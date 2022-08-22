ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After more than 1 million Americans died from COVID, most companies still give just a few days of bereavement leave for ‘core’ family members

There are no federal laws that require employers grant paid time off for employees grieving the death of a family member or loved one. There’s world-altering devastation, heartache, and grief to contend with when you lose someone you love. There’s also likely a funeral to plan and countless details, big and small, to handle. There are flights to arrange and the schedules of relatives and friends to juggle. And that’s even before settling their affairs. Is there a house to sell? Life insurance to manage? A will to wrestle with?
