Upon coming to that conclusion, he mentioned a "mean way" and a "nice way" to handle this. As an art gallery, we need to be careful how we move everything, so we need some time. He said the "mean way" would be their having "repossession trucks" come in with a bunch of people to throw everything out and haul it away. I've now read the lease, and it does say that essentially that is possible.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO