSING TEENS THAT WERE LAST SEEN TUESDAY IN THE AREA OF 7TH AVENUE. EMILEO JESUS GONZALEZ, 15, AND RAFAEL ARMANDO GONZALEZ, 17. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF EMILEO JESUS AND RAFAEL ARMANDO GONZALEZ IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
WSMV
73-year-old victim gives testimony in West Nashville rape case
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of brutally raping a woman in her 70s made his first appearance in court Thursday. The 73-year-old victim took the stand Wednesday and told us her experience of what happened that fateful Saturday. After hearing her story, a judge found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.
WSMV
Suspicious letter prompts local, federal response to Franklin IRS building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspicious letter prompted local and federal authorities to respond Tuesday morning to the IRS building in Franklin. Franklin Police and Fire Departments responded to the building, located at 127 International Drive, at about 9 a.m. An employee had reported feeling mildly ill after opening the letter.
Suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping, rape of a Middle Tennessee woman
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman Monday morning. Authorities in Giles and Maury Counties are working this case.
williamsonhomepage.com
McEwen Northside will be site of second family-owned Fink’s Jewelers in Tennessee
Family-owned Fink’s Jewelers has announced it will be opening a new store in Franklin in the summer of 2023, making it the second location of its jewelry store in Tennessee. The new location at McEwen Northside will be a freestanding building across from Perry’s Steakhouse and near the area Whole Foods. Fink’s Jewelers also has a store in Chattanooga and 10 others nationwide.
carthagecourier.com
Suspect caught in Dixon Springs
A man faces a host of charges after eluding law enforcement authorities in Trousdale County only to be taken into custody by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the Dixon Springs community. Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly attempted to fight-off deputies as he was being arrested. The investigation began when...
wgnsradio.com
Road Rage Shooting Incident on I-24 in Rutherford County Remains Under Investigation
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what has been labeled as a road rage shooting. The incident took place this past Friday morning at 12:37 AM. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a tractor trailer truck driver was fortunate to escape injury when the driver of an SUV allegedly fired one round into the cab of his truck. The shooting occurred near the 70-mile-marker on Interstate 24 East, heading toward Chattanooga, sheriff’s deputies reported. The 70-mile-marker is the Almaville Road interchange in Smyrna.
clarksvillenow.com
Retired judge: Lack of beds for juveniles arrested in football game shooting ‘a total disgrace’ | OPINION
Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by retired Judge Wayne Shelton on gunshots being fired during a football game...
wjle.com
Anderson Faces 8-12 Years for Theft of CFEC Truck
A 52-year-old man convicted of stealing a Caney Fork Electric Cooperative truck almost three years ago will learn his fate in December. David Dewayne Anderson stood trial on August 10 in DeKalb County Criminal Court for theft of property over $60,000 and was convicted as charged by a jury made up of six men and six women. Judge Wesley Bray presided. Anderson will appear for sentencing on December 6 and could get from 8-12 years for the crime.
clarksvillenow.com
Fire destroys family’s home in Cunningham, community immediately responds
CUNNINGHAM, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Tuesday morning house fire on Smith Place Road has left a family homeless. Multiple units were dispatched to the scene early Tuesday morning, just after 4:30 a.m. The water system in the Cunningham Utility District has 2-inch water mains, and fire hydrants require...
williamsonhomepage.com
Headline Homes: June 2022
This month we have a three-way tie for third place with three — count ‘em, three! — homes coming in at $6.5 million each. With the 10th home on the list coming in at a whopping $4,750,000, it feels more and more likely that we’ll soon see an installment of Headline Homes where not a single sale dips below $5 million. That’d be a HH first.
williamsonhomepage.com
Vacant Brentwood City Commission seat to be filled following 2023 special election
The Brentwood City Commission seat left open following the death of longtime Commissioner Regina Smithson will be filled by way of a special election early next year. Smithson died on July 23 and was honored by her fellow commissioners two days later during their July 25 meeting. The date for...
