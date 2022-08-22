Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana arrests alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week.
22-Year-Old Davonte Chane Edwards Died In A Bicycle Crash In St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Troopers responded to a bicycle crash that killed a Breaux Bridge man in St. Kandry Parish on Wednesday. A crash took place near Whispering Oaks Drive at about 5:30 a.m.
stmarynow.com
Two theft arrests by St. Mary deputies reported
St. Mary Parish deputies reported two theft arrests Tuesday and a third on a public intimidation charge. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office responded to 33 complaints and made these arrests:. —Henderson Dwight Wesley, 30, Jeanerette, was arrested 10:12...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 24, 2022, that detectives are attempting to identify the individual in the images in connection with an attempted rape case. Investigators suspect this person violently attacked the victim on August 10, 2022, during the mid-afternoon hours at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspected Louisiana drug dealer charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating stolen vehicle
Police are looking for a four-door blue 2011 Toyota Rav4 stolen from the 100 block of Crestview Loop in the Eunice area.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed on August 22, 2022, that throughout the previous month, EBRSO Narcotics had launched an investigation into Terelle Willis, AKA “Self Made Shark.” Agents acquired search warrants for many locations and conducted numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl from Willis during the investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Arrest warrant issued for Louisiana woman wanted for cruelty to animals
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Port Barre, La. woman who is wanted for alleged cruelty to animals. Stacey Ozenne Comeaux, 48, of Port Barre, faces one count of cruelty to animals. According to authorities,...
St. Landry Parish jail is currently over max capacity
The St. Landry Parish jail is currently over capacity, which is 242, according to the fire marshal.
St. Landry Parish Woman Wanted for Cruelty to Animals
The dog was covered in parasites, including fleas and maggots, and was too weak to support itself, not even able to lift its head.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera. Prairieville, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify two subjects who were recorded in the image above and the video below taking packages from a residence in Prairieville, Louisiana.
Louisiana jail transitions to electronic mail for inmates
Louisiana jail transitions to electronic mail for inmates
calcasieu.info
Material Witness Warrant Issued for Key Witness in Louisiana Murder Trial, Authorities Seeking Help from the Public
Material Witness Warrant Issued for Key Witness in Louisiana Murder Trial, Authorities Seeking Help from the Public. Shreveport Police, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department and the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that they are seeking public assistance in finding a key witness in a 2018 double murder trial. A material witness warrant has been issued for Eric Dorch, 42, with no bond. More warrants may be issued in this case.
UPDATE: St. Landry woman wanted for animal cruelty has been arrested
A dog was found covered in fleas and maggots and starving. He died at a vet's office shortly after he was found.
Breaux Bridge man thrown from bicycle and killed in hit and run
A Breaux Bridge man was killed in a hit and run when he was thrown from his bicycle and struck by the vehicle.
Mississippi Press
Four suspects jailed, charged with multiple counts of armed robbery
ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- Four suspects, one a Vancleave resident, have been charged with robbing six people in the parking lot of a St. Martin motel Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just north of Interstate 10 and the Ocean Springs exit 50 around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust
Detectives in Louisiana Seized More Than $24k, 495 Grams of Marijuana, and 2 Firearms in a Compliance Check Drug Bust. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 22, 2022, that detectives from the Street Crimes Unit aided Probation and Parole agents with a compliance check at a residence in the 12,000 block of Coursey Blvd.
Comments / 0