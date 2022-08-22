ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Fire Crews Quickly Knock Down House Fire in Sun Valley

An investigation is underway after a house fire in Sun Valley late Wednesday morning. The fire started before 10:45 a.m. in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue near Slope Drive off of Sun Valley Blvd. Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue say four people were inside the home when...
SUN VALLEY, NV
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 [Sparks, NV]

Two Hurt in Fiery Car Accident near Sparks Boulevard. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:21 a.m., near Sparks and Vista Boulevard. Further circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown, however, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved, according to reports. As a result of the collision, the cab and half...
SPARKS, NV
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Rollover Accident on State Route 447 [Wadsworth, NV]

WADSWORTH, NV (August 25, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a rollover accident on State Route 447. The incident occurred around 6:15 a.m., near Mile Marker 5 WA on August 4th. According to reports, a driver lost control of a vehicle before it overturned...
WADSWORTH, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sparks, NV
Accidents
Sparks, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Accidents
City
Sparks, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Sun Valley Fire Displaces Residents

Celebrating Fallon's cantaloupe and agriculture industry. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm (Recurring) - clipped version. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm.
SUN VALLEY, NV
L.A. Weekly

Teen Hurt in Pedestrian Accident on Wingfield Hills Road [Sparks, NV]

SPARKS, NV (August 25, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a 13-year-old was struck and injured in a pedestrian accident on Wingfield Hills Road. The collision happened around 1:46 p.m., near Hoot Owl Way on August 6th. Nevada State Patrol said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown. However, one...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire crews battle blaze in Verdi

VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District battled a two-acre fire in Verdi Monday afternoon. They were assisted by the Reno Fire Department and say the likely cause was from utilities. Fire crews remain on scene to mop up, according to the latest from the department. No...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
Plumas County News

Out-of control-vehicle collides into RV park trailer

A man sitting at this dinette table in an RV park suddenly found himself thrown from his seat after an out-of-control vehicle left Highway 70 and crashed into his trailer. According to a report by the California Highway Patrol, Barry Waters, 61, of Reno, was driving his Honda CRV westbound on Highway 70 approaching the Golden RV Park in Cromberg.
CROMBERG, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Shots fired from vehicle in Sparks; no injuries

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone fired shots from a vehicle Saturday night in Sparks but the Sparks Police Department said there were no injuries. It happened Saturday about 9:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive just west of Shadow Mountain Park. Police said someone called 911 to report shots...
SPARKS, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Family of missing man looking for answers

The family of a Fallon man who has been missing for nearly a month is desperately looking for answers. Casey White, 65, was last seen leaving his home in Fallon on July 25 or 26. He was on his motorcycle, a 2011 Harley-Davidson Super Glide, white pearl in color. His last known location was the Derby Dam Exit 36 on Interstate 80. His motorcycle was found there on July 29 or 30, and was towed on Aug. 3.
FALLON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Two Injured In Crash On McCarran Blvd.

Police say one of the drivers ran a red light and the cars hit head-on. Officials with Sparks Police and Nevada State Police say one of the drivers ran a red light and struck another vehicle.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

EV charging cables cut at local businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “They went in and just with pure vandalism cut the cables off,” said Mike Marcum, the IT Director at the Reno-Aiden. On Aug. 17, the Reno-Aiden noticed the cables on their electric vehicle charging station were cut. The station sits in their parking lot on South Virginia. Now, those charging stations are unusable.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after being hit by car near UNR

A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car near the University of Nevada, Reno Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of 15th St. and North Virginia St. at around 7:30 p.m. on August 20, 2022. Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy