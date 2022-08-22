ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Police release murder suspect vehicle photo in Ripplemeyer shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect vehicle in a murder investigation. CPD investigators released a photo Thursday of a 2015 Nissan Altima that is suspected of being used in a deadly shooting of the 20-year-old victim. On Aug....
live5news.com

Concerned citizen’s call leads to arrest of three men in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three men have been arrested after attempting catalytic converter theft in Orangeburg County Monday morning. According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Tracy Hughes, 57, David Jones, 35, and Brandon Hanna, 23, were taken into custody after a “concerned citizen” called OCSO saying there were suspicious subjects exiting a car that had stopped at an apartment complex on Wingate St. around 5:20 a.m.
The Post and Courier

Fatal shooting during Columbia-area home invasion ruled self-defense

LEXINGTON — A man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother-in-law who violently invaded his home, the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has found, ruling the incident a justifiable homicide. Lexington police say they believe the brother-in-law, 33-year-old Matthew Stanfield of Colorado, planned the Aug. 16 attack...
abccolumbia.com

Small fire under investigation at DJJ school

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for the Department of Juvenile Justice says there was a small fire on its Broad River Rd. campus Thursday morning. Officials say it was in the woodworking shop behind the Birchwood School, a staff member noticed smoke and called the Columbia Fire Department which responded and put out the fire.
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Shooting investigation at Walmart on Forest Drive

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they are investigating a shooting at a local Walmart Tuesday night. They responded to the store on Forest Drive after 10 p.m. Investigators haven’t confirmed if anyone was hurt from the shooting at this time. If you have any...
WIS-TV

Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
News19 WLTX

Teenagers save 3-year-old brother in Orangeburg apartment fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 14-year-old is being credited for saving his 16-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother from an apartment fire in Orangeburg Wednesday morning. According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS), firefighting units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire around 8:48 a.m. August 23 at Carrington Townhomes, 901 Corona Dr. Arriving at the scene, units found smoke coming from the two-story apartment 10C.
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police investigating shooting outside apartment complex

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police say they are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex. According to Columbia Police, officers responded to North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue after receiving a Shotspotter alert around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 20-year-old man was found outside the complex with an...
News19 WLTX

Man turns self in day after Sumter neighborhood shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a 19-year-old has turned himself in following a Sunday shooting on Barwick Road that left a man in critical condition. In a statement released on Monday afternoon, police said Rakim Da'Veon Wells was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail. Police...
WIS-TV

Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday. Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.
abccolumbia.com

CPD swarm Forest Drive Walmart for active “crime scene”

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is trying to determine what took place at the Walmart along Forest Drive after responding to an incident at the shopping center just after 10 Tuesday night. According to police who are actively investigating the incident tell ABC Columbia News the area is being deemed a “crime scene”. Our camera crews at the location say at least a dozen Columbia Police officers were outside of the Walmart checking the surrounding area for possible evidence at the site of the incident.
