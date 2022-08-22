Read full article on original website
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We hope everyone is having a great new school year! With the weeks being filled back up with schoolwork and after school activities, the weekends are made for FUN and we’re sharing the best things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend! There’s some fun stuff going on around town this weekend for the kids […]
Rowdies Hosting Nonprofit Night for Tampa Bay Watch This Weekend
This weekend, you can enjoy a Rowdies game and give back to a great cause at the same time! It's Nonprofit Night on Saturday, August 27 and a portion of the proceeds benefits Tampa Bay Watch. Tampa Bay Watch is dedicated to fostering healthy Tampa Bay waterways through community-driven restoration...
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.
Forecast: Showers and storms this weekend
Expect another round of showers and storms today and tomorrow. Rain chances are up to 70% for the weekend with highs around 90.
Forecast: Lots of evening rain
Partly sunny, hot, dry and humid early. Highs will reach into the low to mid-90s before numerous sct'd storms develop during the late afternoon and evening. Overall rain coverage will be as high as 70%.
Drought conditions help unearth 113 million-year-old dinosaur tracks
GLEN ROSE, Texas — The ongoing drought in Texas had done a bit of good in a part of the state when ancient dinosaur tracks were unearthed in a dried-up river. CNN reports that tracks from an Acrocanthosaurus were found recently in Dinosaur Valley State Park, located just outside Dallas. Park officials said the dinosaur stood about 15 feet tall and weighed close to seven tons.
Forecast: Showers start a bit earlier today
Partly sunny and warm with highs around 90. Rain and storms will start near the coast midday and head east through the afternoon. Rain chances will remain high around 70% with the heaviest rain today east of I-75.
SunPass Savings program to offer frequent customers 'more money in their pockets': Gov. DeSantis
Governor Ron DeSantis announced a six-month discount program on Thursday that's estimated to provide $38 million in relief to SunPass commuters. SunPass Savings, per a press release from DeSantis' office, will start on Thursday, Sept. 1, and will be available to commuters who use Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).
Oklahoma executes inmate day after governor declines to commute sentence
MCALESTER, Okla. — A 50-year-old Oklahoma death row inmate was executed a day after Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected a clemency recommendation. The Associated Press reported that James Coddington was executed by lethal injection and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. The news...
Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The judge presiding over a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is wading into a fight over whether Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify before the panel. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney scheduled...
