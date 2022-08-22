Read full article on original website
Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race
Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
Precinct Confusion For Palm Beach County Voters
Palm Beach County elections officials say things are running smoothly on this primary election day, despite a number of voters showing up at the wrong precincts. Redistricting has led to several precincts to be moved and all voters in Palm Beach County have been sent new registration cards, but you can visit the PBC Supervisor of Elections site and find your precinct.
Broward Starts Metal Wand Detection In Middle & High Schools
Security takes on a new form in Broward schools today. Middle and high school students will now be subjected to hand held metal wand detector screenings. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright sending a robo call to parents explaining their children could be called for screening at random using a computerized tool to eliminate any potential bias. Anyone caught with a weapon faces expulsion and potential criminal charges.
One South Florida Airport Is Top 10 For Highest Flight Cancellation Rate
One Florida airport shows up on a list of the Top 10 with the highest flight cancellation percentages, and it may not be the one you think. Travel insurance website InsureMyTrip says Palm Beach International ranks 9th for the highest percentage of flights being cancelled between January and May of this year. 4.65 percent is the number and the next airport in the state doesn't show up on this list until Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, ranked at 27th. Tampa International is 38th.
