2news.com
Fire Crews Quickly Knock Down House Fire in Sun Valley
An investigation is underway after a house fire in Sun Valley late Wednesday morning. The fire started before 10:45 a.m. in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue near Slope Drive off of Sun Valley Blvd. Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue say four people were inside the home when...
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 [Sparks, NV]
Two Hurt in Fiery Car Accident near Sparks Boulevard. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:21 a.m., near Sparks and Vista Boulevard. Further circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown, however, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved, according to reports. As a result of the collision, the cab and half...
2news.com
Semi-truck hits power pole causing some power outages around downtown Reno
Reno Police and the Reno Fire Department responded to a crash where a semi-truck hit a power pole on Monday night. The crash happened in the area of Kuenzli Street and High Street around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022. Reno Police say the driver of the semi-truck was...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Rollover Accident on State Route 447 [Wadsworth, NV]
WADSWORTH, NV (August 25, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a rollover accident on State Route 447. The incident occurred around 6:15 a.m., near Mile Marker 5 WA on August 4th. According to reports, a driver lost control of a vehicle before it overturned...
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley Fire Displaces Residents
Celebrating Fallon's cantaloupe and agriculture industry. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm (Recurring) - clipped version. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm.
L.A. Weekly
Teen Hurt in Pedestrian Accident on Wingfield Hills Road [Sparks, NV]
SPARKS, NV (August 25, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a 13-year-old was struck and injured in a pedestrian accident on Wingfield Hills Road. The collision happened around 1:46 p.m., near Hoot Owl Way on August 6th. Nevada State Patrol said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown. However, one...
Reno family calls for quicker dispatch after 8-year-old is trapped under car for 30 minutes
It was the last day of school, the day of his big basketball game, and the day before his big trip to Hawaii when 8-year-old Austin Hammond was hit by a car that crashed into Great Clips on South Meadows Parkway. According to his parents, Austin suffered lacerations that required hundreds of stitches, an avulsion on...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire crews battle blaze in Verdi
VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District battled a two-acre fire in Verdi Monday afternoon. They were assisted by the Reno Fire Department and say the likely cause was from utilities. Fire crews remain on scene to mop up, according to the latest from the department. No...
Sparks police fatally shoot suspect Monday night on Market Street
Sparks police responding to a "family disturbance" shot and killed a suspect in the area of 1600 Market Street on Monday night, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident. According to a news release, the suspect was armed with a knife when police opened fire. The sheriff's...
Plumas County News
Out-of control-vehicle collides into RV park trailer
A man sitting at this dinette table in an RV park suddenly found himself thrown from his seat after an out-of-control vehicle left Highway 70 and crashed into his trailer. According to a report by the California Highway Patrol, Barry Waters, 61, of Reno, was driving his Honda CRV westbound on Highway 70 approaching the Golden RV Park in Cromberg.
KOLO TV Reno
Shots fired from vehicle in Sparks; no injuries
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone fired shots from a vehicle Saturday night in Sparks but the Sparks Police Department said there were no injuries. It happened Saturday about 9:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive just west of Shadow Mountain Park. Police said someone called 911 to report shots...
fernleyreporter.com
Family of missing man looking for answers
The family of a Fallon man who has been missing for nearly a month is desperately looking for answers. Casey White, 65, was last seen leaving his home in Fallon on July 25 or 26. He was on his motorcycle, a 2011 Harley-Davidson Super Glide, white pearl in color. His last known location was the Derby Dam Exit 36 on Interstate 80. His motorcycle was found there on July 29 or 30, and was towed on Aug. 3.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
mynews4.com
Overturned truck halted northbound traffic on US-395 at Panther Valley for hours
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Saturday afternoon crash snarled traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. The driver of an overturned truck which has blocked traffic for about an hour and a half is an adult woman. Nevada State Police suspect the...
2news.com
Two Injured In Crash On McCarran Blvd.
Police say one of the drivers ran a red light and the cars hit head-on. Officials with Sparks Police and Nevada State Police say one of the drivers ran a red light and struck another vehicle.
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
FOX Reno
Residents raise issues with new Carson City sawmill, but support the mill's efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Following a story published last week by the News 4 & Fox 11 Team, we heard from residents who say the construction of the sawmill behind Carson City's Walmart Supercenter and Costco is obstructing their lifestyle. Carson City resident, Mike...
KCRA.com
Truckee woman was hit with a $2,100 bill for a tetanus shot. Our inquiries helped drop those charges
TRUCKEE, Calif. — We all know going to the emergency room will cost you big time, but a Northern California woman is facing serious sticker shock after seeing the breakdown of costs after a recent trip to the hospital. The most expensive part of the bill wasn't even the...
KOLO TV Reno
EV charging cables cut at local businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “They went in and just with pure vandalism cut the cables off,” said Mike Marcum, the IT Director at the Reno-Aiden. On Aug. 17, the Reno-Aiden noticed the cables on their electric vehicle charging station were cut. The station sits in their parking lot on South Virginia. Now, those charging stations are unusable.
2news.com
Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after being hit by car near UNR
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car near the University of Nevada, Reno Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of 15th St. and North Virginia St. at around 7:30 p.m. on August 20, 2022. Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.
