Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We hope everyone is having a great new school year! With the weeks being filled back up with schoolwork and after school activities, the weekends are made for FUN and we’re sharing the best things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend! There’s some fun stuff going on around town this weekend for the kids […]
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

Rowdies Hosting Nonprofit Night for Tampa Bay Watch This Weekend

This weekend, you can enjoy a Rowdies game and give back to a great cause at the same time! It's Nonprofit Night on Saturday, August 27 and a portion of the proceeds benefits Tampa Bay Watch. Tampa Bay Watch is dedicated to fostering healthy Tampa Bay waterways through community-driven restoration...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.
TAMPA, FL
#Chess Game#Story Time Chess
ABC Action News

Forecast: Lots of evening rain

Partly sunny, hot, dry and humid early. Highs will reach into the low to mid-90s before numerous sct'd storms develop during the late afternoon and evening. Overall rain coverage will be as high as 70%.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Action News

Drought conditions help unearth 113 million-year-old dinosaur tracks

GLEN ROSE, Texas — The ongoing drought in Texas had done a bit of good in a part of the state when ancient dinosaur tracks were unearthed in a dried-up river. CNN reports that tracks from an Acrocanthosaurus were found recently in Dinosaur Valley State Park, located just outside Dallas. Park officials said the dinosaur stood about 15 feet tall and weighed close to seven tons.
TEXAS STATE
ABC Action News

Forecast: Showers start a bit earlier today

Partly sunny and warm with highs around 90. Rain and storms will start near the coast midday and head east through the afternoon. Rain chances will remain high around 70% with the heaviest rain today east of I-75.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Action News

SunPass Savings program to offer frequent customers 'more money in their pockets': Gov. DeSantis

Governor Ron DeSantis announced a six-month discount program on Thursday that's estimated to provide $38 million in relief to SunPass commuters. SunPass Savings, per a press release from DeSantis' office, will start on Thursday, Sept. 1, and will be available to commuters who use Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Oklahoma executes inmate day after governor declines to commute sentence

MCALESTER, Okla. — A 50-year-old Oklahoma death row inmate was executed a day after Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected a clemency recommendation. The Associated Press reported that James Coddington was executed by lethal injection and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. The news...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ABC Action News

Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge presiding over a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is wading into a fight over whether Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify before the panel. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney scheduled...
GEORGIA STATE

