Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
NFL
Shaquem Griffin announces retirement from football, accepts position within NFL's Legends Community
Shaquem Griffin, the only known one-handed player in NFL history, has decided to call it a career as a player. Griffin announced his retirement from football Wednesday in a self-written post at The Players' Tribune -- titled "Plan A" -- but he's not leaving the NFL. At a recent meeting...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable offensive rookies
With the start of the 2022 NFL regular season just around the corner, NFL Media analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah projects the best- and worst-case scenarios for 12 intriguing offensive rookies. Check back on Wednesday to see his projections for notable defensive rookies. Drafted: Round 1, No. 8 overall.
NFL
Top 10 active undrafted players entering the 2022 NFL season
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- concludes on Sunday, Aug. 28. Players ranked 20-1 will be revealed Sunday over the course of three hour-long episodes, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The highest-ranked undrafted player will be revealed in Episode 9 (Nos....
NFL
Top 10 wide receivers entering the 2022 NFL season
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- concludes on Sunday, Aug. 28. Players ranked 20-1 will be revealed over the course of three hour-long episodes, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Five superstar wideouts sit among the 20 unnamed players remaining in this...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 24
Trey Flowers has played the waiting game long enough to reach Week 3 of the preseason without a team. He'll at least audition for one this week. Flowers is set to work out for the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources. Flowers,...
NFL
Six rookies who could have a Ja'Marr Chase-like impact on the 2022 NFL season
A year ago, Ja'Marr Chase was embroiled in preseason consternation revolving around drop struggles that plagued the then-rookie. The stories seem laughable now. Chase went on to have one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history, netting a Super Bowl era record for receiving yards with 1,455. He set the single-game rookie record for receiving yards in Week 17 versus Kansas City at 266 yards. The Offensive Rookie of the Year became the first rookie to record multiple games with 200-plus yards in a season since 1950 (only six other veteran players have done so).
New OL Cody Ford to play in Cardinals' preseason finale
The Arizona Cardinals have one final preseason game this weekend as they take on the Tennessee Titans on the road Saturday evening. As they have this preseason, they do not plan on playing their starters, except for a select few young players. That also includes a new addition. The Cardinals...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC South Fantasy Preview (aka Song of the South)
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! They're taking a look at the biggest headlines from around the league and breaking down the NFC South! Filling you in on who to draft and who to avoid.
NFL
Ravens RB Gus Edwards (knee) placed on reserve/PUP list, will miss at least first four weeks of season
For a second straight year, the Baltimore Ravens will begin the regular season without Gus Edwards. The running back was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, the team announced. It's a move that will sideline Edwards for at least the first four games of the 2022 campaign.
NFL
49ers GM John Lynch: WR Brandon Aiyuk has 'made a giant leap' heading into Year 3
While the offseason in San Francisco focused on 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, it's been fellow wideout Brandon Aiyuk who has turned heads during camp practices. The third-year pro generated 748 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie and netted 826 yards and five scores in 2021. The expectations in San Francisco suggest he could blast past those numbers in 2022.
NFL
Dan Campbell's Lions aiming to be this year's Bengals; plus, five more NFL beacons of hope
ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- It's easy to get swept up by the Detroit Lions right now, given the team's appearance on HBO's "Hard Knocks" and its amiable quote machine of a head coach. But beyond the entertainment factor, there is something happening around this organization that legitimately feels like optimism. It's the type of energy that goes unnoticed from people who don't see the daily operation up close or who justifiably maintain skepticism about a franchise that has rarely qualified for the postseason. The Lions have established some key benchmarks that factor into success, including belief, hunger and commitment. This year, they might have just enough talent to turn those traits into vast improvement.
NFL
'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: 'We're going places'
This is the perfect Lions rebound we were hoping to see as this week's episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions displays the team's effort to bounce back from last week's brutal loss. What's done is done and it's on to the next one. The team needs...
NFL
'Hard Knocks': Dan Campbell pleads with Lions to finish close games
After a tough preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell goes heavy on the props, using a dirty pair of jeans to bring home his analogy to the team about winning games that are in their grasp. Watch full episodes of "Hard Knocks" following the Lions on HBO and HBO Max at 10 p.m. ET Tuesdays.
NFL
Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo: 'Any scenario is possible' as roster cutdown day approaches
Cutdown day for NFL clubs to reduce rosters to 53 players is less than a week away, and Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners expected to part ways with the former starting quarterback after the 2021 season, handing the reins to Trey Lance. But offseason shoulder surgery scuttled trade talks in the spring. With the season fast approaching, San Francisco has a choice to make if no trade materializes soon: Cut him or keep the QB and his $24.2 million base salary on the roster.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Play-callers under the most pressure
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the play-callers around the league that are under the most pressure. Then, the duo pick which teams from the top 5 of the college football AP Top 25 could end up in the College Football Playoff.
NFL
Seahawks QB Geno Smith to start preseason finale vs. Cowboys
Has Geno Smith won the Seahawks' starting quarterback job? It might not be official, but it now feels as close to that as possible. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Seattle Sports Radio on Wednesday morning that Smith will start Friday's preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys before giving way to Drew Lock.
NFL
Former Cardinals, Chargers head coach Don Coryell named coach/contributor finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
It's been more than 35 years since the late Don Coryell coached an NFL football game. Yet, the former Cardinals and Chargers head coach's impact upon the sport is still felt each and every Sunday. Coryell, one of the most revolutionary offensive coaches in NFL history, was announced on Wednesday...
