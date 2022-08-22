Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Police release murder suspect vehicle photo in Ripplemeyer shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect vehicle in a murder investigation. CPD investigators released a photo Thursday of a 2015 Nissan Altima that is suspected of being used in a deadly shooting of the 20-year-old victim. On Aug....
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in North Pointe Estates shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Ripplemeyer Avenue in Columbia on Tuesday, August 23. Columbia Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at North Pointe Estates around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday....
wach.com
Columbia man arrested, suspected of shooting at a Forest Acres Police Officer
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The man suspected of shooting at a Forest Acres police officer has been arrested and charged, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Officials say evidence pointed investigators to 19-year-old Ladre Smith, who is believed to have shot at a Forest Acres officer during a traffic stop back in July.
live5news.com
Concerned citizen’s call leads to arrest of three men in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three men have been arrested after attempting catalytic converter theft in Orangeburg County Monday morning. According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Tracy Hughes, 57, David Jones, 35, and Brandon Hanna, 23, were taken into custody after a “concerned citizen” called OCSO saying there were suspicious subjects exiting a car that had stopped at an apartment complex on Wingate St. around 5:20 a.m.
The Post and Courier
US marshals arrest Columbia man wanted for allegedly firing shots at Forest Acres police
COLUMBIA — A man wanted for allegedly firing shots at a Forest Acres police officer was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service at a motel in Birmingham, Ala., after a monthlong investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The marshals served the warrant on Aug. 24. The...
The Post and Courier
Fatal shooting during Columbia-area home invasion ruled self-defense
LEXINGTON — A man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother-in-law who violently invaded his home, the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has found, ruling the incident a justifiable homicide. Lexington police say they believe the brother-in-law, 33-year-old Matthew Stanfield of Colorado, planned the Aug. 16 attack...
abccolumbia.com
Small fire under investigation at DJJ school
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for the Department of Juvenile Justice says there was a small fire on its Broad River Rd. campus Thursday morning. Officials say it was in the woodworking shop behind the Birchwood School, a staff member noticed smoke and called the Columbia Fire Department which responded and put out the fire.
abccolumbia.com
CPD: Shooting investigation at Walmart on Forest Drive
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they are investigating a shooting at a local Walmart Tuesday night. They responded to the store on Forest Drive after 10 p.m. Investigators haven’t confirmed if anyone was hurt from the shooting at this time. If you have any...
WRDW-TV
Police consider enhancing safety protocols after deadly shooting near Orangeburg campuses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Orangeburg police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that caused both South Carolina State University and Claflin University to lock down their campuses this weekend, city leadership and local law enforcement are considering enhancements to safety protocols. The shooting happened at around 11 P.M. Sunday...
WIS-TV
Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
The Post and Courier
Assault charges dropped for Columbia-area deputy fired after pulling woman by hair
COLUMBIA — Assault charges against a former Richland County deputy were dropped Aug. 23 after the victim, who was grabbed by the hair and thrown to the ground, didn’t show up for court. Former Deputy Kyle Oliver was fired from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and arrested on...
Assault charges dropped against South Carolina deputy in hair pulling case
"We did the right thing by charging and arresting him,” Lott said in a statement after the charge was dismissed. “This does not change that what he did was wrong and there should be no doubt that I will continue to hold my deputies to a much higher standard.”
Victim dies in shooting at Columbia apartment complex, suspect wanted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 20-year-old man who was found shot at North Pointe Estates in north Columbia has died from his injuries. Columbia Police say responded to the apartment complex at 100 Ripplemeyer Avenue after a report of shots fired from Shotspotter. They found the man with injuries to his upper body.
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Lexington County deputy has found a home in the special victims unit
Investigator Carleisha Gilliam knew she wanted to work in law enforcement at an early age. Gilliam told people, even at 3 or 4 years old, she wanted to be a law enforcement officer, and she stuck to that plan. Gilliam graduated from Lander University and went to graduate school at...
Teenagers save 3-year-old brother in Orangeburg apartment fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 14-year-old is being credited for saving his 16-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother from an apartment fire in Orangeburg Wednesday morning. According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS), firefighting units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire around 8:48 a.m. August 23 at Carrington Townhomes, 901 Corona Dr. Arriving at the scene, units found smoke coming from the two-story apartment 10C.
abccolumbia.com
Raleigh News & Observer
School bus flips, injuring 8 students. Now driver cited, South Carolina officials say
A school bus driver has been cited in connection with a crash that injured eight students, according to South Carolina officials. The bus was heading east down a dirt road at around 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 19 when the driver lost control, Sgt. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol told McClatchy News.
Man turns self in day after Sumter neighborhood shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a 19-year-old has turned himself in following a Sunday shooting on Barwick Road that left a man in critical condition. In a statement released on Monday afternoon, police said Rakim Da'Veon Wells was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail. Police...
WIS-TV
Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday. Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.
abccolumbia.com
