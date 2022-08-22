ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LADbible

Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
Anita Durairaj

The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds

Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest Firing Machine Guns in the World

Most people are familiar with machine guns from their appearances in war films and video games. Automatic firearms and weapons systems have been an integral part of modern warfare since rapid-fire weapons appeared on battlefields in the 1800s. By the early 1900s, the machine gun had become one of the most terrifying weapons that a […]
GERMANY
The Independent

Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’

An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
rigzone.com

USA Oil Pours Into Asia

The physical crude market in Asia is softening as oil from as far away as the US and Brazil flows into the world’s top consuming region, boosting competition for Middle East producers. Buyers in South Korea, India and China have picked up substantial volumes from the US this month...
SFGate

California Is Banning the Sale of Gas Cars

California is expected to vote on Thursday to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. “The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. The landmark move toward...
pv-magazine-usa.com

EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water

Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have released a study which examines “the technical outlook, economic feasibility, and environmental impact of battery-electric containerships.”. Breaking from previous studies, the researchers have classified the volume of space housing the batteries as an opportunity cost, rather...
insideevs.com

Lucid Air: Car And Driver's New 1,000-Mile EV Range & Charging King

Car and Driver came up with the idea to take electric vehicles on a 1,000-mile loop to figure out which options are best for EV road trips. The extensive loop factors in each car's range and charging times. The publication says the Lucid Air is the new winner, knocking the Tesla Model S out of the top spot, but there were issues, as expected.
The Associated Press

Rare earths processor buys rights to mine in Greenland

BEIJING (AP) — One of the world’s few rare earths processors outside China has bought exploration rights to mine in Greenland, opening an avenue for diversifying supplies of the minerals critical for advanced and green technologies. Rare earths are a group of minerals used in the manufacture of electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics, robots and other machinery. China currently dominates global production, processing about 85% of the world’s rare earths, but skyrocketing demand is pushing companies to look for other sources. Toronto-based Neo Performance Materials, the rare earths processor, said Monday it plans to develop the Sarfartoq deposit in southwest Greenland and will send the ore to its facility in Estonia in Eastern Europe. It’s one of only two plants outside China that processes rare earths to a high degree. Neo aims to have the mine running in two to three years. It will be the company’s first major mining project. CEO Constantine Karayannopoulos said that by opening the mine, he hopes to shield the company from volatile rare earth prices, which have shot up in recent years due to supply disruptions and strong demand.
Road & Track

California's 2035 Gasoline Ban Is Becoming Law

California will codify its proposed 2035 ban on new gasoline cars into law this week, as The New York Times reports. While many nations have announced goals to eliminate gas car sales in the 2030s and beyond, California will be the first major government to make the target binding. It is not a goal, but a deadline. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will mandate that 35 percent of all new cars be zero-tailpipe-emissions by 2026, climbing to 68 percent in 2030 before all new gasoline-engine car sales are banned in 2035, per The Times.
fordauthority.com

Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival

Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
