Covid-19 Rules Eased for Students in New York State

Students in New York state no longer will be required to take a Covid-19 test if they've been exposed to someone who has tested positive. Under relaxed Covid guidelines, random testing won't be mandated for school districts across the state. Districts would have the option to administer Covid testing in conjunction with athletic programs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Could New York Provide Student Loan Debt Relief?

A bill currently in committee in the New York State Assembly could bring some relief to New Yorkers struggling with student loan debt payments. Assembly Bill A5724 as currently written would provide for a personal income tax deduction for student loan payments. It would amend section 612 of the tax law, saying "Payment not in excess of five thousand dollars actually paid by an eligible borrower for student loan repayment, to the extent not deductible in determining federal adjusted gross income and not reimbursed."
EDUCATION
State
New York State
Oil Company Fined $2 Million for Threatening Southern Tier Water

Authorities have announced a $2 million judgment against an oil company operator for endangering the water of residents of the Southern Tier and western New York. According to state officials, James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates did not properly plug oil wells they operated. They contend that "posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies" in Steuben and Cattaraugus counties.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
New Yorkers Would Be Willing To Share Their Personal Data – For a Price

It's a fact that companies absolutely love when they're able to get their hands on our internet browsing history because it gives them an intimate look into our personal lives which they can use to tailor their advertising. What's terrifying though is the number of New Yorkers who would be totally fine with selling their personal data and honestly, for not much money.
BUSINESS
X Marks Mystery Spot That Defies All Logic in Upstate New York

There is a mystery spot hidden in plain sight that defies all logic in Upstate New York. X literally marks the Lake George Mystery Spot, located behind the Visitor Center. Legend has it that if you stand on the X in the center of the circle and speak, no one else will hear your words but they'll echo back louder than you would expect.
POLITICS
Need a Passport? Head to the Broome County Passport Fair

If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
What Will It Be?!? New York Girl Scouts Announce a New Cookie for 2023

Slide over Thin Mints. Move to the side Adventurefuls. There's a new Girl Scout cookie headed to our bellies soon and it sounds absolutely divine!. Our local Girl Scouts who are part of the NYPENN Pathways Council have joined up with the Girl Scouts of the USA to jointly announce that when GSNYPENN kicks off its local Girl Scout Cookie season on January 10, 2023, there will be a new choice in the cookie lineup.
POLITICS
Over 2,000 Southern Tier Tickets During Speed Awareness Week

According to a report by Pat Giblin of Binghamton Homepage, speed awareness week in New York resulted in over 2,000 traffic tickets being handed out in the Southern Tier. It seems a few Southern Tier residents didn't heed my warning from early last week when I told them to lay off the gas pedal for a few days. Law enforcement agencies across the state took aim at speeders in New York as part of a campaign to decrease unsafe driving habits. According to a report by Hailie Higgins of Rochester First, speed was a contributing factor in almost 30% of crashes from 2016 through 2021 and was a factor in 353 fatal crashes in 2021 alone.
TRAFFIC
Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice

Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
WATERTOWN, NY
