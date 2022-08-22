ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
*Update – Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

 3 days ago

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 18, 2022, in Selbyville as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado , 28, of Frankford, Delaware.

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

Traffic Advisory- US 113 Southbound and Northbound Closed for Serious Injury Collision

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

