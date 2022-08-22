ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

thebrag.com

Margaret Urlich dies at age 57

Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
BBC

Crickets drummer Jerry Allison dies aged 82

Jerry Allison, whose drumming powered Buddy Holly's influential rock and roll hits, has died at the age of 82. As part of The Crickets, Allison co-wrote songs like That'll Be The Day and Peggy Sue, earning him a place in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame. His death was...
Bob Ross
Herbie J Pilato

The Tragic "Musical" Life of Harry Chapin

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The New York Times, UPI Archives, and Deadline.com.]
Variety

Jerry Allison, Buddy Holly’s Drummer and Co-Writer of ‘Peggy Sue’ and ‘That’ll Be the Day,’ Dies at 82

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jerry Allison, who played to screaming crowds as a teenager as a member of the seminal 1950s rock band Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-wrote some of their biggest hits, died Monday at age 82. Allison’s writing contributions included co-penning “That’ll Be the Day” and “Peggy Sue.” Allison’s death was announced on the official Buddy Holly Facebook page. “Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Jerry ‘JI’ Allison, drummer in the Crickets, one of Buddy’s very closest friends, and the inspiration to drummers for decades since, who passed away today at...
AdWeek

Paramount+: What’s Coming in September 2022

September is just around the corner, meaning lots of new content is coming to Paramount+. The season premieres of The Good Fight, Seal Team and CBS originals will be joined on the streamer by the American Ninja film franchise and the Star Trek and Teen Wolf films. Read on to...
AdWeek

Audacy Is Working With Sounder, Bringing Brand Safety to Podcasts

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Audio company Audacy, the firm behind podcasts like Crooked Media’s Mother Country Radicals and HBO Max’s The Official Hacks Podcast, is working with audio intelligence company Sounder—to give podcast advertisers access to the latter’s brand safety solution, which is powered by Sounder’s Audio Data Cloud.
AdWeek

How the Karma's World Doll Launch Became a Meeting Ground for Brands and Culture

Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Karma’s World is officially making its mark, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges couldn’t be happier. That’s because it took...
soultracks.com

Iconic jazz leader Creed Taylor dies at 93

(August 24, 2022) He was a giant in the jazz world who helped advance the careers of countless stars during his periods at Verve Records, Impulse, A&M and particularly his own CTI label. We are sad to report the passing of the iconic Creed Taylor at age 93. The Virginia-born...
American Songwriter

Review: Idiosyncratic Americana Singer/Songwriter Early James Understands ‘It’s A Strange Time To Be Alive’

To his credit, on 2020’s full length debut, unconventional singer/songwriter Early James had reviewers stretching their literary muscles trying to describe his multi-hyphenated sound. Like Tom Waits, whose music James’ somewhat approximates, Early is a man out of time. There’s nothing either contemporary or particularly retro about his blues/folk/jazz/country...
AdWeek

Halloween Ends Comes to Peacock and Theaters on Oct. 14

It’s the endgame for one of horror’s most prolific serial killers, Michael Myers, in Halloween Ends. On Tuesday, Peacock released a video via its social channels to announce Halloween Ends will come to theaters and streaming on Oct. 14. In the clip, Jamie Lee Curtis says, “I’ve played Laurie Strode for over four decades, and she has been relentlessly stalked by Michael Myers. All of that comes to an end this Halloween, and I’m very proud of our film.”
AdWeek

BuzzFeed’s Eat Your Feed Fest Will Debut Within ComplexCon

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. BuzzFeed Inc. shared early details surrounding its inaugural Eat Your Feed Festival (EYFF), the first joint experiential offering from the company following its acquisition of Complex Media in December.
AdWeek

Thursday Stir

-A new campaign for Canadian restaurant chain Jack Astor’s, by Toronto-based agency The Garden, promises that people can work from their patio while enjoying drinks and food. In a series of social videos for TikTok and Instagram, consumers pretend to be all over their work, when they’re really working on a plate of nachos or sipping a beer. The “Work From Patio” campaign promotes a way to slack off with your Zoom with its new “Work From Patio” pod—a custom-built, soundproof booth, complete with a fake living room backdrop and “Best Employee” mug.
AdWeek

Will Arnett, Wondery and Amazon Amp Partner on Formula 1 Podcast

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Amazon’s audio livestreaming platform Amp announced its first-ever sports programming, under the brand Fast & Loose, premiering at the Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand...
The Associated Press

Review: In ‘Me Time,’ Wahlberg and Hart make some trouble

There is a montage in “ Me Time,” the new Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Netflix comedy, where Hart’s character Sonny gets a day to himself for the first time in a long time. For years, he’s devoted himself as a stay-at-home dad to his two kids (the very cute Che Tafari and Amentii Sledge). It’s a job he takes very, very seriously, making Instagram influencer-worthy lunches and managing the home while his wife Maya (Regina Hall) is working. She’s a successful architect, we’re told, but we’ll get to that later.
MOVIES

