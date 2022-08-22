One Florida airport shows up on a list of the Top 10 with the highest flight cancellation percentages, and it may not be the one you think. Travel insurance website InsureMyTrip says Palm Beach International ranks 9th for the highest percentage of flights being cancelled between January and May of this year. 4.65 percent is the number and the next airport in the state doesn't show up on this list until Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, ranked at 27th. Tampa International is 38th.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO