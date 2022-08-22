ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- It's easy to get swept up by the Detroit Lions right now, given the team's appearance on HBO's "Hard Knocks" and its amiable quote machine of a head coach. But beyond the entertainment factor, there is something happening around this organization that legitimately feels like optimism. It's the type of energy that goes unnoticed from people who don't see the daily operation up close or who justifiably maintain skepticism about a franchise that has rarely qualified for the postseason. The Lions have established some key benchmarks that factor into success, including belief, hunger and commitment. This year, they might have just enough talent to turn those traits into vast improvement.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO