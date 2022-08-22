Read full article on original website
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Billy Joel Was ‘Embarrassed’ After ‘Piano Man’ Became a Hit
Billy Joel's hit 'Piano Man' is one of his closing songs and a staple at karaoke — but Joel was embarrassed the song became a hit.
Billy Idol Says Granddaughter Poppy, 2, Is an 'Old Chip Off the Grandad Block'
Billy Idol's granddaughter shares his big personality. The British rocker, 66, appeared on Audacy Check In where he talked about his life as a grandfather to daughter Bonnie Blue's two daughters, Poppy Rebel, 2, and MaryJane Rebel, 7 months. When talking about his older granddaughter, the "White Wedding" singer said...
Crickets drummer Jerry Allison dies aged 82
Jerry Allison, whose drumming powered Buddy Holly's influential rock and roll hits, has died at the age of 82. As part of The Crickets, Allison co-wrote songs like That'll Be The Day and Peggy Sue, earning him a place in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame. His death was...
Revisiting the car-crash moment Yes inadvertently performed as a power trio on live TV
It also featured Bill Bruford and Steve Howe taking part in an excruciating interview
The Tragic "Musical" Life of Harry Chapin
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The New York Times, UPI Archives, and Deadline.com.]
Jerry Allison, Buddy Holly’s Drummer and Co-Writer of ‘Peggy Sue’ and ‘That’ll Be the Day,’ Dies at 82
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jerry Allison, who played to screaming crowds as a teenager as a member of the seminal 1950s rock band Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-wrote some of their biggest hits, died Monday at age 82. Allison’s writing contributions included co-penning “That’ll Be the Day” and “Peggy Sue.” Allison’s death was announced on the official Buddy Holly Facebook page. “Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Jerry ‘JI’ Allison, drummer in the Crickets, one of Buddy’s very closest friends, and the inspiration to drummers for decades since, who passed away today at...
Paramount+: What's Coming in September 2022
September is just around the corner, meaning lots of new content is coming to Paramount+. The season premieres of The Good Fight, Seal Team and CBS originals will be joined on the streamer by the American Ninja film franchise and the Star Trek and Teen Wolf films. Read on to...
Audacy Is Working With Sounder, Bringing Brand Safety to Podcasts
Audio company Audacy, the firm behind podcasts like Crooked Media's Mother Country Radicals and HBO Max's The Official Hacks Podcast, is working with audio intelligence company Sounder—to give podcast advertisers access to the latter's brand safety solution, which is powered by Sounder's Audio Data Cloud.
"The Monkees": The Complete Story of the TV Classic
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
How the Karma's World Doll Launch Became a Meeting Ground for Brands and Culture
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Karma’s World is officially making its mark, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges couldn’t be happier. That’s because it took...
Iconic jazz leader Creed Taylor dies at 93
(August 24, 2022) He was a giant in the jazz world who helped advance the careers of countless stars during his periods at Verve Records, Impulse, A&M and particularly his own CTI label. We are sad to report the passing of the iconic Creed Taylor at age 93. The Virginia-born...
Review: Idiosyncratic Americana Singer/Songwriter Early James Understands ‘It’s A Strange Time To Be Alive’
To his credit, on 2020’s full length debut, unconventional singer/songwriter Early James had reviewers stretching their literary muscles trying to describe his multi-hyphenated sound. Like Tom Waits, whose music James’ somewhat approximates, Early is a man out of time. There’s nothing either contemporary or particularly retro about his blues/folk/jazz/country...
Fender Custom Shop honors Jerry Garcia’s 80th birthday with ultra-limited Masterbuilt Alligator Stratocaster recreation
Limited to 100 units, the meticulously assembled guitar pays tribute to the late Grateful Dead hero, and emulates every scratch, sticker and modification that can be found on the original Alligator. 2022 would have marked the 80th birthday of the late Jerry Garcia, and to honor the occasion the Fender...
Halloween Ends Comes to Peacock and Theaters on Oct. 14
It's the endgame for one of horror's most prolific serial killers, Michael Myers, in Halloween Ends. On Tuesday, Peacock released a video via its social channels to announce Halloween Ends will come to theaters and streaming on Oct. 14. In the clip, Jamie Lee Curtis says, "I've played Laurie Strode for over four decades, and she has been relentlessly stalked by Michael Myers. All of that comes to an end this Halloween, and I'm very proud of our film."
BuzzFeed's Eat Your Feed Fest Will Debut Within ComplexCon
BuzzFeed Inc. shared early details surrounding its inaugural Eat Your Feed Festival (EYFF), the first joint experiential offering from the company following its acquisition of Complex Media in December.
Thursday Stir
-A new campaign for Canadian restaurant chain Jack Astor’s, by Toronto-based agency The Garden, promises that people can work from their patio while enjoying drinks and food. In a series of social videos for TikTok and Instagram, consumers pretend to be all over their work, when they’re really working on a plate of nachos or sipping a beer. The “Work From Patio” campaign promotes a way to slack off with your Zoom with its new “Work From Patio” pod—a custom-built, soundproof booth, complete with a fake living room backdrop and “Best Employee” mug.
Bobby McFerrin made an audience into an instrument to show the power of the pentatonic scale
And he did it without saying a word.
Will Arnett, Wondery and Amazon Amp Partner on Formula 1 Podcast
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Amazon’s audio livestreaming platform Amp announced its first-ever sports programming, under the brand Fast & Loose, premiering at the Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand...
Review: In ‘Me Time,’ Wahlberg and Hart make some trouble
There is a montage in “ Me Time,” the new Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Netflix comedy, where Hart’s character Sonny gets a day to himself for the first time in a long time. For years, he’s devoted himself as a stay-at-home dad to his two kids (the very cute Che Tafari and Amentii Sledge). It’s a job he takes very, very seriously, making Instagram influencer-worthy lunches and managing the home while his wife Maya (Regina Hall) is working. She’s a successful architect, we’re told, but we’ll get to that later.
